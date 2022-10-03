Free event in Rahway to close out Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to Family Fun Day, the final event of the County’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place in Rahway River Park, near the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool, located at St. Georges Avenue in Rahway. Attendance is free and all are welcome to attend.

UNION COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO