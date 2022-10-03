ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Parents concerned about Unit 4's new student placement proposals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign school district is working to create an equal learning environment for all students with a new model to assign elementary school kids to new schools. But parents are worried this could derail their children's academic success. "We've been really happy with the school that...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Business
Local
Illinois Education
Vermilion County, IL
Education
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
City
Danville, IN
County
Vermilion County, IL
City
Danville, IL
Lafayette, IN
Education
Local
Illinois Business
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Responds to Gale Attorney Statement

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY RELEASE. VRAA unanimously voted to suspend A. Gale, VRAA Airport Manager, with pay effective September 30, 2022 due to a series of VRAA Policy, behavior and safety practices violations, including a recent egregious incident violating aviation safety best practices guided by FAA Advisory Circular AC 150/5210-20A, and VRAA Policy as defined in the VRAA Employee Handbook.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

MLK Scholarship Applications; Deadline Fri Dec 9th

THE FOLLOWING IS MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR CELEBRATION COMMITTEE RELEASE. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is now accepting applications for the MLK Scholarship. To be eligible for the $4,000.00. scholarship, you have to be a 2023 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue an education at an...
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academic Affairs
WTHI

Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Union Hospital Clinton unveils new expansion

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Hospital in Clinton celebrated the grand opening of its new lab and pulmonary rehab spaces today. It was made possible through federal funding. The Indiana State Department of Health gave the funding to the Indiana Hospital Association, which then distributed it to rural hospitals. The expansion will allow for more […]
CLINTON, IN
WCIA

Danville engineer urges patience for rail project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Alex Gale Attorney Releases Statement on Airport Suspension

This release is in response to the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority (VRAA)’s meeting and press release regarding the suspension of Airport Manager, Alexandra (“Alex”) Gale. The VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters on Monday, September 26th, while Alex was attending a conference, out of...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

City of Danville Explains Road Improvement Plans

October 6, 2022 – As the City of Danville continues its efforts to preserve and maintain its roads; the City has received numerous questions, comments, and concerns about the gravel placed on many main roadways. While inconvenient and undesirable in the short term, the excess gravel on main roadways is a result of a recent sealcoat (chip seal). This excess gravel will soon be swept off the roadways in preparation for an additional preservation treatment known as micro surfacing. We are planning to sweep Vermilionand Voorhees (near Bowman Ave.) early next week. This micro surfacing layer in combination with the chip seal layer below it is known as a “cape seal”. Upon.
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Victim in Oakwood Area Crash Identified as Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden has released the name of the 68-year-old Danville man who was killed in a head-on motor vehicle crash (10-5-2022) Wednesday afternoon in Oakwood, Illinois. The traffic crash occurred on U.S. Route 150 at approximately 4 p.m.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville church hosts movie night

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Annual light your way christmas parade is open for entries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now's your chance to take part in this year's Light Your Way Christmas parade!. Many may still be preparing for Halloween, but it's never a bad idea to think ahead. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Miracle on 7th Street are partnering up to put on the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy