ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

GOP front-runner lies low in open US House race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Far-right conservative Andy Ogles has largely vanished from the public arena after securing the Republican nomination in a reconfigured congressional district cutting into left-leaning Nashville, Tennessee. Ogles successfully emerged in August as the winner of a crowded nine-way primary race for the state’s 5th Congressional District. He quickly set a bombastic tone in his victory speech, declaring that “we’re at war” in the fight “to get back to honoring God and country.” But in the weeks following, Ogles has shied away from public events and posted sparingly to social media. Most recently, Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell accused Ogles of refusing invitations to seven debates and forums.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Imani Perry Explores the South’s Centrality to the American Story

Imani Perry’s seventh book, South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation, begins with a dance. The introduction whirls from describing the steps of a French quadrille to recounting a brawl at a New Orleans ball celebrating the Louisiana Purchase. From there, it moves on to African dances on Congo Square, Dred Scott, John Smith, the Jim Crow era and the Capitol attack of Jan. 6, 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Biden ‘simple possession’ pardon echoes DA Glenn Funk 2020 decree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk applauded President Joe Biden’s pardoning of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law Thursday. In 2020, DA Funk issued a similar announcement, saying that the Nashville District Attorney’s office would no longer prosecute individuals...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Rally In Downtown#Iranian#Americans#Kurdish#Morality Police#Azzy Far#Azadi Lsb Women
wpln.org

Meet the pagans and Wiccans of Middle Tennessee

Nashville is known as the Buckle on the Bible Belt. However, the city is home to a diversity of religions and traditions, including paganism. In today’s episode, we’re joined by a pair of community leaders to learn more about Pagan Pride Day and what it means to be pagan in a traditionally Christian area. Then, we’ll hear from solo practitioners about how they found paganism, and how they discuss their spirituality with their family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Francesca T. Royster’s Black Country Music Challenges Boundaries

Francesca Royster opens Black Country Music: Listening for Revolutions with a recollection of attending a Chicago country music and barbecue festival in 2014. At one point her heart “gave a lurch” when she recognized the tune of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” which, she writes, “reminded me of all the reasons I felt wary as a Black woman entering this country music space.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Jonathan Richman Returns to Nashville

Editor’s note: Longtime Scene contributor Sean L. Maloney has written for us about Jonathan Richman and his onetime band The Modern Lovers on many occasions. He is also the author of the volume in Bloomsbury Press’ 33 1/3 series on Richman & Co.’s “never meant to be an album” The Modern Lovers.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WSMV

Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
WSMV

Gas prices jump 30-40 cents overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - You will have to dig a little deeper in your wallet to fill up your gas tank as, once again, gas prices are on the rise. The average price of gas per gallon is twenty cents higher in Nashville than it was this time last week.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

Jason Martin Says Race Is ‘Absolutely Winnable’

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jason Martin spoke to voters on Saturday at the Williamson County Democratic Party’s Hugh Williamson Unity Picnic, pitching “compassion and common sense” a little more than a month before the November general election. The self-described “girl dad” is a critical-care doctor by trade who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Alex Friedmann settles with state over ‘iron man’ cell lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Department of Correction will have to pay nearly $50,000 in lawyer’s fees to settle a lawsuit filed by an infamous inmate. Alex Friedmann, known for being convicted of sneaking weapons into the Downtown Detention Center, sued TDOC after being housed in what’s called an “Iron Man” cell at Riverbend maximum security prison.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy