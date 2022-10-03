Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two Ohio men arrested in Belmont County with thousands of counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department stated that the Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit arrested two people on felony drug charges after a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, detectives assigned to the unit discovered more than 2,500 counterfeit pills with the markings, “M30.” These pills appeared to be the prescription […]
WTOV 9
Belmont County continues fight against drugs with recent busts
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — More drugs are off the street in Belmont County after two separate cases, both possibly involving fentanyl. The Belmont County sheriff’s office releasing more information on two recent drug busts in the area. One out of Bellaire on W. 23rd Street, and the other a traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of the lethal drug fentanyl.
WTOV 9
No injuries in semi crash on Ohio 7 in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — There was a single truck crash Thursday evening on Ohio 7 near the Washington Street intersection in Steubenville. No injuries were reported. Both the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and Steubenville Police Department responded.
Ohio police arrest man, charge girlfriend, 2 juveniles on drug charges at home
Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire. Two Ohio men […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
Tenant charged with murder after argument in Akron
A man is now being charged with murder following an altercation at a residence in Akron Wednesday afternoon, police reported.
WTOV 9
Meth located during search of Bellaire home on Wednesday morning
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement units executed a search warrant on a house on West 23rd Street in Bellaire on Wednesday morning. Though authorities aren’t saying how much, they confirm they found meth during the search. Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan confirmed that one adult and...
ycitynews.com
Akron drug dealer caught, prosecuted for trafficking poison into community
While many prosecutors and judges in counties across Ohio are giving drug dealers lenient sentences, ignoring the poison they inject into communities and the untold number of overdose deaths they cause, officials involved in the criminal justice system in Muskingum County are setting a more rigid example of what happens when dealers get caught trafficking in the illegal trade.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police arrest two on drug charges; one leaves hospital, other fights to stay there
Reports said before police asked to search the car, Lykens told officers she was pregnant and having cramps. An ambulance was called for her, reports said.
WTOV 9
St. Clairsville OSHP Post seeing trend of drug-impaired arrests
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol partnered with other law enforcement units around the Ohio Valley at the beginning of the summer for an impaired driving initiative. Now that the season is over, the results were positive. “The main goal of this was public awareness of...
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Ohio woman killed in house fire and explosion
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Guernsey County woman was killed in an explosion and house fire Tuesday night, say reports. The Antrim Fire Department responded to an incident on Glenview Road in eastern Guernsey County and found a home demolished and on fire. The home was a mobile home or double-wide. Bystanders told first […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Bags of methamphetamine, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Portage County
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Deputies with a specialized crime enforcement unit from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office helped confiscate a variety of drugs during an Oct. 4 traffic stop in Ravenna. Investigators said a driver, who was not publicly identified, was initially pulled over for misdemeanor traffic violations near...
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
Ohio men allegedly used money from drug activity at West Virginia casino to gamble
Two Cleveland, Ohio men are facing money laundering charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Robert Jermele Atkinson, 41, and Micah A. Atkinson, 26, were indicted today on charges involving money laundering. Robert is accused of gambling proceeds from illegal drug activity at Mountaineer Casino in Hancock County and elsewhere, beginning in 2020. According to […]
Morgantown man arrested after several reports of animal cruelty
A Morgantown man was arrested after multiple people reported him for hitting his dog.
Wheeling police arrest 3 after finding large number of illegal drugs
Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large number of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police say they executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island and 9 Suncrest Avenue in […]
Mon Sheriff’s Office look to public for help finding suspect
The Monongalia County Sheriffs Office is asking the public for help in finding the women in these photos.
WTOV 9
Weirton eyes park and pool improvements, police cruiser program
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Weirton's finance committee outlined ARPA spending that now is to be considered by city council. City Manager Mike Adams said $1.5 million is recommended for parks and recreation and another million is to go to police and safety services. Work will include rehabilitation of Starvaggi pool...
WTOV 9
W.Va. AG files lawsuit against woman who allegedly failed to provide wedding DJ services
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio woman who allegedly failed to provide advertised wedding DJ services. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, is accused of violating West Virginia’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act after the state received several complaints from consumers who alleged that she failed to provide services she advertised on social media, according to a news release from attorney general Patrick Morrisey’s office.
Comments / 0