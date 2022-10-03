Read full article on original website
Related
Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
Preparedness Expo aims to get West Virginia ready for any disaster
With major recovery efforts happening after Hurricane Ian hit the east coast, one event in Marion County looks to make sure people in West Virginia are prepared for a disaster.
Tire collection events scheduled for October and November in West Virginia
Tire collection events are being held around West Virginia this month and next.
Metro News
Justice celebrates five years since ‘Roads to Prosperity’ approval
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday will mark five years since West Virginians approved a road bond measure directed at funding highway construction projects across the state. Seventy-three percent of West Virginia voters backed the creation of the “Roads to Prosperity” program. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the effort includes more than 700 projects and 1,200 miles of highways. Officials have dedicated nearly $3 billion toward infrastructure investments.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases top 1,000 again in West Virginia; five virus-related deaths reported
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s active COVID-19 total moved back over 1,000 Friday while five more virus-related deaths were reported. The active total, which dipped below 1,000 on Thursday, was at 1,022 in the latest update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 288 new positive cases for the day.
Metro News
The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley County man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
Have you tried West Virginia’s 3 official road trips?
West Virginia's Department of Tourism now has three designated scenic road trips as West Virginia Mountain Rides for both residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHSV
West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway
(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
WDTV
Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
wvpublic.org
Federal Food Assistance And The State's Film Office Is Back In Action On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, Randy Yohe talks with state business development manager Meghan Smith and workforce developer Dave Lavender about the re-established West Virginia Film Office and revamped Film Tax Credit. They say film production companies bringing new revenues and jobs may soon be calling out lights, camera, action.
WDTV
EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
West Virginia man admits to distributing drug called ‘boot’—what is that?
A West Virginia man has admitted to his role in a conspiracy to traffic a drug known as "boot" from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
WDTV
W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
Cash-Value Benefits increased for West Virginia WIC recipients
West Virginia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) recipients are able to receive more Cash-Value Benefits (CVB), starting this month.
Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
wfxrtv.com
If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
Active Air Force member drowns in West Virginia rapids
An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River Monday afternoon, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Inflation Reduction Act is threat to food system, West Virginia Department of Agriculture says
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture believes the Inflation Reduction Act is a threat to food resiliency.
Comments / 0