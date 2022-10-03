ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

'Hit the Hay' This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Binghamton, NY
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]

Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
OWEGO, NY
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive

A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
VESTAL, NY
Four Accused of Stealing UTV and Trailer in Kirkwood

Four people are being charged in connection with the theft of a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood during the late night hours of October 2. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Michael Benedict of Binghamton, 42-year-old Stephen Parson of Greene along with 56-year-old Melissa Johnson and 36-year-old Patrick Hill, both of Smithville Flats were arrested in the incident.
KIRKWOOD, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

