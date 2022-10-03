Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Shamrock Series 2022: another great college football game is coming to Las Vegas this weekendEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Grand Prix Tickets 2023!ShaunMurfeeyLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
MMAmania.com
Knockout! Watch 49ers mascot step to Nate Diaz, get floored with a single punch
Pour one out for Sourdough Sam. The San Francisco 49ers mascot was laid out by former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz, who clobbered Clementine’s successor with a single blow. Diaz also walked away with Sam’s championship title, which is far more glamorous than Jorge Masvidal’s “BMF” belt.
MMAmania.com
‘Masterful’ Conor McGregor invents new UFC attack, floors hapless sparring partner with one punch
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is bragging about his “masterful” performance against whatever warm body signed up to be his punching bag but I think we can all agree that beating up a sparring partner who’s not allowed to hit back is like winning a shit-wiping contest against a constipated opponent.
MMAmania.com
Thiago Santos explains jump to PFL from UFC: ‘The purse is financially better for me’
Thiago Santos is ready to make the big bucks in his last run at a mixed martial arts (MMA) title. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title challenger departed his long-time fighting home last month (Sept. 2022). In doing so, he immediately signed a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he’s now set to compete in the 2023 season.
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match
Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
MMAmania.com
Patricio Pitbull: Dana White ‘doesn’t have balls’ to accept a $1 million champ vs. champ bet
Patricio Pitbull retained his Featherweight title at Bellator 286, defeating Adam Borics via unanimous decision in the main event of this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach, Calif., his eighth overall title defense. After the win, Pitbull was met with the question everyone expected regarding the outcome...
MMAmania.com
20-year-old Lea Bivins gets MMA debut rebooked for ONE on Prime Video 3 against Noelle Grandjean
Lea Bivins has been anticipating her MMA debut for longer than she’d have liked. MMAmania.com has confirmed with sources close to the promotion that a 115-pound Atomweight bout between Bivins (0-0) and Noelle Grandjean (3-0) is set for ONE on Prime Video 3 on Oct. 21, 2022, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
MMAmania.com
Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281
Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
MMAmania.com
Alistair Overeem vs Badr Hari staredown video from GLORY ‘Collision 4’ weigh ins
Longtime kickboxing rivals Alistair Overeem and Badr Hari will finally complete their trilogy in the GLORY: “Collision 4” main event, a heavyweight showdown locked and loaded for Sat., Oct. 8, 2022 inside GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands. “Demolition Man” and “Bad Boy” came face-to-face at today’s official weigh ins....
MMAmania.com
Aljamain Sterling: ‘Yes and no’ Sean O’Malley deserves title shot with Petr Yan win at UFC 280
Sean O’Malley is getting about as big of a leap up in competition as a fighter could ask for. UFC 280 is set to be a loaded night of action on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Amongst the crop of action will be two pivotal match ups in the Bantamweight division. Before the title is contested between division champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, rising star, O’Malley, is tasked with former champion, Petr Yan.
MMAmania.com
Syuri not planning MMA return, eyes eventual AEW debut, matches with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter
When it comes to crossover stars between combat sports and professional wrestling, Syuri Kondo is one of the brightest talents to find success in both. The current World of Stardom champion is one of the best wrestlers on the planet in 2022 and continues to impress with each new match. At just age 33, Syuri left behind mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2019 to return to the wrestling ring.
MMAmania.com
UFC wastes little time exploiting Hasbulla, launches ‘Legend’ collection t-shirts
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently signed social media sensation “Hasbulla” to a five-year deal, which doesn’t involve any form of combat since he stands a mere 3’4” tall and would probably get “tossed like a newborn,” according to Henry Cejudo. Instead, the promotion...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Rodriguez still battling wonky elbow, bounced from Neil Magny fight at UFC Vegas 62
Daniel Rodriguez is still dealing with an elbow injury and will not be healed in time to fight welterweight veteran Neil Magny as part of upcoming UFC Vegas 62 event on ESPN+, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 15, 2022 at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas. “Got a little...
MMAmania.com
Justin Gaethje: Kamaru Usman ‘in a great spot’ after tough knockout loss — ‘There’s no giving him advice’
Coming back from tough losses is nothing new for Justin Gaethje. Gaethje was in attendance at UFC 278 this past Summer (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support his good friend and teammate, Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately for the talented duo of Trevor Whittman disciples, Usman left the arena without his UFC Welterweight title.
MMAmania.com
Shogun Rua set to return against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283
Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1) isn’t done just yet. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Weds., Oct. 5, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion will head back home to Brazil for his next fight at UFC 283 on Jan. 23, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Standing in the legend’s way will be Contender Series season 5 winner, Ihor Potieria (18-3).
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! Justin Gaethje wants ‘fair competition,’ Rafael Fiziev answers the call
The ranks of the Lightweight elite is due for a shake up. Charles Oliveira stunned the division to rise to champion, and current top contender Islam Makhachev is also a relatively new face to the title mix. However, there are a lot of very established names looking to make one last run at 155-pounds. Men like Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have been around for a long time, and they mostly seem intent on fighting fellow top-ranked Lightweights from their own generation.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul unbothered by Eddie Hearn lawsuit: ‘I get sued all the time for stupid s—t’
Jake Paul doesn’t expect Eddie Hearn to have too much success with his current lawsuit. The pair of promoters worked together to help make the long-awaited superfight between top boxers, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in April 2022. Taylor came out on top in the bout via a thrilling split decision (watch highlights). Paul has since voiced his disagreement with the decision, believing Serrano won, but specifically called out judge, Glenn Feldman.
LAW・
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 booked for RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be making its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That’s according to a report from Perth Now....
MMAmania.com
Bellator signs former Olympian, undefeated Heavyweight Ali Isaev
Bellator MMA has bolstered its Heavyweight division, signing undefeated (9-0) contender Ali Isaev to a deal. An accomplished wrestler, Isaev competed in the 2008 summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling where he placed seventh overall competing on behalf of Azerbaijan. Eight years after the Olympic games, Isaev made his professional mixed...
MMAmania.com
Brendan Schaub: ‘Prime Tim Sylvia could give Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane some problems’
Before there were champions like Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, Tim Sylvia was a pillar atop the Heavyweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Between both eras of champions was Brendan Schaub who won The Ultimate Fighter 10 (TUF) to earn his spot on UFC’s roster in Dec. 2010. Retiring in 2015, Schaub has remained an avid follower of the sport.
