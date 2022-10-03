Read full article on original website
Coffee Co. couple sentenced on federal gun charges
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— A Coffee County couple will soon be behind bars after being sentenced to federal prison on weapons charges. James Rice Gray and Amanda Nicole Gray have been sentenced to 36 months by a grand jury, after pleading guilty to four counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
donalsonvillenews.com
Sixth arrest made in September drug bust case
On Friday, October 1st, Wallace R. Taylor, Jr, age 30, was arrested in Houston County, Alabama on outstanding warrants for theft by taking, trafficking of Fentanyl, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and probation violation.
wtvy.com
Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted
Mark Johnson was fired Thursday as a prosecutor in the Houston County District Attorney's Office.
wtvy.com
New details, victim’s identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
New details, victim's identity revealed in deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting
wtvy.com
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark Johnson Indicted. Updated: 4 hours ago. He faces six counts, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal whose office led the investigations.
Attorneys seek to limit evidence at Lynn Haven corruption trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — As the first trial in the Lynn Haven corruption case draws near the attorneys are wrangling over what issues and evidence the jury will be allowed to hear. Phoenix Construction Owner James Finch and former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson are accused of bribery, fraud, and lying to the FBI. […]
wtvy.com
Body found in Coffee County sparks murder investigation
ARITON, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman found dead in Coffee County on Tuesday sparked a murder investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Deputies arrived at the county road 117 home near Ariton after receiving a report of an unresponsive person. 37-year-old Melanie Amber Dorrill was pronounced dead...
wdhn.com
Second arrest made in the murder of Elba HS senior
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, of Elba. DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was arrested and charged with murder and theft of property. DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrance De’Shun Green, who was also recently arrested and...
wtvy.com
Second arrest in Elba shooting
Second arrest in Elba shooting
WSFA
Armed robbery at Troy business under investigation
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are asking for the public’s help in a robbery investigation. Police say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection of Trojan Way and US 231 North around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Employees and customers told police the suspect was a man wearing a black pullover, gray ripped jeans, a black face mask and Nike Jordan’s.
wdhn.com
The Full View: Dothan Double Murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Over four months, the double murder of a Dothan couple, which took place over two states, has shaken the community, brought multiple arrests and leaves one suspect on the run. See the timeline for a full list of events. Damien Bell and Shauna Terry were last seen...
wtvy.com
Shooting at Enterprise Walmart kills one, suspect in custody
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at Walmart Enterprise. “There is no current threat,” Enterprise police said on their Facebook page. The shooting apparently took place inside the store where customers were kept following the shooting, likely because investigators...
wdhn.com
Elba murder suspect denied bond
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)—A Coffee County Judge has denied bond for the suspect in the murder of an Elba High School Senior. Terrence De’Shun Green, 22, of Elba is currently facing murder and theft of property charges. His combined bond of $325,000 was revoked by Judge Joshua F. Wilson.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Rape
On Tuesday, 10/4/2022, Dothan Police Department began investigating a rape allegation that occurred in the 1000 block of Cabot Street. As a result of the investigation, Investigators developed sufficient evidence to charge Albert Smith III with Rape First Degree. Smith is alleged to have forced sexual contact with the victim without the victim’s consent.
wtvy.com
Second suspect charged for death of Elba teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A second suspect has been charged in last week’s shooting of an Elba High School student. Dequann Green, 22, had been held on other charges for about a week. He and his 21-year-old brother Terrance Green are accused of killing Jordon Xavier Marek, who is...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Marvin Dewayne Baker, 37, for Multiple School District Thefts on October 3, 2022
Theft reported on the campuses of Roulhac Middle School and Chipley High School resulted in one arrested and the items recovered. On September 14, 2022, the Washington County, Florida Communications Center received a call-in reference to a theft of a golf cart from Chipley High School. A week later another call was received from Roulhac Middle School with reports of chainsaws missing on the school campuses.
Dothan fugitive arrested in capital murder investigation, one suspect still at large, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department made an arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in […]
Alabama congressional aide on leave after insurance fraud indictment
An aide to Alabama Congressman Barry Moore with prior legal troubles is on administrative leave after being jailed Monday on insurance fraud charges. Sherry McCormick, who is listed as the director of special constituent services and events for Moore and works in the Republican congressman’s Dothan office, turned herself in to the Geneva County Jail on Monday after a grand jury indictment for insurance fraud, WSFA reported.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in Enterprise Walmart shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A victim has been identified in a deadly Enterprise Walmart shooting that occurred late Wednesday evening. The victim has been identified as Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton. Smith was shot multiple times. According to Enterprise Police Department, an argument started between Smith and...
wdhn.com
Active shooter at Eprise Walmart
ENTERPRISE, Ala– According to EPD, an active shooting has taken place at the Enterprise Walmart on the Boll Weevil Circle. One person is confirmed dead. The suspect is in custody and EPD reports no active threat at this time. Stay with WDHN for updates.
