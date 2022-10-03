Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features performers who’ve left their bands to go solo. The outspoken co-founder of Pink Floyd has said his new tour will be one of his last, but if you’re jonesing to see Waters perform The Dark Side of the Moon, it’s going to cost you more than $600 for a VIP ticket. 8 p.m., $25-$604, Desert Diamond Arena, 29400 W. Maryland Ave., Glendale, 623-772-3200, gilariverarena.com.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO