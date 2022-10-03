Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Township approves enforcement of state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe
MONROE – Monroe Township police officers will now be able to enforce state traffic laws in Renaissance at Monroe, an adult community, following the adoption of an ordinance amending township code. Council President Miriam Cohen, Council Vice President Terence Van Dzura, Ward 1 Councilwoman Elizabeth Schneider, Ward 2 Councilwoman...
ucnj.org
Explore Union County History at War, Peace and Play
Experience life on the home front during World War II, enjoy games and activities at the first Black-owned country club in the U.S., listen to the sounds of a beautifully restored vaudeville organ, and explore many more hidden corners of Union County history during Four Centuries in a Weekend, October 15-16.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Massive water main break impacting residents in several New Jersey counties
A massive, 74-inch water main break is affecting residents in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insidernj.com
Somerset County Democrats Select New Vice-Chair
Somerset County Democratic Chair Peg Schaffer announced Tuesday that she had selected Joseph DeMarco, a longtime party leader, and former Bernardsville councilman, to serve as interim Vice Chair of the party. Chairwoman Schaffer’s pick was approved unanimously by the Somerset County Democratic Executive Committee on Wednesday, September 28th. DeMarco replaces Zenon Christodoulou who resigned from the position to accept Governor Phil Murphy’s nomination to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities.
ucnj.org
Union County Hosts Family Fun Day, October 15
Free event in Rahway to close out Hispanic Heritage Month celebration. The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to Family Fun Day, the final event of the County’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on Saturday, October 15 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The event will take place in Rahway River Park, near the Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool, located at St. Georges Avenue in Rahway. Attendance is free and all are welcome to attend.
New Jersey school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee claims in lawsuit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ accuses 5 towns of violating law regarding same-sex marriage
TRENTON – Five municipalities were issued violation notices by the state for having marriage licensing information on their websites that limits the availability of licenses to opposite-gender couples and excludes applicants with a nonbinary gender identity. Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Thursday that the Division on Civil Rights launched...
ucnj.org
Mosquito Control Spraying tonight, Thursday, October 6th
Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying for Adult Mosquitoes tonight, Thursday, October 6, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below and see if your Town is on the list. If you have any questions or concerns, please Mosquito Control.
Dog attacks family in Morris County, NJ
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Morris) — A dog was taken into custody by an animal control officer in Morris County after it bit two family members Monday evening. Police Chief Jeffrey Almer said the dog, a cane corso breed, bit the adults in a home. The victims received treatment for non-life...
ucnj.org
The Union County Women Mean Business Summit returns with “Lessons in Leadership,” on October 25
The Union County Board of County Commissioners would like to announce that after two years, the annual Union County Women Mean Business Summit (UCWMB) is back and will be held in person on October 25th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Galloping Hill Golf Course, located at 3 Golf Drive in Kenilworth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Peruvian eatery continues N.J. expansion
The Lomo Truck, a food truck fleet, recently opened two new locations. Spots in Garfield at 517 River Dr. and Jersey City at 501 Central Ave. opened in early September. A grand opening ceremony for the Garfield spot will take place Oct. 14. Jersey City’s location held its grand opening last month.
ucnj.org
Enjoy the Fall Season with Hayrides and Campfires
A limited number of tickets are still available for Union County’s series of “Hayrides and Campfires” family-friendly seasonal events, complete with a hay ride, music, hot chocolate and marshmallow toasting. Participants are invited to stay and enjoy the festivities for up to three hours at each event.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey officials warn against treestands in or near ash trees
NEW JERSEY – NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife officials caution hunters to avoid placing treestands in or near ash trees. Ash trees can be damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer beetle, and damage is not always visible even though the tree’s structural integrity may be compromised, officials said.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Dean of N.J. prep school fired after being charged with attempted luring
A dean at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark has been fired after he allegedly arranged to meet an individual who he believed was a teenager for sex in Harrison, officials said. Didier Jean-Baptiste, 54, of Jersey City, was arrested on charges of attempted luring and attempted endangering the...
Newark private school fires administrator over alleged inappropriate contact
School leaders at St. Benedict's Prep in Newark announced that well-known guidance counselor Didier Jean-Baptiste was fired for what they deemed inappropriate conduct.
wrnjradio.com
Morristown Medical Center is first in New Jersey to treat patient with FDA-approved medication for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Atlantic Health System’s Morristown Medical Center is the first hospital in New Jersey to treat a patient using CamzyosTM (mavacamten), the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved cardiac myosin inhibitor that targets the underlying pathophysiology of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) to improve functional capacity and symptoms.
Wawa opens another N.J. store; 2 more still to come in 2022
Beloved convenience store chain Wawa has opened another New Jersey location. This newest Wawa is in Union at 1750 Route 22. It opened Thursday and offers gas as part of its fuel court, like many other Wawas throughout the state. The chain, which is popular for its hoagies, coffee, snacks...
Comments / 0