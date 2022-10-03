Read full article on original website
Sebastian Fundora planning to knockout Jermell Charlo when the time comes
By Brian Witter: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora says he will want to knock out undisputed champ Jermell Charlo when it comes time to fight him. With Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) fighting just once a year, likely, Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) won’t get...
WBC Raises Stakes of Shields – Marshall Bout By Adding The Elizabethan Belt
By Vince Dwriter: Fight fans were initially set to view the highly anticipated middleweight championship grudge match between WBA, WBC, IBF, champion Claressa Shields, and WBO champion Savannah Marshall on September 10 at the 02 Arena in London, but an unfortunate event occurred which resulted in the bout being postponed.
Nigel Benn reacts to Conor’s positive drug test
By Charles Brun: Conor Benn’s dad, Nigel Benn, says he’s in “total shock” after Conor’s mega-fight against Chris Eubank Jr was called off after a positive test for the banned substance clomifene. The positive test was from VADA, not UKAD, which is why the British...
Anthony Joshua rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated rankings
By Barry Holbrook: In a big surprise to some, Anthony Joshua is rated #1 in Ring Magazine’s updated heavyweight rankings for the division. IBF, WBA & WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk is Ring Magazine’s champion in the division, and he can strengthen that position by defeating WBC belt holder Tyson Fury next year.
Eddie Hearn still wants Eubank Jr vs. Benn fight to take place
By Charles Brun: Promoter Eddie Hearn is still eager to make the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight despite Benn’s positive results for a banned substance in a VADA-conducted test. Hearn maintains that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) is cleared to fight and isn’t suspended after testing positive for...
Conor Benn fails drugs test before Eubank fight
MATCHROOM STATEMENT – CHRIS EUBANK JR VS. CONOR BENN FIGHT: We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.
Xu Can takes on Brandon Benitez LIVE On ProBox TV
Former World Champion and Chinese sensation Can “Monster” Xu Friday night ProBox TV bill in his ring return against Brandon “Leoncito” Benitez in a ten-round featherweight China versus Mexico donnybrook. It will be one of four bouts streamed on ProBox TV and on the ProBox TV App beginning at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.
Teddy Atlas previews Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford
By Dan Ambrose: Teddy Atlas says he’s leaning in the direction of Terence Crawford defeating unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr if/when the two of them fight this year. Atlas was wowed by Crawford’s performance against Yuriorkis Gamboa in 2014. In that fight, Crawford was getting his backside handed...
Caleb Plant vows to retire Anthony Dirrell on Oct.15th
By Craig Daly: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant is vowing to send former two-time WBA 168-lb champion Anthony Dirrell into retirement on October 15th. This is an important fight for Plant because he’s got a lot of doubters after his last fight. Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) is hoping to...
Frank Warren says he would cancel Eubank Jr vs. Benn
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren states that he would cancel the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn fight if it were up to him after Benn’s positive test for the banned substance clomifene that turned up during a VADA test. Warren feels that if something goes “drastically wrong”...
Joseph Diaz ready for William Zepeda on Oct.29th
By Dan Ambrose: Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz Jr returns to the ring this month on October 29th to battle unbeaten lightweight knockout artist William Zepeda in the main event on DAZN in a scheduled 12 round bout at the Pechanga Arena San Diego. (Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions) Zepeda...
Eubank Jr vs. Benn in jeopardy after Conor’s failed test
By Charles Brun: Conor Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) has tested positive for the banned drug clomifene in the lead-up to his fight this Saturday night against middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing is attempting to have the fight go ahead. However, the British Boxing Board...
Former Conor Benn opponent Van Heerden questions whether he cheated against him
By Adam Baskin: Chris Van Heerden wonders whether Conor Benn was dirty when he fought him last April and took him out with one punch in the second round in Manchester, England. Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) was popped on a VADA-conducted test, coming up positive for the banned substance clomifene,...
Robert Helenius happy being underdog against Deontay Wilder
By Robert Segal: Robert Helenius says he likes being the underdog against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for their fight on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) comes into the fight with a three-fight winning streak in...
Conor Benn: “I am a clean athlete”
By Jack Tiernan: Conor Benn says he’s a “clean athlete” and that he’s “shocked” by everything that’s occurred following his positive test with VADA for a banned drug ahead of his now-canceled fight with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn says he’s...
LIVE: Sebastian Fundora – Carlos Ocampo Showtime Weigh In
Unbeaten super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora promised to deliver another memorable night of action at Thursday’s final press conference before he defends his Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title against former title challenger Carlos Ocampo live on SHOWTIME this Saturday, October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California headlining a thrilling Premier Boxing Champions event.
Spence vs. Crawford won’t happen in 2022 says Tim Bradley
By Chris Williams: Tim Bradley says Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford fight won’t happen until next year. Bradley insists that we won’t see the undisputed welterweight championship between IBF, WBA & WBC champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) and WBO champ Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) until 2023. Bradley...
Eddie Hearn reacts to BBBofC prohibiting Eubank Jr vs. Benn
By Jack Tiernan: Eddie Hearn finds the timing strange that the BBBofC is prohibiting the Chris Eubank Jr vs. Conor Benn from going ahead this Saturday when they have been aware of Conor’s failed drug test for some time. Hearn says he’s ready to do whatever is needed for...
Anthony Dirrell & Caleb Plant Media Workout Quotes
Former super middleweight world champions Caleb “Sweethands” Plant and Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell shared insights into their respective training camps and more during a virtual press conference Wednesday ahead of their upcoming WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15 in the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Conor Benn tested positive for “Hardcore doping stuff” said Dan Rafael
By Robert Segal: Dan Rafael says the drug that Conor Benn tested positive for, clomifene, is one that is “hardcore doping stuff.”. Rafael states that Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) needs to admit his wrongdoing because boxing fans aren’t going to believe him if he insists that he didn’t do anything wrong. Benn has got to fess up because he’s the captain of his ship and is responsible for whatever gets into his body.
