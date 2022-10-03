Read full article on original website
Related
subletteexaminer.com
Hoback Watershed Level I Study
SUBLETTE COUNTY – The Sublette County Conservation District, Teton County Conservation District, Star Valley Conservation District and Wyoming Water Development Office are holding a public informational meeting for the Hoback River Watershed Level I Study at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 The meeting will be held at the Bondurant Fire Department located at mile marker 142.7 on U.S. Highway 189/191.
cowboystatedaily.com
Eating Wyoming: Ignore The Gas Station, The Antler Steakhouse In Lander Is Fantastic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My mom always told me not to judge a book by its cover. Turns out it applies to restaurants too. A recent road trip to Lander Wyoming, found me looking for someplace to grab lunch. The goal wasn’t necessarily to find something to write about, even though there’s always one eye open for something unexpected. This was about to be one of those times.
svinews.com
Crash near La Barge claims life
On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the driver failed to negotiate a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
oilcity.news
Wyoming woman dies after rollover crash near La Barge on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming woman died after rolling her vehicle on Wednesday afternoon near La Barge. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the 59-year-old woman was heading west on County Road 315 in a Volkswagen Beetle when she failed to negotiate a left-hand corner. The car left the road to the right, overcorrected to the left and went back onto the roadway before overcorrecting again to the right, leaving the roadway again. The front driver’s-side tire hit a metal culvert, causing the vehicle to roll.
Wyoming Man Injured in Motorcycle Crash on His Birthday Dies 11 Days Later
An Etna, Wyoming man who was injured in a motorcycle crash on his 47th birthday has passed away after an 11-day fight for life. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 near milepost 1.53 on Roberts-Wolfley Road (County Road 109) just north of Etna. According to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Lander man life-flighted after Oct. 2 car crash; GoFundMe set up to help family
CASPER, Wyo. — A Lander man was life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City after an Oct. 2 car crash, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help his family deal with medical, travel, rehab and other costs. Jake Skinner sustained serious injuries...
Comments / 1