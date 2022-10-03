A Nice Yard With Some Fencing Around ItBrett Jordan/Unsplash. This is a nonfiction recollection of events as experienced by me and a close friend; used with permission. When I first lived in my house a number of years ago, I kept noticing weird things happening in my yard. At first I had no idea what was going on and this kept happening most days for a few weeks. Eventually I got to the bottom of it which included an odd interaction with some man I've never seen since.

2 DAYS AGO