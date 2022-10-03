Read full article on original website
Oswego Rotary Club Collecting Winter Garments
The Oswego Rotary Club is holding its annual winter garment collection through the month of October. The garments are kept in Oswego at The Salvation Army Center for Worship and Service, 73 West Second Street, and given free of charge to people who go there in need of winter apparel.
OCO Giving Thanks Celebration Returns November 4th
After the past two years there are plenty of things to be thankful for. One of which is the return of the fall’s most anticipated event, Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. OCO’s Giving Thanks is a food and beverage pairing event like no other as attendees will...
SSG Wilkins Visits CTE Public Safety & Justice Students
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Austin Wilkins recently discussed military career opportunities with our CTE Public Safety & Justice students. Wilkins is an E-6 staff sergeant, artilleryman, a graduate of Arkansas Tech University, and was previously a Section Chief at Fort Carson in Colorado. Wilkins joined the United States Army...
Lake State Farm Agency Donates Family Fire Safety Materials to Fulton FD
Janet Lake, State Farm agent, recently donated a supply of children and family fire safety materials to the Fulton Fire Department, which they will use as part of their educational outreach in local schools and local events, like Fulton’s Fall Festival. Among the materials are brochures and booklets entitled,...
Mayor Michaels Statement on Micron’s Projected Positive Impact on Fulton
“ In addition to the immediate positive impact of Micron’s campus on Clay and Onondaga County, the City of Fulton and Oswego County will also reap benefits." "Fulton is only a 15-minute drive from the White Pines park, and with our Downtown Revitalization Initiative developments in new housing, local industrial growth, and recreation revitalization, we are sure to attract Micron employees to live here. In addition, we look forward to working with them as they move forward in developing the largest facility of its kind in our country—right here in our neck of the woods. It’s a win-win for us all. “
George C. Erhart – October 2, 2022
George C. “Bud” Erhart, 75 of Fulton died Sunday October 2, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse. Mr. Erhart was born in Fulton, the son of the late George and Elinor (Dashnau) Erhart. He was a 1964 graduate of Fulton City High School, upon graduating he join the United...
Natalie Fitch – October 1, 2022
Natalie Fitch, 97, of Hannibal, and a former resident of Towpath Towers in Fulton, died Saturday October 1, 2022 in Sodus Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Mrs. Fitch was born in Lake Placid, NY the daughter of the late Ovid and Lucy Wilcox. She was a former employee of Nestle’s Co....
Mayor Barlow’s Statement of Micron Coming to Central New York
City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has issued the following statement on the announcement of Micron coming to Central New York. “The announcement of Micron investing in Onondaga County is a huge win for Central New York, including Oswego. Micron will provide long term, good paying jobs for residents in Oswego County and brings a new dynamic to the economy of our region. I applaud the leaders at all levels of government who came together to make this project happen and look forward to working with them in the future to position Oswego to share in the prosperity this development will surely bring to the area.”
Adopt A Pet Today: Kira, A Sometimes Cave Cat
Kira LOVES pets and being affectionate, however if you aren't near her, she prefers to be a cave cat, into a hiding spot to watch what is going on. When you ask for her to come out, she will come and be there for your attention! She is just under 4 years old, a perfect addition to your home to know the exact personality of your new best friend.
