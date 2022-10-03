Read full article on original website
WRAL
With water restrictions in place, a look at ways to cut down on your water bill
From coast to coast, water restrictions are in place as drought conditions worsen, affecting tens of millions of people. While we are not struggling with drought conditions in the Triangle, you can still take steps to conserve water and cut down on your bill. Do you know where your water...
jocoreport.com
2021 Visitor Spending Increased In Johnston County
RALEIGH – Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 with all 100 counties seeing increases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina
GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
jocoreport.com
Pickup Collides With Tractor Trailer
WILSON’S MILLS – Two westbound vehicles collided Thursday afternoon on US 70 in Wilson’s Mills. The accident occurred when a pickup truck driver reportedly drifted into the side of a tractor trailer. The pickup truck spun around following the 4:00pm collision, blocking both westbound lanes. Johnston County...
jocoreport.com
Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home
KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
jocoreport.com
New 472 Area Code To Overlay Existing 910 Area Code
RALEIGH – The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code overlay to provide relief for the 910 Numbering Plan Area (NPA or area code) that serves the southeastern area of North Carolina, including the cities of Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington, and the military installation of Fort Bragg, within the counties of Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson, and New Hanover.
jocoreport.com
Selma FD Has Important Reminder For Fire Prevention Week
SELMA – The Selma Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
WRAL
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
Raleigh leaders approve rezoning for up to 40 stories downtown ... twice
One of the rezonings include a popular block along Hillsborough Street.
WRAL
Franklin County startup company turning tires into energy looking to grow
PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide. PRTI leaders said the company is ready to expand beyond Franklin County, hoping to eventually grow to 800 facilities worldwide.
Do you pay more each month in bills than people in other NC cities do? Here’s where you can check
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents of Cary have the highest average monthly bills in North Carolina, according to a study from a bill-paying website. The report from third-party bill-pay site doxo finds Cary residents pay an average of about $2,700 per month on housing, cars, insurance, utilities and other bills. LOOK UP YOUR CITY HERE […]
North Carolina shop closes after car crash causes structural damage to building
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. outside a vape shop in the 7800 block of Target Circle, which is an area of shops between Triangle Town Center mall and Target.
yieldpro.com
FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million
FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
Wake wins $13.5 million federal magnet school grant. These 4 schools will get the money.
The money is from a federal program designed to help desegregate public schools.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sanford (NC)
In search of the top fun things to do in Sanford, NC? Sanford is a city and Lee County’s seat located in the middle of North Carolina State, United States. After the 2020 census, Sanford was reported to have a population of twenty-nine thousand, seven hundred and fifty-eight. Sanford...
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
jocoreport.com
Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5
ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
