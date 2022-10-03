ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: Extra Sides

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs is a regular feature on Local 5 News at 10. It honors that uniquely Wisconsin tradition of having a nice long dinner and plenty of conversation and a cocktail or two. Michele McCormack visits with the people and customers who...
nbc15.com

Wisconsinites pick up the pieces following hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of people in Florida are still without power following Hurricane Ian while continuing cleanup efforts, including two people with ties to Wisconsin. “It’s like any disaster situation or movie you’ve ever watched,” said former NBC15 anchor Christine Bellport. She evacuated on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Caferoz coffee and Shall We Dance Fox Cities benefits Harbor House

(WFRV) – There’s another great reason to enjoy a local cup of coffee – to help connect and empower women across the world, including right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Paul Wisneski, Owner of New Morning Coffee Roasters in Appleton visited Local 5 Live along with Cassie McDonald from Harbor House with details on Caferoz, New Morning Coffee Roasters, how proceeds of a morning coffee go to ncadv.org and Cassie gives a closer look at the important work happening at Harbor House.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing a Northeast Refuge

Whether you’re heading toward the Green Bay area this fall for a Packers game, leaf peeping, camping or hunting, a detour to LedgeStone Vineyards and Gnarly Cedar Brewing (6381 Hwy. 57, Greenleaf) offers the chance to enjoy wine featuring Wisconsin-grown grapes, along with craft brews, in a serene setting just beneath the Niagara Escarpment.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Spotlight on Appleton musician Parker Collar

(WFRV) – He was the WAMI Rising Star for 2019 and you may have seen him at Summerfest or the Electric City Experience. Appleton musician Parker Collar visited Local 5 Live with a listen to his music and details on what’s he working on for the future. Stay...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man charged with stealing $10k+ from own mother, spending it on model trains and dating websites

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay is facing up to ten years in prison after allegedly stealing from his mother who has Alzheimer’s. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 53-year-old William Dargan was charged with stealing from his own mother. Back in January 2022, a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Adult Protective Services (APS) about possible fraud.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hair color treatment Balayage from Salon Fifty Four

(WFRV) – If you’re looking to stretch out your color between hair appointments, there’s a great color technique that will do just that. Local 5 Live visited Salon Fifty Four with a look at how Balayage gives your hair new life. Salon Fifty Four is located at...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: McKayla Marie Sweets

(WFRV) – McKayla Dietzen has dreamed of owning a bakery since she was in grade school, now she has a storefront. She visited Local 5 Live with details on McKayla Marie Sweets, the recent grand opening and how you can track down these sweet treats. Visit McKayla Marie Sweets...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 men rescued from capsized catamaran on Lake Winnebago

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men from the Neenah area were rescued after their catamaran capsized on Lake Winnebago Thursday afternoon. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from one of the men. All three were on top of the capsized portion of the catamaran. A...
NEENAH, WI

