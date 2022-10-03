Read full article on original website
Related
All The Times Jack Deveraux 'Died' On Days Of Our Lives
Jack Deveraux is one of the most interesting characters on "Days of Our Lives." Primarily played by Matthew Ashford over the years, Jack arrived in Salem in the late 1980s. He had been diagnosed with Hodgkin's disease and wanted Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) to treat him (via Soap Central). Kayla was in love with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) at the time, but he rejected her and pushed her toward Jack, whom he thought was dying. To make matters worse, Jack and Steve were revealed to be long-lost brothers. Kayla and Jack married, but she couldn't control her love for Steve and ended up cheating on her husband with his brother, ending her marriage.
Days Of Our Lives' Stephen Nichols And Mary Beth Evans Share One Of Their Final Memories Of Peggy McCay
"Days of Our Lives" fans know that Salem's prominent families are the backbone of the show. In addition to the Horton, DiMera, Kiriakis, and Hernandez families, the Bradys have been one of the most beloved broods in the soap opera's history. With Shawn Brady Sr. and his wife, Caroline Brady, at the head of the family, they raised and guided their four children, Roman, Bo, Kimberly, and Kayla, through all of life's ups and downs. They also adopted sons Frankie and Max along the way. The Bradys were also surrogate parents to their children's spouses like Hope Williams Brady, Marlena Evans, Steve Johnson, and Shane Donovan.
Who Is Leo Stark's Mother On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen a lot of family drama over the years, especially when it comes to mothers and their children. Longtime viewers may remember the trouble Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) caused her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), when she was caught cheating on her husband. Sami was so traumatized by the event that she acted out harshly and even developed bulimia, per Soaps in Depth.
Who Was Will Horton's Original Dad On Days Of Our Lives?
Through the decades, "Days of Our Lives" has offered some shocking plot twists and major family drama. Some of the most entertaining and surprising storylines on the soap opera have come due to sibling rivalries, per Soap Opera Digest. There have been plenty of siblings who have engaged in feuds or battles over the years. However, some took it to a whole new level.
RELATED PEOPLE
How Were Frankie Brady And Carly Manning Related On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" has entertained viewers with drama for over 55 years. The Peacock soap opera has delivered shocking plot twists that involve murder, kidnapping, brainwashing, demonic possession, and even people buried alive. The show has also featured storylines about serial killers running loose in the streets of Salem, people coming back from the dead left and right, and so much more.
General Hospital Spoilers Tease News About The Hook That Can Change The Whole Show
"General Hospital" has featured a heart-pounding storyline lately, which has seen significant characters being attacked by a mysterious killer. "The Hook," as the figure is called, has attacked three people, claiming the life of one of them. The first attack occurred at the Quartermaine charity picnic, where Ava Jermone (Maura West) was brutally stabbed from behind with a hook from the boathouse. However, the second attack upped the ante and made "The Hook" a petrifying force. In the alley outside of Charlie's Pub, the attacker went from an "attacker" to a killer, claiming Brando Corbin's (Johnny Wactor) life (via Soaps).
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Are Forever Furious At Ridge
This really shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, but Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) has had a very hard time finding the right home for his heart on "The Bold and the Beautiful." That's because he seems to be more split than ever before about his estranged wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and his ex-wife, Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen). In fact, many B&B fans seem to be split about Ridge and Taylor's Aspen getaway. That's because viewers seem to think that Ridge might be rushing into things with Taylor after assuming that it was Brooke who supposedly called CPS to check on the welfare of his grandson Douglas Forrester, as detailed by Soap Opera Spy.
The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Reveals The Secret Behind The New Abbott Family Resurgence
The Abbotts are one of the foundational staples of "The Young and the Restless." Led by current patriarch Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), the family has continuously been at the forefront of many significant storylines. Earlier this year, Their lives were turned upside down when "Y&R" brought Diane Jenkins back from the dead. Diane was a thorn in the Abbott family's side for years, and her "murder" had seemingly eliminated her as a threat. However, everything changed after Jack learned that she had faked her death. Now Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) has made it her mission to rid Diane from their orbit again and enlisted Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) to help her cause (via TV Season & Spoilers).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michelle Stafford's Memory Of The Young And The Restless' Kristoff St. John Will Bring You To Tears
The world of daytime television was rocked to the core on February 3, 2019, when the news broke that veteran soap actor and "The Young and the Restless" star Kristoff St. John had died. The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor's death was listed as accidental, stemming from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (via Deadline). Per People, St. John's death came only four years after his son's tragic passing, something his ex-wife believed to be a contributing factor to the "Y&R" actor's own death. Later that year, St. John's on-screen character Neil Winters was killed off (via stroke), and a celebration of life with current and former cast members played out over multiple episodes. Most notably, Shemar Moore returned as Malcolm Winters, giving a star-studded feel to the memorial episode (via Michael Fairman TV).
