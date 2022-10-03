Read full article on original website
Related
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
WBAY Green Bay
News conference Friday on killings of couple in Oconto County
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference Friday on a double homicide. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center. Action 2 News will be there. We plan to stream it live. The family...
WBAY Green Bay
Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland. Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Authorities Investigate A Fatal Car Versus Pedestrian Crash In Southern Manitowoc County
A 41-year-old New Holstein man is dead after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday afternoon in Manitowoc County. Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that EMS and Fire Personnel responded a little after 5:50 p.m. to County Highway X west of State Highway 67 in The Town of Schleswig on a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian,
wearegreenbay.com
All lanes shut down on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County due to crash
ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both north and southbound lanes are shut down on WIS 26 near Rosendale due to a crash and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is responding. According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and WIS 26 is closed from Wisconsin Street...
7-year-old found dead in Ozaukee County
The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating the death of a 7-year-old Tuesday evening.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac man held on $1 million bail in connection to stabbing
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man has being held on a $1 million bond on charges stemming from a stabbing outside a bar. Vickendrika M. Jones appeared in Fond du Lac County Court Thursday on a charge of Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide. On...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere teen charged after leading police on two different chases, reached 90+ mph
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from De Pere sped away from officers on two separate occasions after she was ‘suspiciously driving around neighborhoods’ in Wrightstown. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, officers attempted to stop her vehicle near Wrightstown High School over the weekend, when she...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say
A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area. Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. “The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth,” said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
WBAY Green Bay
Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frightening moments for a driver in Manitowoc whose pickup truck was stuck on a lift bridge while it was opening. Police are calling the incident a “lapse in judgment.”. Action 2 News spoke with a driver who watched the scene unfold Tuesday morning on Manitowoc’s...
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whby.com
De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown
Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
wearegreenbay.com
Man facing attempted homicide charge after Fond du Lac stabbing, bail set at $1 million
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man who is charged with attempted homicide stemming from a stabbing outside a Fond du Lac tavern. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the victim, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, told them an unknown person “confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern” and he was “cut multiple times with an edged weapon.”
Drug investigation led to arrest of one person in Kaukauna
According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) led an investigation in the area.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI
Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
wlip.com
High Speed Chase Ends in Kenosha Co; Sheboygan Suffocation Suspect Arrested
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a high speed chase. It started in Racine County yesterday when authorities spotted a suspect in a Sheboygan County domestic violence suffocation case. The suspect allegedly fled from an attempted traffic stop by a Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy-starting a chase that reportedly...
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
WBAY Green Bay
Sentencing in federal car fraud scheme delayed, attorney to stay on case
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-profile attorney representing a man convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme will stay on the case after filing a motion to withdraw Thursday. John Solberg appeared in federal court in Green Bay Friday for a hearing. Solberg and Attorney Mark Richards asked...
Comments / 0