FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Hurricane Ian causes shuffling of schedulesThe Triangle TribuneRichmond, VA
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - It’s all hands on deck for voting registrars like Mark Coakley in Henrico County. “We want to make sure that your vote counts,” Coakley said. The county must quickly process over 5,126 registrations that just arrived from the state this week. “We’re working non-stop,...
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Plans for a casino in Richmond are officially on hold after the city's contract with Urban ONE was terminated.
Your tax dollars are being used to boost Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s visibility as he begins to make the rounds on a possible bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. The Times-Dispatch reported Wednesday that the political advertising agency behind Youngkin’s 2021 gubernatorial campaign was awarded a $268,000 contract to produce a Virginia Tourism video that heavily features the governor.
What happens to Virginia schools that don't adopt drafted transgender policy?
The proposed policy puts heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A trio of shootings involving Richmond youth is forcing those with Richmonders Involved to Strengthen our Communities (RISC) to renew their call for significant changes to save lives. “I think that the city really has to take a good look at what it’s doing and is...
Enough is enough: Chesterfield residents speak out against new development
After a recent proposal for a new housing development near 288 and Hull Street Road, residents are expressing their concerns.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. Streets affected include Arthur Ashe Boulevard from Broad Street to Moore Street, Belvidere to I-95 and Leigh Street to Franklin Street. The city is cracking down on enforcement to support small...
Virginia's Capitol Police chief has announced that he will retire at the end of the year.
Richmond's Planning Commission voted to adopt the city's temporary plan to fill the former Lee Circle on Monument Avenue with $100,000 worth of plants until a long-term proposal has been put forward.
The City of Alexandria has notified the Virginia Department of Education that it will not follow proposed “model policies” that would roll back equal protections for trans students enacted under former Gov. Ralph Northam last year, and a Richmond TV station is reporting that Richmond Public Schools is about to follow suit.
“I’m shocked honestly," one driver said about the changes. "I just think it’s kind of scandalous of them, and it’s kind of mean.”
This story is published through a partnership with the Virginia Center for Investigative Journalism at WHRO. Jaz-Munn “Jaz” Johnson, a third-year medical student, headed to the Hillside Court public housing complex in Richmond on a recent Saturday. Johnson and other students from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of...
According to a release from the city, the fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Hopewell Community Center, which is on the 100 block of West City Point Road.
Richmond Community Hospital makes the most money of any hospital in the state. And yet the primarily Black community that the hospital serves often doesn’t get the care community members need. That’s according to recent reporting from the New York Times. Katie Thomas is a healthcare reporter for...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some parking changes will be coming to certain streets in Richmond later this month, and some business owners say it’s news they’ve been waiting years to hear. The City of Richmond will begin enforcing time-restricted parking regulations on Saturdays starting Oct. 15. It’s no...
The City of Richmond is going to start issuing tickets to citizens who are parked for too long in a one-hour or two-hour parking zone on Saturdays.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new supply-chain facility opened in Richmond to help build a more robust infrastructure and transportation and add to the workforce. This brand new service center, owned by A. Duie Pyle, is expected to help the global supply chain with its current strain. “This is exactly...
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
