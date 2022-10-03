Read full article on original website
US military says it killed al Shabab leader in Somali strike
The U.S. military, in coordination with the Somali government, conducted an airstrike that killed an al Shabab leader on Saturday.
howafrica.com
Putin Hiding In Bunker And Planning Launch Of Tactical Nuclear Strike, New Report Claims
Reports in Russia say President Vladimir Putin will soon make ‘key decisions about launching a tactical nuclear strike’ from a secret bunker where he is hiding. The Kremlin leader has reportedly warned his closest family – including his reported lover, Alina Kabaeva of the possibility of rapid evacuation to the mysterious location where the bunker is.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Washington Examiner
Russian parliament defense committee chief to military: 'Stop lying' about Ukraine losses
Russian forces are retreating on both the eastern and southern Ukrainian fronts. Russian forces around the southern city of Kherson, the Dnieper River-bordering gateway to Crimea and the Sea of Azov, face an especially critical situation. Russian President Vladimir Putin will soon have to choose between a full-scale retreat or the Hail Mary employment of nuclear weapons.
click orlando
Protesters attack French Embassy in Burkina Faso after coup
OUAGADOUGOU – Angry protesters attacked the French Embassy in Burkina Faso's capital Saturday after supporters of the West African nation's new coup leader accused France of harboring the ousted interim president, a charge French authorities vehemently denied. A group of soldiers appearing on state television late Friday had announced...
Uganda removes president's son from army role after Kenya invasion tweets
NAIROBI (Reuters) - President Yoweri Museveni has removed his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as commander of Uganda’s land forces, the military said on Tuesday, after Kainerugaba repeatedly threatened on Twitter to invade neighbouring Kenya.
Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces
The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
Dramatic moment lightning Ukraine tank blitz punches hole in Russian defences in race to encircle key city Kherson
DRAMATIC video shows Ukrainian tanks storming towards occupied Kherson city - part of a lightning advance of 25 miles in a day. Kyiv's forces smashed a hole through Russian defences, their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began. Counter-attacking forces recaptured a number of towns...
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Opposition warns that bringing back Islamic State brides and their children to Australia 'poses an unnecessary risk and enormous cost'
The Opposition is asking questions over federal government plans to bring home dozens of Australian women and children from detention camps in Syria. The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are the families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.
Ukraine rocket artillery crews chase Russian retreat
As Russian forces regroup after being driven back from their northeastern positions, Ukrainian artillery crews are determined not to give them breathing space to build a new defensive front. But last month in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, Ukraine turned the battle on its head with a series of offensives led by tanks and infantry, with Kyiv's forces outflanking and isolating Russian bastions before forcing them to retreat.
howafrica.com
Burkina Faso’s New Leader Meets With Government Officials
Burkina Faso’s junta chief and new self-proclaimed leader, Ibrahim Traore, met with cabinet officials on Sunday following the military coup. Former junta leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba also offered his resignation following talks with the new leader. “We really need to change the pace. We need to change the...
Putin’s Newest Annexation Is Dire for Russia Too
Vladimir Putin today announced his annexation of four provinces of Ukraine—four provinces that he does not fully control, that did not vote to join Russia, that have been the site of mass murder and mass deportation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. With this statement, the Russian president is also declaring war. But this is not merely a war on Ukraine.
International Business Times
Russia May Test Nuclear-Tipped Underwater Super Drones With World's Biggest Nuclear Sub, NATO Warns
With the annexation of Ukrainian territories following the sham referendum and his veiled nuclear threat at a time when Moscow faces major reversals on the battlefronts, Russian President Vladimir Putin may now be setting the stage to push Russia's war in Ukraine toward an unprecedented nuclear confrontation, NATO has reportedly warned.
Iran regime committing an act of political suicide, says exiled academic
Professor Fatemeh Shams tells Christiane Amanpour she believes the protests in Iran could be a turning point for the country.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
AOL Corp
Suicide bomber strikes Kabul education center, killing 19
The family of a 19-years old girl who was victim of a suicide bomber mourns, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. A Taliban spokesman says a suicide bomber has killed several people and wounded others at an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital. The bomber hit while hundreds of teenage students inside were taking practice entrance exams for university, a witness says. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
The Jewish Press
TAU Study: Ukrainians Are Tougher Against Russia than Israelis Were during Guardian of the Walls
A first-of-its-kind study was conducted by Tel Aviv University to determine which civilian population showed greater fortitude in a time of national stress: the Ukrainians facing a Russian invasion, or the Israelis facing violence from all over – rockets from Gaza and Molotov cocktails and knives from their Arab neighbors on the block.
