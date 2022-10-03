Four Rockland County Villages Fail To File Adequate Data With NYS On Fiscal Stress. October 6, 2022 – The villages of Nyack, Piermont, Pomona, and Spring Valley have either not provided the New York State Office of the State Comptroller with sufficient information to rate their Fiscal Stress, or have not filed any information at all. The Fiscal Stress Monitoring System (FSMS) and resulting fiscal stress designations rely on data from annual financial reports submitted by local governments to the Office of the State Comptroller. For a complete list of municipalities on the “failure to file” list, click here.

