Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 5.18% to $70.50 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 9.3% to $0.49 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 8.83% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares rose 7.69% to $2.38. Hydrofarm...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
AMD Analysts Cut Price Targets After Chipmaker Lowers Guidance, But 'Long-Term Opportunity' Remains
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD hit new 52-week lows on Friday after the company came out with lower third-quarter guidance Thursday after the market close. The company said its third-quarter revenue would hit $5.6 billion, lower than a previous outlook of $6.7 billion. Here’s a look at what...
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 18 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.4 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
Why Apple Shares Are Falling
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.87% to $141.26 Friday morning amid overall market weakness due to rising yields as well as broader tech sector uncertainty following soft guidance from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD. What Happened?. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs last month, outpacing average economist estimates...
Where RPT Realty Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for RPT Realty RPT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, RPT Realty has an average price target of $12.25 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $11.00.
Analyst Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Within the last quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings MARA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Marathon Digital Holdings has an average price target of $14.2 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
