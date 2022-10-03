Pocatello man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Pocatello man on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

30-year-old Hector G. Aguayo was booked into the Bannock County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

