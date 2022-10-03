Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Parents, students upset after Pearland High School limits capacity for homecoming dance
PEARLAND – Parents are expressing their frustration with Pearland High School for limiting the capacity of this year’s homecoming dance, which they said leaves a large part of the student population feeling excluded. “Why don’t you plan an event where everyone from the school is welcome to come?”...
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features work and employer programs to help people with disabilities
ABC13 teamed up with the Texas HireAbility Employer forum at Houston Community College for this week's virtual job fair!
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
Click2Houston.com
Operation ‘Take My Body Back’: Public invited to free health and wellness event
HOUSTON – The Cam Agency LLC. and Glory Fitness will sponsor and host a free fitness, health and wellness festival, “Take My Body Back,” on Oct. 15. The event will be held at Glory Fitness Training Studio, located 5112 Ashbrook Dr Suite B, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local children's clothing store in Rice Village closes after 24 years
Doodle Baby Gifts and More permanently closed Oct. 2. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) George joined Community Impact Newspaper in December 2021 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Southern Illinois University's College of Mass Communication and Media Arts.
KHOU
A full mouth restoration with help from Amazing Dental Solutions
HOUSTON — Amazing Dental Solutions Implant Center has a special offer for Great Day Houston viewers. Call today to schedule an appointment and receive 15% off dental implants, now through the end of October. You will also receive a free implant consultation when you call today. Contact them at 832-408-9653 or visit AmazingDentalSolutions.com.
CHI Health Systems 'IT security incident': Houston's St. Luke's impacted by nationwide outage
The health system serving the Houston area said hospitals are operational, but some patient appointments were affected.
mocomotive.com
Former Conroe ISD teacher receives 10-year prison sentence for inappropriate relationship with student, docs show
CONROE, Texas – A former teacher at Conroe Independent School District was sentenced to 10 years in prison after having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Bonnie Guess Mazock, 37, was found guilty after being charged with indecency with a child.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Constables arrest teen accused of bullying, assaulting 13-year-old with autism
HUMBLE, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 constables have arrested a teen accused of bullying and assaulting a 13-year-old with autism. Carson Thompson, 13, is still dealing with the pain from an alleged bullying incident last week. He ended up with a broken wrist from the incident. Carson said...
papercitymag.com
Living With Multiple Sclerosis For 59 Years — Houston Construction Matriarch Shares Her Remarkable Story to Help Others
Art Rascon, chair Franelle Rogers, honoree Melanie Lawson at the National MS Society 'Together for a Cure' luncheon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz) What: The National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s “Together for a Cure” luncheon. Where: River Oaks Country Club. PC Moment: Living with multiple sclerosis for 59 remarkable...
KHOU
Dr. Ian Smith on "Plant Power" and the benefits of a plant-based diet
HOUSTON — "Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight" is the latest book by Dr. Ian K. Smith, the #1 New York Times bestselling author of "Clean & Lean". To purchase your copy, click here. For more information on Dr. Ian K. Smith, visit doctoriansmith.com. You can also...
Click2Houston.com
Do you know this man? Memorial Hermann Hospital asking public to help locate unidentified patient’s family
HOUSTON – Staff members at Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital are asking for the public’s help to locate the family of a patient. The patient, whose name is unknown, is a Hispanic male between 50 to 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. He has salt-and-pepper hair, brown eyes, and has one mole on his upper right cheek and one on the right bridge of his nose, a spokesperson for the hospital said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Slice of Amish now opens for business in Montgomery
A new Amish store opened Sept. 30 in Montgomery. (Courtesy Slice of Amish) Slice of Amish opened Sept. 30 at 401 College St., Ste. 170, Montgomery. The business offers over 50 varieties of Wisconsin cheese as well as an assortment of meats, pickles, eggs, homemade butter and noodles. 936-588-4340. http://sliceofamish.com.
Elderly abuse: What to know and who to call if you suspect your loved one is being abused
HOUSTON — A family's disturbing allegations that nursing home employees physically abused their disabled grandfather got us thinking - what can families do to protect their loved ones who are in the care of others?. It’s a shocking statistic. A 2012 Michigan State University study determined that 1 out...
Texas City nursing home fires employees after video shows elderly resident being hit, kicked and dragged
TEXAS CITY, Texas — At least two employees of a Texas City nursing home have been fired after a video showed an 87-year-old resident being hit, kicked and dragged by employees. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation said an internal investigation was initially launched against the employees and they were immediately...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Deaths at the Harris County Jail, and the president of the NAACP (Oct. 6, 2022)
On Thursday’s show: Over the weekend, two people died while being held at the Harris County Jail. That brought the total death count at the jail up to 21 for the year – the most deaths there in more than a decade. We learn more about those deaths and what role – if any – overcrowding at the facility played.
thekatynews.com
Rain Barrels for The Houston-Area Community
Sunday, Nov. 6, 12:45 – 2 p.m. You are invited to a rain barrel workshop. Join us on Sunday, November 6 to learn about the benefits of rain barrels, get one for your home/house of worship and learn how to install it on your property. Rain barrels not only conserve water, a precious natural resource, they also help to keep water clean and reduce flooding, thereby making Houston a more resilient city. Registration includes one rain barrel, one connecter kit and training to install them. Supplies of rain barrels are limited, so please register early. Rain barrels will be available to be picked up on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 12:45 p.m. in the church parking lot. Installation training will take place immediately afterward in the church’s Fireside Room. If you can’t stay for the training, recorded training is available. This workshop is sponsored by LyondellBassell and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Register to participate at: www.galvbay.org/events. For more information, contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com.
Friendswood model becomes first Filipino American to win Miss USA
HOUSTON — Friendswood model and fashion designer, R'Bonney Gabriel, continues to make history. The winner of Miss Texas USA 2022 now holds the crown for Miss USA after winning the pageant Monday night in Nevada. Gabriel will now represent the United States in the upcoming 71st Miss Universe pageant,...
Click2Houston.com
‘I felt scared’: United flight attendant blindsided by ovarian cancer diagnosis after having her ovaries removed
HOUSTON – Dima Kourdie is a flight attendant instructor. When you think of the most terrifying emergencies, she’s prepared: emergency evacuations, fires in flight, heart attacks, etc. She’s prepared for many emergencies, but she wasn’t prepared for cancer at just 21 years old. “I felt pity...
Comments / 0