wearegreenbay.com
First United Presbyterian Church collects supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The First United Presbyterian Church in De Pere is collecting supplies for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Those donating say after seeing the storm’s aftermath, they decided to take action. “Others obviously have been hit with a disaster. There is very much a...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah community comes in full force, fills two trucks of supplies for Hurricane Ian victims
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department alongside N&M Transfer Co., Inc., RotoGraphic Printing, and Pick n’ Save are helping Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida through Operation Neenah. N&M Transfer parked a semi-trailer at Pick n’ Save on Green Bay Road in the City of Neenah...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides
GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
Fire destroys Fort Myers home on Shriver Drive
A fire broke out at 2730 Shriver Drive in Fort Myers Wednesday night around 7:30 p.m. and firefighters from five departments worked to put it out.
nbc15.com
Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
Appleton moves forward with controversial art museum relocation plan
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A controversial plan to move the Trout Museum of Art to Ellen Kort Peace Park will move to the next step in its process. In an eight to seven vote at a special session Wednesday night, the Appleton common council decided to continue in the process of deciding whether to relocate […]
wearegreenbay.com
Caferoz coffee and Shall We Dance Fox Cities benefits Harbor House
(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.
wearegreenbay.com
What’s it like jumping out of an airplane and landing inside Lambeau Field?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Have you ever wondered what it would look like to parachute into Lambeau Field with over 81,000 fans watching?. Well, Curt Loter from All Veteran Group did just that and got his entire adventure filmed from his point of view. From the airplane all...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
wearegreenbay.com
Northeast Wisconsin Woodworkers Guild presents: ‘Artistry in Wood’
(WFRV) – It’s true ‘Artistry in Wood’, the name of a local show happening this weekend. Local 5 Live gets a preview of what’s happening at Denmark High School and how you can stop by and support the artists’ hard work. Details from newwg.org:
WBAY Green Bay
Fishing guide: Walleye tournament cheating scandal is “a black eye”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two anglers are busted for cheating during a fishing tournament late last week on Lake Erie in Ohio. Video of the incident has gone viral, and a Green Bay fishing guide is hoping it will raise awareness. “I’m invested in it just because I like...
shepherdexpress.com
LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge
Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
wearegreenbay.com
Spotlight on Appleton musician Parker Collar
(WFRV) – He was the WAMI Rising Star for 2019 and you may have seen him at Summerfest or the Electric City Experience. Appleton musician Parker Collar visited Local 5 Live with a listen to his music and details on what’s he working on for the future. Stay...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Waters in New London
NEW LONDON, WI (WFRV) – Whether you dock your boat in the back, or roll in from the front, it’s not just soup and salad with supper but a super salad bar that awaits at “The Waters” supper club. The salad bar on Saturdays extends along...
Tampa-based K-9 rescue team finds survivor in rubble 4 days after Hurricane Ian
A Tampa-based search and rescue K-9 and his handler returned home after pulling a trapped survivor from Ian’s wreckage days after the storm struck Fort Myers.
wearegreenbay.com
Hair color treatment Balayage from Salon Fifty Four
(WFRV) – If you’re looking to stretch out your color between hair appointments, there’s a great color technique that will do just that. Local 5 Live visited Salon Fifty Four with a look at how Balayage gives your hair new life. Salon Fifty Four is located at...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets
(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
WBAY Green Bay
3 men rescued from capsized catamaran on Lake Winnebago
LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men from the Neenah area were rescued after their catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago Thursday afternoon. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from one of the men. All three were on top of the capsized portion of the catamaran. A...
