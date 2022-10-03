Read full article on original website
SkySports
Ukraine join Spain and Portugal's joint-bid to host the 2030 World Cup, but who else is in the running?
Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The new partnership was confirmed by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) during a news conference at the Swiss headquarters of UEFA, European soccer's governing body. The Spain, Portugal...
UEFA・
SkySports
Joe Root and Dawid Malan sign new contracts at Yorkshire, Darren Gough confirms
Yorkshire's defeat at home to Gloucestershire in the last round of fixtures left them vulnerable to the drop and their demotion was confirmed when Warwickshire - inspired by a nine-wicket performance from seamer Liam Norwell - pulled off a remarkable final-day victory over Hampshire. Neither Root nor Malan played in...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses start Uganda series with determined victory in Nottingham
Jess Thirlby's outfit were playing for the first time since this summer's Commonwealth Games and a poor second quarter meant they trailed by 28-25 at half-time. England's head coach then put her faith in a number of international debutants including Funmi Fadoju and Olivia Tchine to claw the match back. A purposeful second half in attack and defence eventually took the game away from the She Cranes.
SkySports
Scotland 1-0 Austria: Hosts progress in World Cup play-offs after Abi Harrison's extra-time winner at Hampden Park
Substitute Abi Harrison sent Scotland one step closer to the Women's World Cup finals with an extra-time winner against Austria. Bristol City forward Harrison headed home Erin Cuthbert's corner from six yards in the 92nd minute of the first-round play-off in front of a record crowd of 10,182 at Hampden and Scotland held on for a 1-0 victory.
SkySports
Cricket Scotland appoints Anjan Luthra as new chair after review that found organisation 'institutionally racist'
Luthra, who played youth-level cricket for Scotland and now runs a London-based media company, says he was driven to take on the role after feeling "anger, deep upset and frustration" at 448 examples of institutional racism being uncovered within the Scottish game. Cricket Scotland's previous board resigned shortly before the...
