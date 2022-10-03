ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Thiago Santos explains jump to PFL from UFC: ‘The purse is financially better for me’

Thiago Santos is ready to make the big bucks in his last run at a mixed martial arts (MMA) title. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title challenger departed his long-time fighting home last month (Sept. 2022). In doing so, he immediately signed a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he’s now set to compete in the 2023 season.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286

California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sports
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Tito Ortiz predicts ‘rude awakening’ for Jake Paul in Anderson Silva boxing match

Jake Paul has very carefully and successfully managed his professional boxing career. He rose through the ranks in a unique fashion, moving from fellow social media stars to professional athletes to actual MMA fighters. Even the MMA fighters were carefully selected, as Paul took out both Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley — a pair of wrestlers closer to the end of their athletic careers than the start.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Frankie Edgar set to face Chris Gutierrez in retirement fight at UFC 281

Frankie Edgar finally has an answer for when his last MMA fight will go down. ESPN’s Brett Okamoto confirmed today (Thurs., Oct. 6, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion will collide with Chris Gutierrez in a Bantamweight affair at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 12, 2022. For “The Answer,” it will be his final walk to the Octagon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling: ‘Yes and no’ Sean O’Malley deserves title shot with Petr Yan win at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley is getting about as big of a leap up in competition as a fighter could ask for. UFC 280 is set to be a loaded night of action on Oct. 22, 2022, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Amongst the crop of action will be two pivotal match ups in the Bantamweight division. Before the title is contested between division champion, Aljamain Sterling, and T.J. Dillashaw, rising star, O’Malley, is tasked with former champion, Petr Yan.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Syuri not planning MMA return, eyes eventual AEW debut, matches with Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter

When it comes to crossover stars between combat sports and professional wrestling, Syuri Kondo is one of the brightest talents to find success in both. The current World of Stardom champion is one of the best wrestlers on the planet in 2022 and continues to impress with each new match. At just age 33, Syuri left behind mixed martial arts (MMA) in 2019 to return to the wrestling ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Justin Gaethje: Kamaru Usman ‘in a great spot’ after tough knockout loss — ‘There’s no giving him advice’

Coming back from tough losses is nothing new for Justin Gaethje. Gaethje was in attendance at UFC 278 this past Summer (Aug. 20, 2022) in Salt Lake City, Utah, to support his good friend and teammate, Kamaru Usman. Unfortunately for the talented duo of Trevor Whittman disciples, Usman left the arena without his UFC Welterweight title.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
MMAmania.com

Shogun Rua set to return against Ihor Potieria at UFC 283

Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (27-13-1) isn’t done just yet. MMAmania.com’s Alex Behunin confirmed with sources today (Weds., Oct. 5, 2022) that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion will head back home to Brazil for his next fight at UFC 283 on Jan. 23, 2023, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Standing in the legend’s way will be Contender Series season 5 winner, Ihor Potieria (18-3).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Justin Gaethje wants ‘fair competition,’ Rafael Fiziev answers the call

The ranks of the Lightweight elite is due for a shake up. Charles Oliveira stunned the division to rise to champion, and current top contender Islam Makhachev is also a relatively new face to the title mix. However, there are a lot of very established names looking to make one last run at 155-pounds. Men like Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier have been around for a long time, and they mostly seem intent on fighting fellow top-ranked Lightweights from their own generation.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul unbothered by Eddie Hearn lawsuit: ‘I get sued all the time for stupid s—t’

Jake Paul doesn’t expect Eddie Hearn to have too much success with his current lawsuit. The pair of promoters worked together to help make the long-awaited superfight between top boxers, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in April 2022. Taylor came out on top in the bout via a thrilling split decision (watch highlights). Paul has since voiced his disagreement with the decision, believing Serrano won, but specifically called out judge, Glenn Feldman.
LAW
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 booked for RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be making its return to RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, for the upcoming UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Feb. 12, 2023, which means an early Sunday morning start for local residents. That’s according to a report from Perth Now....
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bellator signs former Olympian, undefeated Heavyweight Ali Isaev

Bellator MMA has bolstered its Heavyweight division, signing undefeated (9-0) contender Ali Isaev to a deal. An accomplished wrestler, Isaev competed in the 2008 summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling where he placed seventh overall competing on behalf of Azerbaijan. Eight years after the Olympic games, Isaev made his professional mixed...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Brendan Schaub: ‘Prime Tim Sylvia could give Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane some problems’

Before there were champions like Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, Tim Sylvia was a pillar atop the Heavyweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Between both eras of champions was Brendan Schaub who won The Ultimate Fighter 10 (TUF) to earn his spot on UFC’s roster in Dec. 2010. Retiring in 2015, Schaub has remained an avid follower of the sport.
BRENDAN SCHAUB

