ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Why these 2 groups support West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA) and West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) hosted a regional roundtable discussion on Amendment 2 at Stockmeier Urethanes USA on Thursday. The group discussed reasons why they think West Virginians should vote in favor of the controversial amendment. Business and community leaders gathered to discuss […]
EDUCATION
Metro News

Justice celebrates five years since ‘Roads to Prosperity’ approval

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friday will mark five years since West Virginians approved a road bond measure directed at funding highway construction projects across the state. Seventy-three percent of West Virginia voters backed the creation of the “Roads to Prosperity” program. According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the effort includes more than 700 projects and 1,200 miles of highways. Officials have dedicated nearly $3 billion toward infrastructure investments.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sues unlicensed contractor

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has sued an unlicensed contractor who performed home improvement projects for consumers in Kanawha and Putnam counties, as well as other areas in the state. The state’s lawsuit alleges Jason Andrew Sansom, of Hurricane, took consumers’ money and did not start or finish home improvement and other projects and contracted […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

The drug ‘boot’ intercepted in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Berkeley County man has been intercepted transporting a drug called “boot” into the West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. According to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld, Kyle Finch, 23, of Hedgesville, has entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute eutylone.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Opportunities#Es Division#Metronews
WHSV

West Virginia’s fall wildfire season is underway

(WHSV) - Fall wildfire season got underway in West Virginia at the beginning of October and ends at the end of December. That means a burn ban is in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 15, Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins. During the fall, there...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Gov. Justice announces fall giveaway for two new UTVs

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice has announced a special fall giveaway for two new UTVs to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to...
POLITICS
WDTV

EXPLAINER: What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2?

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - What is West Virginia’s Amendment 2? This is what many are asking since voters will decide on it in November. Amendment 2 is one of four amendments on the ballot, and it is drawing the most controversy. It would allow cuts to personal property taxes...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WDTV

Lawsuit filed against disk jockey for not providing advertised services

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A lawsuit has been filed against a disk jockey who allegedly failed to provide advertised services to numerous clients in West Virginia. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, allegedly violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act, and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is asking the court to prohibit her “from engaging in unfair or deceptive acts or practices in connection with the sale of disc jockey and wedding planning services…”
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

W.Va. PSC calls for statewide investigation of Frontier Communications

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Public Service Commission is calling for a statewide investigation regarding service issues with Frontier Communications. In July, the Kanawha County Commission filed a complaint requesting that the PSC open a general investigation into Frontier’s service. On Tuesday, PSC officials filed a...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Where to see West Virginia’s peak fall foliage in October

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – From warm apple cider to binging scary movies, October is the month to enjoy all things fall, including watching the leaves change into warm reds and oranges in West Virginia while sipping on some apple cider. Whether hiking or looking for the perfect fall photograph with friends, West Virginia’s Department of […]
TRAVEL
wfxrtv.com

If gas prices spike, will West Virginia’s state gas tax be cut?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gasoline prices are rising again across the United States, including our region. And that is bringing renewed calls for government action. We are no where near those $5 a gallon prices we saw in June, but there is a lot of concern we could be heading back up.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy