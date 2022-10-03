ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jason's World

Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard

A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
Wyoming News

Another Sports Bonus for Kids: Healthier Eyes

THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sometimes allergies can lead to pink, irritated eyes. But allergic conjunctivitis, or "pink eye" may have a simple fix: physical fitness. That's the conclusion of researchers in Taiwan who tracked health data of more than 1.2 million children. The kids were examined at age 10, sometime between 2010 and 2018. The investigators also used Taiwan’s nationwide Physical Fitness Test to measure the children’s...
howafrica.com

Meet the Kid That Made $250K From Instagram By the Age of 20

Meet Taijaun Reshard, a 21-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia who has made a staggering $250,000 by the age of 20 all through one app… Instagram!. Taijaun started making money from Instagram when he was 17 years old by utilizing something called “Theme pages”, in essence, he would get his product posted on pages with millions of followers and practically go viral overnight!
Lefty Graves

Swedish Death Cleaning

Approaching your later years can be nerve-wracking for many. However, there are many important details to consider, including the 'what if's' regarding that love letter from your long-lost mystery love to the most intimate details of your life.
allnurses.com

Lpn supervisor would not let me call doctor

Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. At the LTC in Ohio I work at, we had a patient that was very lethargic. His vitals were stable but his bp was 88/50. This was around 0200. Patient was trach,vent,GJT, and had a PICC line. The supervisor(who is an Lpn) stated to not bother the doctor and to just pass it on next shift. The patient did eventually get sent to an acute hospital two days later.
American Council on Science and Health

Forgive and Remember

Last week, Yair Rosenberg wrote in the Atlantic about the upcoming highest of holidays for those of the Jewish faith, Yom Kippur. His article What My Favorite Anti-Semite Taught Me About Forgiveness is, for me, a must-read. “My point here is not that we should forget the past, or that...
healio.com

Hair texture changes linked to five classes of medication

Medication-induced hair texture changes are a potential side effect of various medications, according to a study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. “In addition to hair loss, alterations in hair texture can be a worrisome side effect of certain medication yet are seldom reported and poorly characterized,” Celine H. Phong, BS, a student in the department of dermatology at the University of California, Irvine, and colleague wrote. “To address this paucity of data, this systemic review aims to identify the most commonly implicated medication classes.”
