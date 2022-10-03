Read full article on original website
Related
Peloton Strikes First Brick-and-Mortar Deal With Dick’s
Peloton is turning to the country’s largest sporting goods retailer in its latest effort to reach more customers. The connected fitness giant will sell its equipment in Dick’s Sporting Goods stores, the companies revealed Thursday. It’s the first time Peloton’s products will be sold in retail locations outside its namesake stores.
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Business Insider
Why you should always pay with a credit card at gas stations, hotels, and car rental companies
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Paying with a credit card rather...
CNBC
Dubai, Tel Aviv and beyond: CNBC names the best hotels for business travel in the Middle East
Preparing for a business trip to the Middle East? CNBC has made it easy to find the best hotel for the trip. CNBC Travel and the market data firm Statista today release a ranking of the "Best Hotels for Business Travelers" in the Middle East. This is the first ranking...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Asia Pacific set to lose title as the world's largest travel region
A new report from international travel industry analysts the Centre for Aviation (CAPA) predicts Asia Pacific will no longer be the world's largest travel region by the end of 2022.
The 7 Best Fall Travel Destinations for 2022, According to Hotel Expert Brandon Berkson
Fall travel is, without a doubt, the best kind of travel. The weather virtually everywhere on Earth is just better in the fall. Case in point: I was in Croatia last week, and — while it had been a hot summer, it was 75 and sunny for the entirety of my stay — and, of course, it was far more navigable in the absence of the summer tourist, too.
A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler
It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fitness Company Nautilus Considers a Sale
Fitness equipment company Nautilus is considering a sale of the company as part of a review of strategic alternatives. Nautilus — maker of gym equipment, exercise bikes, and treadmills as well as the owner of Bowflex and Schwinn indoor cycling bikes — stated the review will “identify opportunities to accelerate the company’s digital transformation … and enhance shareholder value.”
Goodwill goes online — but people are not happy about it
What is available on Goodwill’s online site? Why did Goodwill start an online store? How are people reacting to the new Goodwill online site?
Lululemon Wins Peloton Lawsuit Dismissal
Peloton has filed another loss — this time in the courtroom. Lululemon won dismissal of a Peloton lawsuit that sought to protect a new athletic wear line from the former’s trademark complaints. In November, Lululemon wrote in a cease-and-desist letter that the connected fitness company infringed on patents...
Lululemon Takes Fitness to Whole New Platform
Lululemon is strengthening its reach with the launch of a new fitness platform and membership program. The Lululemon Studio Membership, which requires the Lululemon Studio Mirror, will cost $39 per month and includes unlimited access to content from the Studio and its partners, 10% off Lululemon purchases, discounts at partner locations, and more.
prestigeonline.com
Singapore is the second best city in the world for co-working
Singapore is the second best city in the world for co-working. You may not realise this because your work-life balance probably feels out of whack, but Singapore is actually one of the best cities in the world for combining remote and in-office work. Here’s what a recent survey for the best cities for co-working found.
hotelnewsme.com
Chef Andrew James McKee Biography – Director of Culinary Operations
Chef Andrew James McKee joins Raffles the Palm Dubai’s team as Director of Culinary Operations, overseeing all F&B operations across the resort’s diverse collection of restaurants and outlets. A hospitality veteran with over 28 years of experience, Chef Andrew brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and skills to...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Valora to expand returnable cup scheme across 200 Swiss café outlets
Valora operates around 2,700 café and kiosk outlets across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, including the Caffè Spettacolo chain | Photo credit: Valora. Swiss foodservice operator Valora has expanded a reusable coffee cup scheme across its Caffè Spettacolo, Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and k kiosk outlets.
FTX Acquires Voyager’s Assets After Bankruptcy
Sports deals in limbo after Voyager Digital filed for bankruptcy in July may have some hope — crypto exchange FTX won Voyager’s assets for $1.4 billion at a bankruptcy auction. Of the bid, $1.3 billion was for the fair market value of the assets, with $111 million for...
NFL・
whereverfamily.com
G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S Getaway for Families at Grand Velas Riviera Maya
Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico invites family travelers to indulge in a G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S Getaway. The activity-packed VIP offer features luxury accommodations, performances, culinary experiences, spa treatments and more. The five-night getaway starts at check-in with a welcome gift, milk and cookies for the kids and Veuve Clicquot for the...
YOGA・
golfmagic.com
Europe's biggest second-hand golf store reports huge growth amid living crisis
Europe's biggest second-hand golf equipment retailer golfclubs4cash has revealed year-on-year growth as golfers change their buying habits in the current UK living crisis. In research conducted by Golf Datatech, the trend at golfclubs4cash is in direct opposition to the golf market as a whole. In the whole market, July year-on-year sales were down 10.6% in value.
Porsche Hits Public Market at $73B Valuation
Porsche held on to its lofty valuation on its first day as a public company. The Volkswagen-owned luxury car brand debuted at a valuation of $73.3 billion on the Frankfurt stock exchange. Shares initially rose in the hours following the debut before finishing the day essentially flat. The initial public...
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0