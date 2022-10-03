ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ucnj.org

Explore Union County History at War, Peace and Play

Experience life on the home front during World War II, enjoy games and activities at the first Black-owned country club in the U.S., listen to the sounds of a beautifully restored vaudeville organ, and explore many more hidden corners of Union County history during Four Centuries in a Weekend, October 15-16.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, NJ
Elections
Westfield, NJ
Government
City
Westfield, NJ
County
Union County, NJ
Union County, NJ
Government
insidernj.com

Somerset County Democrats Select New Vice-Chair

Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer announced Tuesday that she had selected Joseph DeMarco, a longtime party leader, and former Bernardsville councilman, to serve as interim Vice Chair of the party. Chairwoman Schaffer’s pick was approved unanimously by the Somerset County Democratic Executive Committee on Wednesday, September 28th. DeMarco replaces Zenon Christodoulou who resigned from the position to accept Governor Phil Murphy’s nomination to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
ucnj.org

Union County Hosts Family Fun Day, October 15

Free event in Rahway to close out Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to Family Fun Day, the final event of the County’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place in Rahway River Park, near the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool, located at St. Georges Avenue in Rahway. Attendance is free and all are welcome to attend.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballots#Smartphone App#Politics Local#Election Local#Westfield Office
ucnj.org

Mosquito Control Spraying tonight, Thursday, October 6th

Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying for Adult Mosquitoes tonight, Thursday, October 6, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below and see if your Town is on the list. If you have any questions or concerns, please Mosquito Control.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NJ.com

Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion

The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
ucnj.org

Enjoy the Fall Season with Hayrides and Campfires

A limited number of tickets are still available for Union County’s series of “Hayrides and Campfires” family-friendly seasonal events, complete with a hay ride, music, hot chocolate and marshmallow toasting. Participants are invited to stay and enjoy the festivities for up to three hours at each event.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022

Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
UNION, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy