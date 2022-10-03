DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)— On October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department made an arrest in a double murder investigation, which occurred over two states. In the early morning of October 4, the U.S Marshalls, along with the Dothan Police Department, responded to a home in the 700 block of Third Avenue in […]

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO