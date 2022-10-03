Read full article on original website
Dubuque Man Arrested For Injuring Infant Son
Police say a Dubuque man has been arrested for injuring his 7-month-old son. 32 year old Timothy Hoffman was arrested Wednesday at his residence on a charge of child endangerment with injury. In a report, 27 year old Kristin Mitchell of Dubuque told police she returned from a walk at about 3:30 p.m. to the sound of the infant screaming. The infant had visible red marks on the right cheek and a bruise above the right eye. Mitchell said the 7-month-old and his 2-year-old sister had been left with Hoffman. Mitchell told police that she left her phone in the living room near the infant and was recording audio because Hoffman seemed especially agitated prior to her leaving for her walk. Police say the recording reveals that Hoffman yelled at the infant because he was crying about three minutes after Mitchell left. The next seven seconds on the audio reveal the crying abruptly stopping, followed by a “squeak” and “gasping sounds.” The infant then begins screaming much more frantically.
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 29th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. In addition, one COVID-19-related death was reported in Crawford County in Wisconsin. There were eight people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, an increase of six from one week earlier.
Busy Dubuque intersection to partially closed for fiber, streetlight work
The intersection of a busy Dubuque roadway will partially close this week for fiber and streetlight duct installation work. South Grandview Avenue’s intersection with Southern Avenue will be partially closed from 8 a.m. on Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Westbound traffic will be able to go through the intersection via shifted lanes. Northbound and southbound travel will be restricted. The intersection will temporarily reopen for the weekend, then close next week for patching work.
Dubuque Man Arrested For Threatening A Man With A Knife
Authorities say a man threatened to cut another man’s “heart out” before throwing a knife at him outside of Dubuque. 66 year old Richard Hos of Dubuque was arrested at 11 p.m. Monday near his residence on charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment and fourth-degree criminal mischief. A report says that Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at about 10 p.m. Monday to the residence of 42 year old Jesse Birch of Dubuque. Birch said Hos cut the seat of Birch’s motorcycle while it was parked in front of Birch’s residence and then confronted Birch with the knife in the driveway. Hos then told Birch, “I’m going to cut your heart out.” Birch retreated under a carport, and Hos threw the knife at him. Surveillance camera footage shows Hos throwing the knife.
Dubuque man assaults ex-girlfriend
Dubuque police said a Dubuque man choked and head-butted his former girlfriend, breaking her nose. 22 year old Malik Ecford of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant charging assault causing injury. Reports state that Ecford assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her University of Dubuque residence on Monday.
Dubuque County Teen’s Case Moved To Juvenile Court
The case for a Dubuque County teen accused of stealing firearms from a Maquoketa store has been waived to juvenile court. 17 year old Kasey Jones, of Bernard, was charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with second-degree burglary, trafficking in stolen weapons used in a crime, second-degree theft, possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Jones was charged automatically as an adult in the case due to a state law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults if they are accused of serious crimes. Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport confirmed that Jones’ case was waived to juvenile court. A motion for the waiver was filed in August.
Dubuque Wahlert Golfer Injured In Crash
Dubuque Wahlert senior golfer Will Coohey helped the boys golf team qualify for the Iowa Class 4A state meet Monday but hours later, he was in a serious crash after leaving Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta. A report from the Iowa State Patrol says that Coohey was driving north on Cottingham Road south of Seippel Road when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. Coohey initially was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. He was later taken to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City after breaking his right femur in two places. He also suffered a broken left ankle, a bruised right lung and a wound requiring stitches on his right hand.
Dubuque felon with firearm sentenced to federal prison
A Dubuque felon was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 22 year old Tremaine Moore was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon. Documents state Dubuque police pulled over Moore because he did not have a front license plate and it had dark front windows. After a police K-9 indicated that the scent of illegal narcotics was coming from the vehicle.
Police Department Gives Update On Tasers
Dubuque Police Department leaders have provided an update on the early months of officers carrying Tasers. Police Chief Jeremy Jensen told City Council members that all 93 police officers have received their Tasers and can carry them during their shifts. The first officers began carrying the stun guns in July. Since that time, there have been eight incidents during which officers have drawn their Tasers from holsters and two cases in which a Taser was fired. The funding for officers’ Tasers was approved by City Council members as part of the fiscal year 2023 budget. Over the next five years, the city will pay a total of $378,800 for the purchase and maintenance of the Tasers.
Alliant Energy announces plans for battery storage facility in Grant County
Alliant Energy has announced plans to add 175 megawatts of battery storage in Wisconsin, with one of the facilities in Potosi. Alliant Energy plans to begin construction on the project in 2023, pending regulatory approval. The projects could be completed by the fall of 2025.
Officials Approve Funding To Bring Florida Air Service To Dubuque
Officials with the City of Dubuque and Dubuque County on Monday approved a collective $1 million to help bring weekly leisure air service from an ultra-low-cost airline to Dubuque Regional Airport. The Dubuque City Council and Dubuque County Board of Supervisors each agreed to contribute up to $500,000 as part of a two-year agreement. The money will provide a minimum revenue guarantee to the yet-unnamed airline, which will provide four flights per week from the airport, two to Orlando, Florida, and two to Fort Myers, Florida. A report says that a 2021 study found that about 38,000 people fly to Florida from Dubuque’s “catchment area” of a 40-mile radius.
390 Unit Apartment Complex In Planning Stages
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, plan to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
Pickleball Players Get City Council To Open Parks Earlier
Following a request from pickleball enthusiasts, the City of Dyersville now will open its parks at 6 a.m. daily. In September, the City Council received a letter from Laurie Meyer, asking that council members consider opening the parks an hour earlier to accommodate the large group of pickleball players who gather to get in a quick game before work. While this wasn’t much of an issue in the earlier summer months, once sunrise started occurring later, there was a need for the lights to be turned on to see at 6 a.m. Given the parks didn’t open until 7 a.m., city staff couldn’t turn the lights on earlier without violating the city’s code. The Dyersville City Council discussed making an exception for the pickleball courts to open before the rest of the park system, so council members voted, 4-0 to change the hours for all city parks to span 6 a.m. to midnight.
2 grants to help local nonprofit support staff salaries
Two female religious communities have provided grant funding to a local nonprofit that helps women and children transition out of homelessness. The Dubuque-based Opening Doors nonprofit received a $12,000 grant from Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters and a $20,000 grant from Sisters of St. Francis. The funds will support staff salaries at the nonprofit.
