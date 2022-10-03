SUBLETTE COUNTY – The Sublette County Conservation District, Teton County Conservation District, Star Valley Conservation District and Wyoming Water Development Office are holding a public informational meeting for the Hoback River Watershed Level I Study at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 The meeting will be held at the Bondurant Fire Department located at mile marker 142.7 on U.S. Highway 189/191.

