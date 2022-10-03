ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene Police investigating assault of transgender woman

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are looking for four men involved in the assault of a transgender woman Monday night. Police say they responded to a call from an apartment about an assault October 3 just after 10:15 p.m. A transgender woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
White Bird celebrates new medical clinic in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
EUGENE, OR
Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says

A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Eugene residents Walk to end Alzheimer's on Sunday

EUGENE, Ore. — This Sunday, October 9th, hundreds of Eugene residents will gather for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Alton Baker Park . The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants in the Eugene Walk to End Alzheimer’s have already raised more than $100,000.
EUGENE, OR
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
ROSEBURG, OR
Informational picket line at PeaceHealth

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Oregon woman dies in head-on crash in Marion County

An Oregon woman died Monday night in a head-on crash outside of Stayton in Marion County, deputies said. The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Monday along Golf Club Road SE near Mill Creek Road, just outside Stayton. Arriving Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found two cars...
MARION COUNTY, OR
Pedestrian hit on Hwy 99; police say fog may have been a factor

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Junction City Police responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. south of Junction City at Possum Flat Road.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
After recall election, interim councilor needed for Ward 7 in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
EUGENE, OR
Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
ROSEBURG, OR
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award

A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

