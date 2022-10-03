ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Reiser Thinks ‘Reboot’ Is Not Too Inside Showbiz

Paul Reiser jokes that his audiences come in three age groups: Older ones are fans of “Mad About You,” slightly younger ones know him from “The Kominsky Method” and the youngest from “The Boys” and “Stranger Things.” Reiser’s latest sitcom, “Reboot,” bowed Sept. 20 on Hulu.
