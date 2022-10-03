Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World
You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world. The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.
Mom’s House ‘Night Of Hope’ Celebration And Your Invited
I was very fortunate as a child and I didn't realize it until I got older. I was raised in a Christian-based family by my Mom and Dad. I really have NO idea if we had money troubles or not, my parents knew that God would provide and He was faithful in that promise.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Displaced Pups Due To Hurricane Ian Arrive At Broome County Humane Society
As many of you know, I am someone who has been adopting dogs for many decades. Around the year 2000, my wife educated me about Greyhounds and how there were many organizations in the country and around the world as well, refusing and adopting these beautiful creatures. And so we...
Does The Interstate 86 Banana Truck Crash Remind You Of Anything?
As I was searching the good old internet, I ran across a new article from Emira's WENY-TV about a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 86/Route 17 near the hamlet of Lowman in Chemung County between exits 57 and 58 on October 3rd. But it wasn't just the fact that a truck...
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
The Wall That Heals Traveling Vietnam Memorial Now On Display In Sayre, PA
It's been a long time since I last visited the Washington, D.C. area, but every time I have taken a trip to the nation's capital, I visit as many monuments and museums as time allows. My last trip was the first time I had the opportunity to visit the National...
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Binghamton’s Informal Food Pantry
As a Union-Endicott High School sophomore, Madison Burton decided to create a little library with a cabinet outside her home. But when the cabinet doors fell off, it made way for the start of an informal food pantry that's helped dozens of people get access to food when they've needed it most.
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive
A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LETS GO! The Black Bears Welcome New Broadcaster To Binghamton
I can't believe that it's almost here and I can't wait...what about you? I'm talking about opening night with the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday, October 14th. They'll begin their second season at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena against the Elmira Mammoth. There are many exciting additions including Gary Gill...
Binghamton Gas Prices Expected to Jump 10 to 20 Cents a Gallon
An oil industry analyst says drivers in the Binghamton area should be prepared to see higher gasoline prices in coming days. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said he anticipates motorists will have "to dig just a little bit deeper" when they fuel their vehicles. During a WNBF News interview, De...
Four Accused of Stealing UTV and Trailer in Kirkwood
Four people are being charged in connection with the theft of a Utility Terrain Vehicle on Old State Road in the Town of Kirkwood during the late night hours of October 2. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Michael Benedict of Binghamton, 42-year-old Stephen Parson of Greene along with 56-year-old Melissa Johnson and 36-year-old Patrick Hill, both of Smithville Flats were arrested in the incident.
Binghamton Rumble Ponies Star Named Minor League Player of the Year
In an otherwise tough year for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a couple of top prospects gave fans something interesting to keep an eye on. Now, one of those top prospects has been named the Minor League Player of the Year. In a press release on Tuesday, the Rumble Ponies announced...
Johnson City School District Forms Equity Steering Committee
The Johnson City School District is looking for people interested in helping to form diversity, equity and inclusion policy in the schools. According to the District website, JCCSD and the Equity Leadership Group are looking for applicants from the area to join the new steering committee. The notice from Superintendent...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0