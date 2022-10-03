Idaho high school football: Top stars, best performances in Week 6 of 2022 fall season

Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and best individual performances from the Week 6 slate of games across the "Gem State."

Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school football fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats to brandonwalton@u.boisestate.edu or todd@scorebooklive.com .

Jack Clark, Potlatch RB: Amassed 242 yards and four touchdowns in a 46-38 shootout win over Logos.

Anthem Dahlke, Bonneville RB: Bagged 123 yards on just 11 carries while taking a kickoff 92 yards to the house in a 21-19 win over Thunder Ridge.

Ryken EchoHawk, Pocatello RB: Rushed for 202 yards and two touchdowns, including a 98-yarder, in a 24-21 loss to Shelley.

Trenton Fisher, Homedale RB: Totaled 143 yards and a couple touchdowns on the ground while returning an interception for another score in a 42-0 shutout of Payette.

Kyle Jacobsen, Firth RB: Racked up 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 47-0 win over Ririe.

Tate Johansen, Middleton WR: Notched 11 receptions for 129 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 41-14 win against Timberline.

Javonte King, Blackfoot WR: Hauled in 10 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough in a 34-28 loss to Highland.

Koa Maio, Vallivue RB: Galloped for 155 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-14 win over Ridgevue.

Peter Minnaert, Bishop Kelly RB: Ran for 158 yards and four touchdowns in a 63-14 rout of Burley.

Ethan Roland, Castleford RB: Piled up 161 yards and four scores while adding seven tackles and a sack in a 26-8 win over Camas County.

Colin Rogers, Mountain View WR: Tallied seven catches for 163 yards and a score in a 45-17 win over Kuna.

Gabe Shaffer, Melba RB: Chalked up 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 44-24 win against Cole Valley Christian.