Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Offers Great ScallopsIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Nine benefits of magnesium
Find out how this powerhouse mineral helps us stay healthy every day with our guide to the benefits of magnesium
The Strawberry Letter: His Cousin Is Spreading It Around
The Strawberry Letter: His Cousin Is Spreading It Around
Someone kept leaving my fence open and doing something in my yard
A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.
Community Bridges finds innovative ways to help children learn on the Central Coast
For over four decades, Community Bridges has served a purpose to provide resources to people in Santa Cruz. The post Community Bridges finds innovative ways to help children learn on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Sports Bonus for Kids: Healthier Eyes
THURSDAY, Oct. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Sometimes allergies can lead to pink, irritated eyes. But allergic conjunctivitis, or "pink eye" may have a simple fix: physical fitness. That's the conclusion of researchers in Taiwan who tracked health data of more than 1.2 million children. The kids were examined at age 10, sometime between 2010 and 2018. The investigators also used Taiwan’s nationwide Physical Fitness Test to measure the children’s...
Adams accuses Abbott of undermining Black mayor-led cities by busing migrants to NYC, DC and Chicago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was undermining economies of cities run by Black mayors by busing migrants to Chicago, Washington, D.C., and the Big Apple.
howafrica.com
Meet the Kid That Made $250K From Instagram By the Age of 20
Meet Taijaun Reshard, a 21-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia who has made a staggering $250,000 by the age of 20 all through one app… Instagram!. Taijaun started making money from Instagram when he was 17 years old by utilizing something called “Theme pages”, in essence, he would get his product posted on pages with millions of followers and practically go viral overnight!
TODAY.com
Parents with 3 kids of a different race share their story: ‘Families don’t have to match’
Sadie and Jarvis Sampson are spreading the message that “families don’t have to match.”. “It's our motto,” Sadie, 26, told TODAY Parents. Sadie and Jarvis, 28, are Black, while their 3-year-old son, Ezra is white. The couple’s 18-month-old twin daughters, Journee and Destinee, are white and Mexican.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Swedish Death Cleaning
Approaching your later years can be nerve-wracking for many. However, there are many important details to consider, including the 'what if's' regarding that love letter from your long-lost mystery love to the most intimate details of your life.
allnurses.com
Lpn supervisor would not let me call doctor
Specializes in Home Health,Peds. Has 18 years experience. At the LTC in Ohio I work at, we had a patient that was very lethargic. His vitals were stable but his bp was 88/50. This was around 0200. Patient was trach,vent,GJT, and had a PICC line. The supervisor(who is an Lpn) stated to not bother the doctor and to just pass it on next shift. The patient did eventually get sent to an acute hospital two days later.
Forgive and Remember
Last week, Yair Rosenberg wrote in the Atlantic about the upcoming highest of holidays for those of the Jewish faith, Yom Kippur. His article What My Favorite Anti-Semite Taught Me About Forgiveness is, for me, a must-read. “My point here is not that we should forget the past, or that...
healio.com
Hair texture changes linked to five classes of medication
Medication-induced hair texture changes are a potential side effect of various medications, according to a study published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology. “In addition to hair loss, alterations in hair texture can be a worrisome side effect of certain medication yet are seldom reported and poorly characterized,” Celine H. Phong, BS, a student in the department of dermatology at the University of California, Irvine, and colleague wrote. “To address this paucity of data, this systemic review aims to identify the most commonly implicated medication classes.”
Comments / 3