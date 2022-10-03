ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

jocoreport.com

2021 Visitor Spending Increased In Johnston County

RALEIGH – Recovery in visitor spending was felt statewide in 2021 with all 100 counties seeing increases, according to data released by the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The preliminary findings reflect the economic impact of tourism on local economies across the state, and come from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Clayton, NC
Clayton, NC
City
Clayton, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
WRAL News

New 300-acre park planned near Garner and Fuquay-Varina

GARNER, N.C. — A large park, Wake County's first new park to be built in over a decade, is expected to open in 2024. The 300-acre Beech Bluff County Park will be located at 3355 N.C. Highway 42 near the Willow Spring community, close to Garner and Fuquay-Varina. For those familiar with the area, the park will be near Porter Farms Nursery.
GARNER, NC
jocoreport.com

Pickup Collides With Tractor Trailer

WILSON’S MILLS – Two westbound vehicles collided Thursday afternoon on US 70 in Wilson’s Mills. The accident occurred when a pickup truck driver reportedly drifted into the side of a tractor trailer. The pickup truck spun around following the 4:00pm collision, blocking both westbound lanes. Johnston County...
WILSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Fire Damages 117 Year Old Johnston County Home

KENLY – Firefighters faced heavy smoke and flames coming from a 117 year old Johnston County home, when they arrived, Thursday evening. Fire departments from Johnston and Wilson counties quickly responded to the 8:30 pm fire on Woodard Street in Kenly and were able to save the old structure known as “The Hodge House,” but authorities reported heavy fire damage to some areas inside.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

New 472 Area Code To Overlay Existing 910 Area Code

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code overlay to provide relief for the 910 Numbering Plan Area (NPA or area code) that serves the southeastern area of North Carolina, including the cities of Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington, and the military installation of Fort Bragg, within the counties of Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson, and New Hanover.
WILMINGTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma FD Has Important Reminder For Fire Prevention Week

SELMA – The Selma Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week (FPW), October 9-15, 2022. This year’s FPW campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape”, works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.
SELMA, NC
WRAL

Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
yieldpro.com

FCP acquires 297-unit multifamily apartment community in Raleigh, NC for $48 million

FCP announces the $48.0 million acquisition of Grand Arbor Reserve, a 297-unit vintage apartment community at 2419 Wycliff Road, blocks from I-440 in Raleigh, North Carolina. “Grand Arbor Reserve is a well-located asset that provides residents quality housing near job centers, retail amenities and transportation corridors,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti.
RALEIGH, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Sanford (NC)

In search of the top fun things to do in Sanford, NC? Sanford is a city and Lee County’s seat located in the middle of North Carolina State, United States. After the 2020 census, Sanford was reported to have a population of twenty-nine thousand, seven hundred and fifty-eight. Sanford...
SANFORD, NC
jocoreport.com

Archer Lodge Accident Injures 5

ARCHER LODGE – Two vehicles collided Wednesday morning at the intersection of Covered Bridge Road and Castleberry Road. The collision involved a pickup truck and a passenger car. Four young people in the car, ages 18 and under, were injured, one seriously. The truck driver was also injured. The...
ARCHER LODGE, NC

