Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox17.com
Occupants escape Brentwood house fire
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. -- The occupants inside a house on fire in Brentwood escape without injury. Crews with Brentwood Fire & Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department fought the structure fire on the 9000 block of Fallswood Lane Sunday afternoon. Two occupants made it out safely. Heavy smoke at the roof...
fox17.com
Multi-family dwelling catches fire in Bordeaux
BORDEAUX, Tenn. -- A fire broke out at a multi-family dwelling in Nashville. Nashville Fire Department crews responded to a residential fire on the 3400 block of Clarksville Pike at around 1 p.m. Sunday with heavy smoke showing and visible flames through the roof. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
fox17.com
Man reportedly opens fire on car in N. Nashville, passenger shot in head
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A passenger in a car is shot in the head while waiting at a stop sign at a North Nashville intersection. Metro Nashville police are investigating a shooting that occurred after a report of a man who got out of a dark sedan behind the victim's car at Cockrill Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard , while behind two other cars at a stop sign, and got out and opened fire on the windshield at 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
fox17.com
Man shot to death in Antioch after being approached by group of men
ANTIOCH, Tenn. -- A man is killed in an apparent targeted shooting in Antioch. Adrian Johnson is shot multiple times after a brief encounter with a group of men when they approached him on the sidewalk at the 1100 block of Bell Road at 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to Metro Nashville police. The 32-year-old died at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
WSMV
Officials identify victim of fatal Murfreesboro fire
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue officials have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal house fire on South Epps Woods Court. Glenora White, of Murfreesboro, was killed in the fire. White was discovered inside the home during search efforts and was pronounced deceased on scene. The house...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Man critically beaten with metal pipe under Nashville's pedestrian bridge dies days later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man critically injured after being brutally beaten with a metal pipe under Nashville's pedestrian bridge Monday died from his injuries days later. Metro Police said 45-year-old Bryan Rebenstorf, originally charged with attempted homicide, will now be upgraded to homicide for the incident on 2nd...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: Name of Man Killed in I-24 Accident on Thursday Morning Released by the THP
UPDATE: A 79-year-old Murfreesboro man was killed on I-24 East early Thursday morning in Rutherford County. The wreck occurred about 15-minutes before 5AM at mile-marker 67.8 between Sam Ridley Parkway and Almaville Road (Lee Victory Parkway). According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, James Terry Walker was driving his Jeep Grand...
fox17.com
Davidson County cemetery responds to families waiting on headstones
Some families with loved ones buried at a Davidson County cemetery are still waiting for headstones more than two years later. “This is Rayqwon. He was born on the Fourth of July,” Shateka Smith whose waiting on her son’s headstone said. Shateka Smith lost her son July of...
fox17.com
Man who threatened to kill teller, robbed bank on Nolensville Pike taken into custody
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who threatened to kill a teller and robbed Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike has been taken into custody Friday. Metro Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller threatening to kill her, but no gun was seen. Police arrested 37-year-old...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene
Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
Body found inside burning car at Tennessee boat ramp
The vehicle was discovered burning around 6:30 a.m. at the Tyree Access Boat Ramp to the Cumberland River.
‘A shock to all of us’: Neighbors react to deadly Walterhill house fire
Rutherford County Firefighters discovered a victim inside who they say died at the scene.
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
WSMV
Several drug arrests made at BNA in a two-day span, drug detection dog assists
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville International Airport’s Department of Public Safety has arrested four people in a span of two days for drug-related charges. According to an affidavit, the first arrest was made Monday, Oct. 3 at 11:30 p.m. An officer was observing bags being offloaded when he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from two bags.
fox17.com
TBI reports new age progressions of Tennessee kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire, according to TBI.
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
radio7media.com
Columbia Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. 54-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON HARVEY DAVID BRIGGS. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF SUNNYSIDE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/01/2022. PRIOR TO LEAVING HARVEY MADE SEVERAL CONCERNING STATEMENTS TO FAMILY AND THEY HAVE NOT HEARD FROM HIM SINCE. HARVEY IS 5’11” TALL WEIGHING 198 LBS. WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HARVEY WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS BLACK 2015 FORD FUSION TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 156BHBD. ANY PERSON WITH ADDITIONAL INFORMATION THAT MAY ASSIST IN THIS OR ANY OTHER INVESTIGATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT DISPATCH (24 HOURS) AT 931-388-2727, MAURY COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS AT 931-381-4900, OR COLUMBIA POLICE SAFE TIP EMAIL TO SAFETIPS@COLUMBIATN.COM.
Comments / 0