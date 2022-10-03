Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville, Tennessee. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District. He quickly set a bombastic tone in his victory speech, declaring that “we’re at war” in the fight “to get back to honoring God and country.” But in the weeks following, Ogles has shied away from public events and posted sparingly to social media. Most recently, Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell accused Ogles of refusing invitations to seven debates and forums.
Nashville Scene
Imani Perry Explores the South’s Centrality to the American Story
Imani Perry’s seventh book, South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, begins with a dance. The introduction whirls from describing the steps of a French quadrille to recounting a brawl at a New Orleans ball celebrating the Louisiana Purchase. From there, it moves on to African dances on Congo Square, Dred Scott, John Smith, the Jim Crow era and the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.
WSMV
Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
Gas price spike could hit Tennessee harder, expert says
Tennessee saw a spike in gas prices after OPEC plus announced it's slashing oil production by two million barrels a day.
Former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorses Democrat Heidi Campbell in Congressional race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the race for the 5th Congressional District, former Gov. Phil Bredesen endorsed Democratic nominee state Sen. Heidi Campbell. Campbell is running against former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles. The Republican has been quiet during this election cycle since the August primary. "I have endorsed...
Gideon's Army founder/CEO banned from North Nashville school
The head of Gideon's Army has been banned from Pearl-Cohn High School after a profanity-laced tirade.
Passenger tries to bring same handgun through BNA security checkpoint twice
The same firearm was found during multiple security screenings at a Nashville International Airport checkpoint Monday.
clarksvillenow.com
Expanding benefits to veterans: MCVSO updates on PACT Act changes, new VA clinic
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization (MCVSO) works to address ongoing concerns from veterans and their families, the organization reports there may be new disability benefits available for many of them following recent legislation. The MCVSO helps veterans apply for a variety of...
wpln.org
Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee
Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
Nashville Scene
Francesca T. Royster’s Black Country Music Challenges Boundaries
Francesca Royster opens Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions with a recollection of attending a Chicago country music and barbecue festival in 2014. At one point her heart “gave a lurch” when she recognized the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” which, she writes, “reminded me of all the reasons I felt wary as a Black woman entering this country music space.”
wpln.org
A Nashville prison advocate receives the maximum sentence for planting weapons in a city jail
A Nashville prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years for planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail. District Attorney Glenn Funk says that’s the maximum sentence Alex Friedmann could’ve received. Friedmann and his attorneys did not deny that he planted the weapons in 2019 while the...
Nashville Scene
Jonathan Richman Returns to Nashville
Editor’s note: Longtime Scene contributor Sean L. Maloney has written for us about Jonathan Richman and his onetime band The Modern Lovers on many occasions. He is also the author of the volume in Bloomsbury Press’ 33 1/3 series on Richman & Co.’s “never meant to be an album” The Modern Lovers.
Nashville Scene
Toya Wolfe’s Debut Novel Depicts Girlhood Friendship in a Doomed Housing Project
Toya Wolfe pens a tribute to the public housing project where she grew up in her outstanding debut, Last Summer on State Street. Through the eyes of 12-year-old Fe Fe, we bear witness to the realities of Chicago’s infamous Robert Taylor Homes in this heartfelt coming-of-age novel. Last Summer...
Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10: How do they tie into the cannabis debate?
Delta-9 is the one most associated with the 'high' from a cannabis product, but all three do different things.
WSMV
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
WSMV
Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise. The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.
Nashville Scene
Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
WSMV
Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
WSMV
Local non-profit organization receives $4.5 million from Mayor Cooper’s homeless plan
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Community Care Fellowship (CCF), a non-profit organization that has served Nashville’s unhoused and socially displaced for more than 40 years, has received $4.5 million in funding from Metro Nashville. It was approved during Metro Nashville’s October Council Meeting. The funding comes as part of...
