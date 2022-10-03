Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
WorkSource’s Vocational Learning Center at 3713 N Vermilion; a Vision that Goes Back to 2016
It began as a $3,000,000 promise back in 2016 from Julius W. Hegeler II. Shortly after his passing in 2019, the work began; then it was slowed down in 2020 by the pandemic. But on Wednesday, October 5th, at 3713 North Vermilion in Danville, the ribbon was finally cut for WorkSource’s new 38,000 square foot vocational learning center.
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
WAND TV
Parents concerned about Unit 4's new student placement proposals
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign school district is working to create an equal learning environment for all students with a new model to assign elementary school kids to new schools. But parents are worried this could derail their children's academic success. "We've been really happy with the school that...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Board of Trustees Volleyball Study Session: Tues Oct 11th 5:30 PM
The Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will be having a Study Session concerning the possibility of volleyball returning to the DACC Athletic Program on Tuesday, October 11th, at 5:30 PM. Public Comment is included on the agenda.
WTHI
One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting. One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns. If approved,...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion Regional Airport Authority Responds to Gale Attorney Statement
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION REGIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY RELEASE. VRAA unanimously voted to suspend A. Gale, VRAA Airport Manager, with pay effective September 30, 2022 due to a series of VRAA Policy, behavior and safety practices violations, including a recent egregious incident violating aviation safety best practices guided by FAA Advisory Circular AC 150/5210-20A, and VRAA Policy as defined in the VRAA Employee Handbook.
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
MLK Scholarship Applications; Deadline Fri Dec 9th
THE FOLLOWING IS MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR CELEBRATION COMMITTEE RELEASE. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee is now accepting applications for the MLK Scholarship. To be eligible for the $4,000.00. scholarship, you have to be a 2023 high school graduating senior who plans to pursue an education at an...
WTHI
Vigo County Area Planning Department made some key decisions on Wednesday
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Area Planning Department met on Wednesday to discuss several new developments that could be coming to Terre Haute and the surrounding county soon. This includes more housing and new businesses given favorable recommendations. The 12 points ordinance we've been covering had a...
‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
Union Hospital Clinton unveils new expansion
CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Union Hospital in Clinton celebrated the grand opening of its new lab and pulmonary rehab spaces today. It was made possible through federal funding. The Indiana State Department of Health gave the funding to the Indiana Hospital Association, which then distributed it to rural hospitals. The expansion will allow for more […]
Danville engineer urges patience for rail project
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City Engineer of Danville is asking for people to be patient with a railroad project happening in the city and expect anything at a railroad crossing between now and winter. Norfolk Southern is in the process of laying new rails throughout the city at several railroad crossings. Those crossings are […]
WTHI
New Terre Haute casino works to hire minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned companies to help with construction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new casino that is on the way to Vigo County is looking for local businesses. The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort is looking for minority, female, or disabled veteran-owned businesses to help build the casino. The casino is partnering up with the Indiana...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Alex Gale Attorney Releases Statement on Airport Suspension
This release is in response to the Vermilion Regional Airport Authority (VRAA)’s meeting and press release regarding the suspension of Airport Manager, Alexandra (“Alex”) Gale. The VRAA held a special meeting to discuss personnel matters on Monday, September 26th, while Alex was attending a conference, out of...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
City of Danville Explains Road Improvement Plans
October 6, 2022 – As the City of Danville continues its efforts to preserve and maintain its roads; the City has received numerous questions, comments, and concerns about the gravel placed on many main roadways. While inconvenient and undesirable in the short term, the excess gravel on main roadways is a result of a recent sealcoat (chip seal). This excess gravel will soon be swept off the roadways in preparation for an additional preservation treatment known as micro surfacing. We are planning to sweep Vermilionand Voorhees (near Bowman Ave.) early next week. This micro surfacing layer in combination with the chip seal layer below it is known as a “cape seal”. Upon.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
YES !! Time to Register Your Float for NIGHT OF LIGHTS PARADE; Sponsors Too!
Danville, September 29, 2022 – The Night of Lights Parade will take place on December 2 at 6 PM in Downtown Danville. Come enjoy this awesome spectacle of lights in Downtown Danville!. This year’s parade theme is The Songs We Sing: A Parade of Carols. The parade heads south...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Victim in Oakwood Area Crash Identified as Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden has released the name of the 68-year-old Danville man who was killed in a head-on motor vehicle crash (10-5-2022) Wednesday afternoon in Oakwood, Illinois. The traffic crash occurred on U.S. Route 150 at approximately 4 p.m.
Danville church hosts movie night
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mosaic City Church said they are making it their mission to be with their community. So, on Sunday evening, they hosted a movie night to provide families with a safe activity. “Not every kid has the opportunity to go to the movies and have snacks,” Pastor Les-Stan Hoskins said. So, […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighteen-Year-Old Danville Man Drowns at Kickapoo State Park
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden, has identified the 18-year-old Danville man who drowned at Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening, 10-06-2022 in Oakwood, Illinois as Anreo X. Woods. Mr. Woods’ family has been notified and an autopsy...
WTHI
Annual light your way christmas parade is open for entries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Now's your chance to take part in this year's Light Your Way Christmas parade!. Many may still be preparing for Halloween, but it's never a bad idea to think ahead. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Miracle on 7th Street are partnering up to put on the...
