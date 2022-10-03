ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Celebrates October 3, The Perfect Day, By Teasing Her “Heartwarming” Netflix Holiday Rom-Com, ‘Falling for Christmas’

By Greta Bjornson
 4 days ago

Let’s just make Oct. 3 National Lindsay Lohan Day, already. The 2000s icon is making a comeback in a real way this year, and the first glimpse at her latest project — a Netflix rom-com titled Falling for Christmas — fittingly dropped today, the date synonymous with Lohan’s beloved film Mean Girls .

Since graduating from North Shore High, Lohan has traded in her pink Plastics fits for some cheery red scarves and cozy sweaters as Netflix’s new Christmas queen. The actress stars opposite Glee alum Chord Overstreet in Falling for Christmas , but if you’re a Lohan fan, you probably learned that last year, when the project was first revealed .

The real news today is the first look Netflix dropped, which includes four stills from Falling for Christmas, plus some insight into the film from Lohan herself, who spoke with Netflix fan site Tudum ahead of the premiere next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abU8M_0iKK4Coy00
Photo: Netflix

Lohan stars in Falling for Christmas as a ski heiress suffering from amnesia who stumbles into a romance with a “handsome, blue-collar lodge owner” (Overstreet). Ah yes, classic Christmas lore!

The actress described her character, Sierra, as “extravagant,” “temperamental” and “glamorous,” and told Tudum fans are in for a “refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy” with her latest release, adding, “I miss doing those kinds of movies.”

Luckily for Lohan, she’s got a second sweet rom-com in the works. The actress is set to star in Irish Wish , another Netflix film that comes from Falling for Christmas writer Janeen Damian. Lohan plays Maddie, a woman who travels to Ireland to attend the wedding of her best friend … who happens to be marrying the man Maddie is in love with.

But before we can see Lohan turn up the charm as a lovesick bridesmaid, it’s time to get in the spirit with Falling for Christmas, which premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Check out all of the festive first-look photos below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f19zF_0iKK4Coy00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUthy_0iKK4Coy00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjB9g_0iKK4Coy00
Photo: Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wphp_0iKK4Coy00
Photo: Netflix

