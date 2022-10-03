‘A Friend of the Family’—All About the Peacock Series, Including the Shocking True Story That Inspired It

Read full article on original website
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller based on ‘unthinkable true story’
Netflix has released the first trailer for its psychological thriller The Good Nurse. Watch the trailer here:. The film, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, is based on a shocking true crime story. Based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and...
Netflix fans are calling chilling new true crime documentary 'best show of the year'
With Dahmer topping Netflix charts, true crime is the order of the day, but it's a documentary about a submarine murder that's being hailed as the 'best show of the year'. Into the Deep was released on the steaming platform on 30 September, initially premiering back in 2020, and the true crime documentary is receiving rave reviews so far.
Albany Herald
‘The Masked Singer’ Mummies Reflect on Performing Together After 4 Decades
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 8 Episode 3 “TV Theme Night.”]. Here’s the story of … three Mummies who, unfortunately, only performed one song on this season of The Masked Singer.
Jan Broberg Reveals Why 'A Friend of the Family' Was Needed After 'Abduction in Plain Sight'
Jan Broberg spoke to Newsweek about revisiting the trauma of being kidnapped twice as a child in Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," and why she had to make it.
‘A Friend of the Family’: EP and Jan Broberg Reveal How Accurate the True Crime Drama Really Is [Exclusive]
Find out why 'A Friend of the Family' has a disclaimer and how true the story of Jan Broberg and Robert Berchtold really is on Peacock.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
The Verge
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
Albany Herald
Constance Wu Felt ‘Shunned’ After Simu Liu Joked About Her ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Tweets
Constance Wu has been very candid as of late during the press tour for her book Making A Scene, and now she’s opening up more about the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation she experienced on the set of Fresh Off The Boat. On the October 5 episode of Red...
Albany Herald
‘Survivor’ 43: Splintering Tribes Send [Spoiler] Home (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Survivor Season 43 Episode 3, “I’ll Sign the Divorce Papers.”]. Trust is broken at Vesi after last week’s Tribal Council. Cody’s idol twist — completed with an assist from Nneka — sent Justine packing, leaving Noelle without her original alliance and Dwight and Jesse’s “island marriage” in the doghouse.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
She-Hulk writer reveals why they subverted Daredevil's iconic hallway fight
She-Hulk smashed our expectations
Albany Herald
'Mr. Harrigan's Phone' gets its message across with a smart Stephen King adaptation
Add "Mr. Harrigan's Phone" to the relatively short list of really good Stephen King adaptations, garnishing a coming-of-age story with understated hints of the supernatural and thoughtful rumination about cellphones that finds true horror in their ubiquity. Amid a month of Halloween-tinged offerings, it might be one of the few to share with the kids -- at least, before the next time you punish them by taking their phone away.
AdWeek
Velma Is Confirmed as Queer in New HBO Max Scooby-Doo Halloween Movie
Well, it’s official – Scooby-Doo’s Velma is queer. In the new HBO Max animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, the brainy detective is seen having a visible crush on Coco Diablo, the head of a notorious costume crime syndicate behind the creepy costumes worn by past villains captured by the Mystery Inc. gang. While the official trailers didn’t include the scene, fans have posted clips of Velma and Coco’s flirtation online.
Albany Herald
The perpetually youthful Adam Sandler talks getting older
After three decades entertaining audiences, Adam Sandler somehow still seems ageless. But, now, age 56, the actor and comedian says he's begun to reflect on his life and career.
Albany Herald
A TV Throwback! Who Was Eliminated from 'The Masked Singer' Tonight?
It's Week 3 of The Masked Singer and unmaskings have been happening at an alarming rate. With five players already gone, every performance counts. And Harp learned that firsthand as she faced off with two new groups of performers, leaving us to ask who was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.
CNET
'Hellraiser' Review: Watchable But Sexless Reboot of a Horror Classic
The new Hellraiser is all about dead-eyed creatures bringing back something which should have stayed dead. But that's enough about streaming services rebooting aging franchises, let's talk about the latest Generation Z take on a horror classic. Streaming on Hulu from Oct. 7, Hellraiser (2022 version) is a slick (and...
Watch: Florence Pugh investigates the 'impossible' in 'The Wonder' trailer
"The Wonder," a period drama directed by Sebastián Lelio and starring Florence Pugh, is coming to Netflix in November.
Albany Herald
‘Inventing Anna’ Subject Anna Sorokin Is Released From Prison
Anna Sorokin, the 31-year-old swindler who was the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna has been released from prison. According to Bloomberg, the Russian-born scam artist has to remain in 24-hour home confinement with electronic monitoring, and probably worst of all for someone who did it all for the ‘gram, she has a total ban on all social media.
Buzzy Stone Age Horror ‘The Origin’ Tells Timeless Tale of Human Brutality, Unveils First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)
In the Stone Age horror movie “The Origin,” a tribe of starving homo sapiens must fight for survival in early Britain. It’s a film set 45,000 years ago, but its message about humanity — told through a genre lens — is as dark as it is timeless. Directed by Scottish helmer Andrew Cumming (“Radiance,” “Clique”) and written by Ruth Greenberg (“The Spark”) in both of their feature debuts, the film — produced by “Saint Maud’s” Oliver Kassman — is launching at the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday with three sold-out screenings. Shot on location in 2020 in the Scottish Highlands, the...
Android Authority
True crime dramas to watch after (or instead of) Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer show
Nine shows based on shocking crimes and criminals. Netflix‘s Jeffrey Dahmer show has been getting a lot of attention, though not all of it is good. The drama miniseries is based on the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who brutalized and killed at least 17 people, primarily targeting members of queer communities. The series has come under attack for its exploitative portrayal of a sensitive subject, with many condemning it and recommending people not watch. So, what other true crime dramas can you stream instead of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story?
