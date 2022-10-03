ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Technology issues impacting local voting registrars

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for voting registrars like Mark Coakley in Henrico County. “We want to make sure that your vote counts,” Coakley said. The county must quickly process over 5,126 registrations that just arrived from the state this week. “We’re working non-stop,...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin’s political ad agency paid $268K to produce Virginia Tourism ad boosting governor

Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#The General Assembly#Gun Violence#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Virginia General Assembly#Richmond City Council
NBC12

Richmond enforcing new Saturday parking regulations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. Streets affected include Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95 and Leigh Street to Franklin Street. The city is cracking down on enforcement to support small...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Alexandria, Richmond will not follow Youngkin’s anti-trans student policies

The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvtf.org

A generational challenge - Where are Virginia’s Black male doctors?

This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Business owner excited to see change to Saturday parking enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some business owners say it’s news they’ve been waiting years to hear. The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. It’s no...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Supply-chain service center opens in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy