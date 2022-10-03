Read full article on original website
Paul Reiser Thinks ‘Reboot’ Is Not Too Inside Showbiz
Paul Reiser jokes that his audiences come in three age groups: Older ones are fans of “Mad About You,” slightly younger ones know him from “The Kominsky Method” and the youngest from “The Boys” and “Stranger Things.” Reiser’s latest sitcom, “Reboot,” bowed Sept. 20 on Hulu.
29 TV Shows To Stream On HBO Max Now That You're Done With "Industry"
The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, The Vow, and more great titles you'll want to stream this month.
'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways
Star Kerri Meders and director Karen Lam discuss how they made "Bring It On: Cheer or Die" both a horror movie and a "Bring It On" movie.
Charlie Puth Responded To Critics Saying He Queerbaits For Likes
He said he “doesn’t mean to antagonize anybody” at all.
Bethenny Frankel Said Kylie Cosmetics' Birthday PR Box Is "A Scam," And I'm Cackling At The Callout
The founder and CEO of Skinnygirl warned, "Girl, don't do it. It's not worth it," in reference to Kylie Jenner's trendy but overpriced birthday makeup kit.
Carly Rae Jepsen Taps Rufus Wainwright for Disco-Inspired Single ‘The Loneliest Time’
Carly Rae Jepsen has dropped another new song from her forthcoming album The Loneliest Time, this time sharing the title track. Disco-tinged, anthemic number “The Loneliest Time” features Rufus Wainwright on guest vocals as the pair showcases a dynamic duet. “The Loneliest Time” was produced by Kyle Shearer...
