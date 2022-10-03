Read full article on original website
KVAL
Both the chief and captain of Cottage Grove Police resign
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The Chief and Captain of the Cottage Grove Police Department have resigned. This comes amid two separate investigations at Cottage Grove Police. The interim Chief, Jeff Groth, confirmed that Chief Scott Sheperd and Captain Conrad Gagner resigned as of Wednesday. Police say:. As a result...
KVAL
LCSO: Search warrant leads to recovery of stolen property
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Last month, the Lane County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a residence in the Veneta area. According to deputies, during the burglary, a suspect entered the residence when no one was home and stole numerous items of personal property. Deputies contracted by the City of Veneta to provide law enforcement services were assigned to investigate.
KVAL
Eugene Police investigating assault of transgender woman
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police are looking for four men involved in the assault of a transgender woman Monday night. Police say they responded to a call from an apartment about an assault October 3 just after 10:15 p.m. A transgender woman in her 50s reported being assaulted by...
KVAL
Springfield Police: No danger to neighborhood in 'medical emergency' investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police say there is no threat to the public as they investigate a "medical emergency" late Tuesday night. Officers responded to what Springfield Police say was a medical emergency in the 6100 block of Greystone Loop at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 4 . A person...
KVAL
72-year-old hunter lost in Lane County woods located, transported to hospital
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A 72-year-old hunter was found by Sheriff Search and Rescue crews Monday afternoon after spending nearly two and a half days lost in the wilderness, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said. The Eugene man left on foot to go hunting in the area south of...
KVAL
White Bird celebrates new medical clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The grand opening of a brand-new clinic is about to get underway in Eugene. Over 40 percent of people who come to a White Bird Medical Clinic are homeless. Now, White Bird is working double the size of one of its clinics to provide space for even more people.
KVAL
Truck driver dies in crash on Hwy 58 in Lane County, Oregon State Police says
A truck driver from Arkansas died Wednesday night after crashing a semi along Highway 58 just west of Odell Lake in Lane County, Oregon State Police said. Initial reports state 38-year-old Joshua Stewart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, was driving west on the highway in a Freightliner commercial motor vehicle when shortly after 8 p.m. the truck crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned.
KVAL
A new shelter opens up in Lane County to help people get back on their feet
GLENWOOD, Ore. — The shelter, located in Glenwood, is one of many projects the county has put forward to help the unhoused population in Lane County. Housing up to twelve people, the shelter will provide help across the board to those living there. In hopes of getting them into housing of their own.
KVAL
See smoke in the air? Dept. of Agriculture conducting test fires in Scio, Silverton areas
SCIO, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture Smoke Management Program will conduct test fires in the Scio and Silverton areas Thursday afternoon, Oct. 6. Test fires are preliminary field burns authorized to assess smoke evacuation and to determine if additional field burning is advisable during current weather conditions, the agency said.
KVAL
Eugene City Council to decide next steps after successful recall of Claire Syrett
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at noon to discuss the next steps following the successful recall election of City Councilor Claire Syrett. The council meeting will determine the process to choose an interim for the now-vacant Ward 7 position. By city...
KVAL
Eugene residents Walk to end Alzheimer's on Sunday
EUGENE, Ore. — This Sunday, October 9th, hundreds of Eugene residents will gather for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Alton Baker Park . The Walk is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Participants in the Eugene Walk to End Alzheimer’s have already raised more than $100,000.
KVAL
Driver is arrested after fleeing fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A section of Highway 99 was closed Tuesday morning due to a vehicle-pedestrian crash. Around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 4, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call of a vehicle-pedestrian crash in the 2900 block of Highway 99 South, near Shady Oaks Motel. The pedestrian was identified...
KVAL
Informational picket line at PeaceHealth
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Health care workers at Riverbend in Springfield and the university district in downtown Eugene walked the picket line today protesting wages and working conditions. The workers are represented by SEIU, which is currently in contract negotiations with PeaceHealth. Today's event was organized to bring attention to...
KVAL
Oregon woman dies in head-on crash in Marion County
An Oregon woman died Monday night in a head-on crash outside of Stayton in Marion County, deputies said. The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Monday along Golf Club Road SE near Mill Creek Road, just outside Stayton. Arriving Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found two cars...
KVAL
Pedestrian hit on Hwy 99; police say fog may have been a factor
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious to critical injuries Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 99. Oregon State Police, Oregon Department of Transportation and Junction City Police responded to the crash at 6:30 a.m. south of Junction City at Possum Flat Road.
KVAL
After recall election, interim councilor needed for Ward 7 in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene City Councilor Greg Evans was approved Wednesday to serve as council president, through former councilor Clare Syrett's unfinished term. Syrett's councilor position for Ward 7 has been vacant since Monday of this week due to a recent recall election. The council voted during a virtual...
KVAL
With the start of October, fire season usually ends - but not the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — It’s the start of October, a time when fire season usually comes to a close in Oregon. But for the Cedar Creek Fire, there is no expiration date. The Cedar Creek Fire is still burning east of Oakridge. It is now over 120-thousand acres and is 34 percent contained.
KVAL
Feeding Umpqua to hold fundraiser to help fight hunger
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Feeding Umpqua, a program of UCAN, is holding a fundraiser, the Empty Bowls Project Dinner, to help fight hunger will take place in Roseburg on October 10, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Joyce Morgan Food Distribution Center on UCAN's campus. The premise of the Empty...
KVAL
Teddy Bear Toy Express rolls into Coos County this weekend to kick off season of giving
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Teddy Bear Toy Express is making stops in several south coast areas to kick off the Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive this weekend. The North American Railcar Operators Association (NARCOA), whose members are known as "Speeders" is made up of people who have restored railroad motorcars. Those restored railcars will make up the Teddy Bear Toy Express.
KVAL
Springfield High School teacher surprised with $50,000 national award
A Springfield High School teacher was surprised with a $50,000 award for the school's automotive technology program at a presentation Tuesday. Harbor Freight Tools named Mark Simmons, an automotive technology teacher at SHS, one of 20 "Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence" winners across the nation. Harbor Freight Tools said it received a record 768 applications from all 50 states for this years prize.
