It was in 2018 when the Rosales clan migrated to Genoa City and joined the cast of "The Young and the Restless." Arturo Rosales, played by Jason Canela, was the first to arrive. He was a contractor who came to town to assist Nick Newman and his mother, Nikki Newman, develop some apartments (via Soap Central). After an unlikely affair with Nikki, Arturo moved on and began a romance with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Around that time, Arturo's brother Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) also showed up on the scene. He was a police detective tasked with looking into the disappearance of J.T. Hellstrom. Throughout the investigation, he got close to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), per Soaps in Depth. Though Rey was originally tight-lipped about his past, the questions were soon answered when Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzalez) turned up in Genoa City.

