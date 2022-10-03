ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

News conference Friday on killings of couple in Oconto County

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled a press conference Friday on a double homicide. The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Oconto County Law Enforcement Center. Action 2 News will be there. We plan to stream it live. The family...
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Autopsy scheduled for Friday in Manitowoc County fatal tavern fire

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a fatal fire above a bar in Cleveland. Action 2 News checked with investigators Thursday for an update. The department says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 7. Results will be available in 8-12 weeks, according to the county coroner.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Accidents
City
New Holstein, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Reedsville, WI
wearegreenbay.com

All lanes shut down on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County due to crash

ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Both north and southbound lanes are shut down on WIS 26 near Rosendale due to a crash and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department is responding. According to WisDOT, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and WIS 26 is closed from Wisconsin Street...
ROSENDALE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say

A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area. Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. “The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth,” said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
RACINE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pickup truck goes vertical on Manitowoc drawbridge

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Frightening moments for a driver in Manitowoc whose pickup truck was stuck on a lift bridge while it was opening. Police are calling the incident a “lapse in judgment.”. Action 2 News spoke with a driver who watched the scene unfold Tuesday morning on Manitowoc’s...
MANITOWOC, WI
whby.com

De Pere girl arrested following high-speed chases in Wrightstown

Wrightstown Police arrest a 17-year old girl following two high-speed pursuits. Police received complaints about the De Pere teen driving around neighborhoods last weekend. An initial attempt to stop the vehicle resulted in a short chase that hit speeds of 90-miles an hour. The car was spotted again along Country...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man facing attempted homicide charge after Fond du Lac stabbing, bail set at $1 million

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man who is charged with attempted homicide stemming from a stabbing outside a Fond du Lac tavern. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, the victim, a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man, told them an unknown person “confronted him outside of The Press Box Tavern” and he was “cut multiple times with an edged weapon.”
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Arrested For Fifth Offense OWI

Bail was set at $1000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc man arrested over the weekend on a charge of 5th Offense OWI. Manitowoc Police report that a Jeep, driven by Steven G. Behnke ran a stoplight at the intersection od South 10th and Washington Streets. An officer parked in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sentencing in federal car fraud scheme delayed, attorney to stay on case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A high-profile attorney representing a man convicted in a federal car sales fraud scheme will stay on the case after filing a motion to withdraw Thursday. John Solberg appeared in federal court in Green Bay Friday for a hearing. Solberg and Attorney Mark Richards asked...
GREEN BAY, WI

