Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 5.18% to $70.50 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 11%
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 10.91% to $58.75 Friday. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Major indices are lower Friday following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data, which has added to concerns over a tight labor market. This has...
Why Netflix Shares Are Falling
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower by 4.22% to $229.88 during Friday afternoon amid overall market weakness following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data. Strong jobs data has added to concerns over a tight labor market and dimmed the outlook for a Fed policy pivot. Continued Fed policy tightening could lead to an economic slowdown, which could cause consumers to cut back on non-essential spending.
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Freight Technologies FRGT stock rose 9.3% to $0.49 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares rose 8.83% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM shares rose 7.69% to $2.38. Hydrofarm...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Chewy Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Chewy CHWY. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Analyst Ratings for Marathon Digital Holdings
Within the last quarter, Marathon Digital Holdings MARA has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Marathon Digital Holdings has an average price target of $14.2 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
Why Innovative Eyewear Stock Is Up 100% Today
Shares of low-float stock Innovative Eyewear Inc LUCY are trading higher by 101.8% to $3.27 Friday afternoon on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday. What Happened?. In the presentation, the company highlighted how it has 44 pending and granted patents; ownership of the Lucyd brand; and...
Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Why Aehr Test Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 19%, Here Are 51 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Innovative Eyewear, Inc. LUCY jumped 108% to $3.3943 on abnormally-high volume. The company released its October investor presentation yesterday. Minim, Inc. MINM gained 33.3% to $0.2828. Minim, during August, posted a Q2 loss of $0.10 per share. Top Ships Inc. TOPS jumped 28.1% to $8.20. TOP Ships announced termination of...
How Is The Market Feeling About Telefonaktiebolaget L M?
Telefonaktiebolaget L M's ERIC short percent of float has risen 5.26% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.18 million shares sold short, which is 0.2% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
