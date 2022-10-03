Read full article on original website
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Falling After AMD News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 5.18% to $70.50 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior...
Where Peloton Interactive Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Peloton Interactive PTON has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 18 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Peloton Interactive. The company has an average price target of $14.4 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $8.00.
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What's Going On With TOP Ships Stock?
TOP SHIPS Inc TOPS shares are trading higher by 30.86% to $8.38 Friday afternoon. The company on Thursday announced that it has given notice to terminate the equity distribution agreement for the recent sale of the company’s common shares. What Else?. The equity distribution agreement was for up to...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 142 companies hit new 52-week lows. Pfizer PFE was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Jiuzi Hldgs JZXN was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Applied Therapeutics APLT saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
Jim Cramer Says Data Studied By Fed And Wall Street Doesn't Reflect This Huge Driver Of Inflation
Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a significant driver of inflation is the consumer’s desire to spend money in the reopening economy and this is something that is not reflected in the data observed by the Federal Reserve and Wall Street, according to CNBC. “They don’t care about higher...
AMD Analysts Cut Price Targets After Chipmaker Lowers Guidance, But 'Long-Term Opportunity' Remains
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD hit new 52-week lows on Friday after the company came out with lower third-quarter guidance Thursday after the market close. The company said its third-quarter revenue would hit $5.6 billion, lower than a previous outlook of $6.7 billion. Here’s a look at what...
Why Roblox Shares Are Moving Today
Roblox Corp RBLX shares are trading lower by 10.8% to $34.93 during Friday's session amid overall market weakness following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data. This has raised concerns over a tight labor market and dimmed the outlook for a Fed policy pivot. The prospect of further Fed policy tightening has led to a rotation out of growth stocks amid a 'risk-off' sentiment.
Why Netflix Shares Are Falling
Netflix Inc NFLX shares are trading lower by 4.22% to $229.88 during Friday afternoon amid overall market weakness following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data. Strong jobs data has added to concerns over a tight labor market and dimmed the outlook for a Fed policy pivot. Continued Fed policy tightening could lead to an economic slowdown, which could cause consumers to cut back on non-essential spending.
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
10 Energy Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 11%
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 10.91% to $58.75 Friday. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Major indices are lower Friday following better-than-expected U.S. unemployment data, which has added to concerns over a tight labor market. This has...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Xcel Brands XELB stock rose 8.0% to $1.08 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million. Secoo Holding SECO shares increased by 6.51% to $0.37. Secoo Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 115.4K shares as of 13:30 EST. This is 28.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.
