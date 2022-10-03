ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KVAL

Did You Feel It? Mag. 4.4 earthquake reported in western Oregon

LACOMB, Ore. — A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook in western Oregon on Friday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake shook just before 6 a.m. near Lacomb, Oregon, which is southeast of Salem and northeast of Eugene in Linn County. The USGS said the quake had a...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Oregon Emergency Board address police training academy backlog

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon State Legislature has stepped in to speed up the process of getting police officers into their mandatory training course. While bureaus have long been citing staffing shortages as the reason for dismal response times, some in the industry are seeing a bounce back. Portland...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Visitors are allowed to return as PeaceHealth lifts visitor restrictions

PeaceHealth Oregon announced that effective immediately all visitors, including children, are now allowed in their medical centers and clinics. Previously patients were only allowed on visitor while in the care of PeaceHealth's facilities. PeaceHealth initially minimized the number of visitors to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Their easing of visitor restriction results after seeing a decline of COVID-19 cases in Lane County.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Smoke seen from Coburg Hills Tuesday evening

COBURG, Ore. — New plumes of smoke could be seen from the Cobrug Hills just before 4:00 pm Tuesday evening. The fire causing the smoke was a prescribed burn conducted by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Around 120 acres of land was managed Tuesday afternoon as weather conditions helped...
COBURG, OR
KVAL

Candidates vie to replace Peter DeFazio

Four candidates for Oregon's Fourth Congressional District gathered virtually at a forum Thursday. The winner of the election will replace Peter DeFazio, who was first elected nearly four decades ago. Each candidate gave their thoughts on DeFazio's long run as Oregon congressman:. Val Hoyle democratic candidate for 4th Congressional District...
OREGON STATE

