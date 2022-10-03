ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

Peloton Strikes First Brick-and-Mortar Deal With Dick’s

Peloton is turning to the country’s largest sporting goods retailer in its latest effort to reach more customers. The connected fitness giant will sell its equipment in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, the companies revealed Thursday. It’s the first time Peloton’s products will be sold in retail locations outside its namesake stores.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hilton Hotels#Hilton Honors#Sporting Goods#Linus Business#Peloton Bikes#Doubletree#Embassy Suites#Peloton Commercial
Boston

A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler

It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.
BARNARD, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Front Office Sports

Fitness Company Nautilus Considers a Sale

Fitness equipment company Nautilus is considering a sale of the company as part of a review of strategic alternatives. Nautilus — maker of gym equipment, exercise bikes, and treadmills as well as the owner of Bowflex and Schwinn indoor cycling bikes — stated the review will “identify opportunities to accelerate the company’s digital transformation … and enhance shareholder value.”
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Lululemon Wins Peloton Lawsuit Dismissal

Peloton has filed another loss — this time in the courtroom. Lululemon won dismissal of a Peloton lawsuit that sought to protect a new athletic wear line from the former’s trademark complaints. In November, Lululemon wrote in a cease-and-desist letter that the connected fitness company infringed on patents...
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Lululemon Takes Fitness to Whole New Platform

Lululemon is strengthening its reach with the launch of a new fitness platform and membership program. The Lululemon Studio Membership, which requires the Lululemon Studio Mirror, will cost $39 per month and includes unlimited access to content from the Studio and its partners, 10% off Lululemon purchases, discounts at partner locations, and more.
WORKOUTS
prestigeonline.com

Singapore is the second best city in the world for co-working

Singapore is the second best city in the world for co-working. You may not realise this because your work-life balance probably feels out of whack, but Singapore is actually one of the best cities in the world for combining remote and in-office work. Here’s what a recent survey for the best cities for co-working found.
ECONOMY
hotelnewsme.com

Chef Andrew James McKee Biography – Director of Culinary Operations

Chef Andrew James McKee joins Raffles the Palm Dubai’s team as Director of Culinary Operations, overseeing all F&B operations across the resort’s diverse collection of restaurants and outlets. A hospitality veteran with over 28 years of experience, Chef Andrew brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and skills to...
TRAVEL
worldcoffeeportal.com

Valora to expand returnable cup scheme across 200 Swiss café outlets

Valora operates around 2,700 café and kiosk outlets across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, including the Caffè Spettacolo chain | Photo credit: Valora. Swiss foodservice operator Valora has expanded a reusable coffee cup scheme across its Caffè Spettacolo, Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and k kiosk outlets.
DRINKS
Front Office Sports

FTX Acquires Voyager’s Assets After Bankruptcy

Sports deals in limbo after Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy in July may have some hope — crypto exchange FTX won Voyager’s assets for $1.4 billion at a bankruptcy auction. Of the bid, $1.3 billion was for the fair market value of the assets, with $111 million for...
NFL
whereverfamily.com

G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S Getaway for Families at Grand Velas Riviera Maya

Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico invites family travelers to indulge in a G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S Getaway. The activity-packed VIP offer features luxury accommodations, performances, culinary experiences, spa treatments and more. The five-night getaway starts at check-in with a welcome gift, milk and cookies for the kids and Veuve Clicquot for the...
YOGA
golfmagic.com

Europe's biggest second-hand golf store reports huge growth amid living crisis

Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer golfclubs4cash has revealed year-on-year growth as golfers change their buying habits in the current UK living crisis. In research conducted by Golf Datatech, the trend at golfclubs4cash is in direct opposition to the golf market as a whole. In the whole market, July year-on-year sales were down 10.6% in value.
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Porsche Hits Public Market at $73B Valuation

Porsche held on to its lofty valuation on its first day as a public company. The Volkswagen-owned luxury car brand debuted at a valuation of $73.3 billion on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Shares initially rose in the hours following the debut before finishing the day essentially flat. The initial public...
ECONOMY
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy