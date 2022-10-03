ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
rcbizjournal.com

New York State News

Four Rockland County Villages Fail To File Adequate Data With NYS On Fiscal Stress. October 6, 2022 – The villages of Nyack, Piermont, Pomona, and Spring Valley have either not provided the New York State Office of the State Comptroller with sufficient information to rate their Fiscal Stress, or have not filed any information at all. The Fiscal Stress Monitoring System (FSMS) and resulting fiscal stress designations rely on data from annual financial reports submitted by local governments to the Office of the State Comptroller. For a complete list of municipalities on the “failure to file” list, click here.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Government
County
Rockland County, NY
thephoto-news.com

Village of Monroe gathers feedback for comprehensive plan revision

The Village of Monroe hosted its monthly workshop meeting on September 29 in the Monroe Town Hall, where residents discussed and voted on values and ideas that they want to see reflected in the Village’s comprehensive plan. “Tonight’s meeting is really a meeting about the village of Monroe...we want...
MONROE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Budgeting#Linus Business#Business Economics#County Government#Infrastructure#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Rockland
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Factory Laying Off 1,000 Workers Before New Year

Over 1,000 jobs are being affected by the sale of a Hudson Valley manufacturing company. We've shared way too many stories about the elimination of manufacturing jobs in the Hudson Valley. In December, Silarx Pharmaceuticals announced that it would be moving its operations out of the Hudson Valley and transferring production to a facility in Seymour, Indiana. The maker of generic liquid pharmaceutical products employed 72 people.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Donation creates large wildlife preserve in Dutchess County

DUTCHESS COUNTY – The Dutchess Land Conservancy (DLC) has created the Jesse and Gayle Bontecou Wildlife Conservation Preserve after 1,258 acres of land owned by the Bontecou family was donated to the DLC. The donation consists of more than 1,000 acres of land in central Dutchess County. In a...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Covid Cases Re-emerge Across Campus

President Joe Biden recently declared “the pandemic is over” in an interview with 60 Minutes. His statement, along with the continuous downward trend of COVID cases that have occurred during the summer, has made many believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is a thing of the past. At Fairfield...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Daily News

NYC Mayor Adams ordered NYPD protection for his public safety deputy Philip Banks: ‘I am the Intelligence Bureau’

Mayor Adams revealed Monday he made the call to let his public safety deputy have an NYPD security detail — and dismissed the notion that the police deployment would need a green light from the department’s Intelligence Bureau. “I am the Intelligence Bureau. I decide what I need in my agencies to get the job done,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference when asked if the detail for his ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Reason for Biden’s Poughkeepsie Visit Revealed: Great News For HV

The real reason behind Joe Biden's visit to Poughkeepsie has been revealed, and it's earth-shattering news for the Hudson Valley. It's not every day a president comes to town. In fact, the last seated president who set foot in the Mid Hudson Region was Bill Clinton who famously met with Boris Yelstin in a historic 1995 event in Hyde Park. The sax-playing president even made a return trip to Hyde Park in 2000.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy