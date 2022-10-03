Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
KTAR.com
Original Phoenix Greek Festival back this weekend for 61st edition
PHOENIX – A beloved tradition since before most Valley residents were born, the Original Phoenix Greek Festival is back this weekend with its 61st edition. The family-friendly event runs Friday-Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1973 E. Maryland Ave. The festivities run from 5 p.m. to 10...
'Definitely A Head Turner': Truck Seen Hauling Some Creepy Cargo In Arizona
“Definitely a head turner. A lot of people almost stopping in traffic to see what we have in the back of the truck."
phoenixmag.com
5 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 3-9)
Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features performers who’ve left their bands to go solo. The outspoken co-founder of Pink Floyd has said his new tour will be one of his last, but if you’re jonesing to see Waters perform The Dark Side of the Moon, it’s going to cost you more than $600 for a VIP ticket. 8 p.m., $25-$604, Desert Diamond Arena, 29400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, 623-772-3200, gilariverarena.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Arizona
Check out where to get the best sandwich in the entire state.
Phoenix New Times
Where to Find Standout Bagels in Metro Phoenix for Yom Kippur and Beyond
Many Jewish folks choose to break the sundown to sun up Yom Kippur annual fast with a hearty spread of bagels accompanied by sides and toppings such as tuna salad, whitefish salad, eggs, smoked salmon, various cream cheese, and a good cup of coffee. For those living in metro Phoenix,...
KTAR.com
Community park in Avondale to celebrate grand opening Saturday
PHOENIX — A 40-acre community park in Avondale is opening Saturday. Alamar Park is located at 4155 S. El Mirage Road between Lower Buckeye Road and Southern Avenue. It’ll offer a range of amenities, including baseball and softball fields, tennis, four pickleball courts, three playgrounds, a lake, a splash pad, an amphitheater, a dog park and picnic ramadas, city officials said in a press release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nine Arizona restaurants make 'Yelp’s top 100 taco spots in America’ list
Restaurants from Flagstaff, Sierra Vista, Williams, and Phoenix made it to ‘Yelp’s top 100 Taco spots in America’ list. Here’s how the Arizona spots ranked.
KTAR.com
Tempe ranks No. 2 on Money’s list of 50 best places to live in US
PHOENIX – A winning combination that included diversity, affordability and job opportunities landed Tempe in the No. 2 spot for best places to live in the country, according to Money. The East Valley city finished behind Atlanta on Money’s annual top 50 list and was the only Arizona city...
12news.com
RECAP: Widespread storms bring rain, wind and dust to Arizona
PHOENIX — A dust storm rolled through the Valley Monday, setting off several alerts for the area. Earlier in the day, a tornado was reported in northern Arizona near Williams. And SNOW, yes snow, was reported in Flagstaff. Many residents were still without power late Monday night. For most...
West Valley View
Downtown Buckeye ready for ‘Rockin’ & Shoppin’’
Celebrate fall in Downtown Buckeye at the Rockin’ & Shoppin’ festivities from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9. This free multi-day event has plenty of fun and activities for the entire family. Enjoy live and local entertainment throughout the weekend. New this year is Sangria at Sunset from 5...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
12news.com
There's a giant skull being driven around Scottsdale. Here's why
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A construction worker on Monday spotted a giant skull in the back of a truck driving around Scottsdale. Marco Canzano said while he was working one of his jobs, he saw the creepy cargo and took a photo near the intersection of Highland Avenue and North Scottsdale Road.
KTAR.com
No full freeway closures planned across the Valley over the weekend
PHOENIX — Aside from several ramp closures scattered across the Valley, drivers won’t see any full freeway closures over the weekend. The eastbound U.S. 60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway will be closed through Oct. 30 for water line repair work. The off-ramp at McClintock Drive is also closed.
'Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay' Opening First Arizona Location
The restaurant's first Arizona location is set to open soon!
ecollegetimes.com
11 Places to eat at during Pasta Month
Carb lovers unite, October is National Pasta Month. Pasta comes in a variety of shapes, sizes and flavors. From linguine and ravioli to tortellini and bow tie, the pasta choices are endless. Here are 11 places around the Valley to dine at during the month. 11. Humble Bistro. This neighborhood...
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
Chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain to Phoenix
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is bringing his burger chain, Bobby’s Burgers, to Arizona! The chain will open inside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Here’s what to expect.
ABC 15 News
Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon diagnosed with cancer
PHOENIX — Former Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon is battling cancer, he announced on social media on Monday. Gordon was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer, in June, he said. “I go to weekly chemo, take daily meds 3 times a day, and start a 3 month stem cell...
Woman rushed to hospital after car struck by train in Sun City
SUN CITY, Ariz — A woman is fighting for her life after her car was struck by a train in Sun City Monday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the scene near 99th and Grand Avenues around 2:35 p.m., according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The woman was...
Comments / 0