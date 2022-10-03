Read full article on original website
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
SkySports
Baker Mayfield: Carolina Panthers quarterback says criticism of him is 'completely fair'
The Panthers are currently 1-3 this season, with Mayfield leading statistically the worst-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging just 263.3 yards per game. The No 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was traded to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick after four seasons as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.
‘He's playing terrific’: Why Lamar Jackson requires different preparation than most QBs
Every offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff picks a day, sometimes two, where the entire day is devoted to film study and scheme discussion about the Baltimore Ravens. Why?. Because of quarterback Lamar Jackson and the style of offense the Ravens run. He’s different than any other quarterback in...
John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in
BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
'Let's be real man': Bills linebacker Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo is 'already said and done' - as the Super Bowl champion free agent continues to weigh up his options
Von Miller's relentless pursuit of former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has consumed his social media pages. On the latest episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said that Beckham may as well be looking for real estate in western New York already. Beckham has been meeting with a number of...
thecomeback.com
Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision
Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NFL・
Detroit Tigers' broadcasters critical over 2022 season, share expectations for beyond
(CBS DETROIT) - At the culmination of a season that's starting to feel more and more like Groundhog Day, the 2022 Detroit Tigers flatlined on any expectation that it would be better. On Wednesday, the Bally Sports Detroit crew shed light on the harsh reality that Tigers fans have endured for years."I just think that A.J. is really hurt by what happened this season and he's going to be angry going into the offseason and he's going to get together with Scott Harris to make sure that this kind of season does not happen again where you have high expectations...
Cleveland Browns quarterback graveyard haunts North Ridgeville neighborhood for Halloween
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — Skip the spooky skeletons! Ditch the ghastly ghosts! One family in North Ridgeville has taken their Halloween display in a unique direction this year. Instead of your traditional creepy decorations, a home in the 4800 block of Charles Court in North Ridgeville has created a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch
Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
Lawyer charged in connection with throwing water bottle at Jimmy Haslam during Browns game
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland attorney was charged Thursday in connection with throwing a water bottle at Browns owner Jimmy Haslam during the final moments of the team’s loss against the New York Jets in September. Jeffrey Miller, 51, of Rocky River was accused of disorderly conduct by...
atozsports.com
Eagles have a shot at doing something that has never been done in franchise history
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a record start to their 2022 season after the Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. They are now 4-0 and haven’t started a season that well in 18 years. In the 2004 season, the Eagles started 7-0, which is the best start to a season they have ever had.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation
Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
Yardbarker
Next NFL Head Coach to be fired: Panthers' Matt Rhule has highest probability of being first coach fired
Next Head Coach To Be Fired: Panthers' Matt Rhule Has Highest Probability of Being First. The NFL has many coaches on the hot seat through the season's first four weeks. Many of those coaches haven't been allowed to succeed. Not every roster is created equally. Still, the hope is that...
NFL・
Look: Sports World Stunned By The Skip Bayless News
LeBron James recently said he doesn't have a relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. FOX Sports personalities Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed that news on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed. In a stunning turn of events, Bayless revealed he's on James' side in this situation. "I'm on LeBron's side. I don't love...
hotnewhiphop.com
Richard Sherman Disses Russell Wilson After Horrible Performance
The Broncos are horrible right now. Russell Wilson was supposed to turn the Denver Broncos into viable Super Bowl contenders. Instead, Wilson has somehow made their offense worse. He has not looked like the Pro-Bowler that he normally is, and any semblance of a Super Bowl squad should be thrown out the window right now.
Will Jadeveon Clowney play on Sunday for the Browns? Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns are awaiting word on whether they will have their two star defensive ends this week against the Chargers. Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney both missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Things sound optimistic for Garrett and a little murkier for Clowney. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley...
Sixers assess James Harden's play after preseason win over Cavaliers
PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers took on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to continue their preseason schedule at home and they walked away with a 113-112 win thanks to Montrezl Harrell late. The play of Harrell was good and the win was meaningless. The focus in this one was James Harden.
NBC Sports
Jordan Mailata “dodged a bullet” with shoulder injury, could play Sunday
When Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata went for tests after leaving last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars with a shoulder injury, he was preparing to hear worse news than doctors delivered this week. Mailata told reporters on Thursday that he thought the injury was a serious one after his...