Deidre Hall Reveals If Big Changes Are Coming To Days Of Our Lives Now That It's On Peacock
Many "Days of Our Lives" fans were stunned when the series left network television after more than 55 years on NBC and moved exclusively to the streaming app Peacock. The transition took place in September 2022, and fans are still getting used to finding the long-running soap opera on the platform instead of tuning into daytime television on weekday afternoons to watch their favorite characters.
What Role Did Days Of Our Lives Emily O'Brien Play On The Young And The Restless?
You may have seen or heard the work of actress Emily O'Brien in the past, even if you don't know it. She is an English actress who moved from Bedfordshire to California as a child, per Soap Central. She quickly showed an interest in performing and began to study theater. As an adult, O'Brien relocated to Los Angeles, hoping to begin her acting career.
General Hospital Fans Are Split On Carly's Nixon Falls-Like Journey To Her Past
On "General Hospital," when the plane flying her to a leadership seminar in Aruba was caught in a hurricane, making an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was suddenly dropped into her hometown and has been forced to confront events from her past (via Soap Dirt). Soap...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Who Will Soap Vet Alley Mills Play On General Hospital?
Alley Mills is well-known as the mom from the hit show "The Wonder Years," which also starred Fred Savage. She's been on such shows as "Hill Street Blues," "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman," "Profiler," "The Associates," "Lou Grant," and "Touched by an Angel," and others. In an interview on KTLA 5 with her late husband, actor Orson Bean, the couple talked about a play they co-starred in called "Nasty Habits." According to Deadline, Mills also appeared in the play "Morning's at Seven" with Dan Lauria, who played her husband on "The Wonder Years."
Why The Bold And The Beautiful's Douglas Will Be Getting A New Yet Familiar Face
For the last few months, "The Bold and the Beautiful" has been firing on all cylinders. One of the central storylines has been about young Douglas Forrester, currently played by child actor Django Ferri. Chaos erupted when Douglas' father, Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), informed his adoptive mother, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), that he wanted the boy to live with him full-time, per Soap Opera Spy. The possible custody battle between Thomas and Hope has polarized viewers and led to the Forresters and the Logans waging war against one another. Longtime lovers Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) have found themselves at a crossroads in their marriage because of their opposing viewpoints about who Douglas is better off residing with.
What Really Happened To Mia And Arturo Rosales On The Young And The Restless?
It was in 2018 when the Rosales clan migrated to Genoa City and joined the cast of "The Young and the Restless." Arturo Rosales, played by Jason Canela, was the first to arrive. He was a contractor who came to town to assist Nick Newman and his mother, Nikki Newman, develop some apartments (via Soap Central). After an unlikely affair with Nikki, Arturo moved on and began a romance with Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway). Around that time, Arturo's brother Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) also showed up on the scene. He was a police detective tasked with looking into the disappearance of J.T. Hellstrom. Throughout the investigation, he got close to Sharon Newman (Sharon Case), per Soaps in Depth. Though Rey was originally tight-lipped about his past, the questions were soon answered when Mia Rosales (Noemi Gonzalez) turned up in Genoa City.
Why General Hospital Fans Just Can't Seem To Care About Willow's Deadly Illness
Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) have had a drama-filled relationship on "General Hospital" so far. Originally, Willow was with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), and Michael was dating Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson). However, Willow was helping Michael battle for custody of his young son, Wiley, against the evil Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier). Their respective partners hatched a scheme to push the two together so they could present a united front for the judge and bolster their chances of winning their case.
The Co-Star Who Completely Intimidated Maurice Benard When He First Joined General Hospital
"General Hospital" star Maurice Benard has been open about dealing with bipolar disorder since 2000 and has worked hard to help people stay informed about mental health issues. In an interview with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health on a series called "Profiles of Hope," Benard discussed his...
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0