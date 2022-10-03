ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

John Johnson III: Browns will ‘get torched’ by Justin Herbert and Chargers if they’re not locked in

BEREA, Ohio — John Johnson III knows that if the Browns have gotten burned by their first four opponents, the Chargers can go scorched earth on them. “They’re No. 1 in passing, so if there’s a game that you’ve got to get up for and be locked in for, it’s this one,” Johnson said Wednesday. “That’s the emphasis for our room especially. We’ve had some flashes of good things, but I think each and every play we’ve got to be locked in or we’re going to get torched because they’ve been doing it to anybody dating back to last year too. If there’s a game that we need our best effort from the secondary, it’s this one.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

'Let's be real man': Bills linebacker Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo is 'already said and done' - as the Super Bowl champion free agent continues to weigh up his options

Von Miller's relentless pursuit of former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has consumed his social media pages. On the latest episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said that Beckham may as well be looking for real estate in western New York already. Beckham has been meeting with a number of...
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Manti Te’o makes interesting career decision

Former Notre Dame standout and NFL veteran Manti Te’o has been in the limelight of late after the über-popular Netflix Untold documentary on his infamous catfishing incident debutedback in August. It now seems that he wants to parlay that popularity into an interesting career change. According to Variety.com,...
NFL
CBS Detroit

Detroit Tigers' broadcasters critical over 2022 season, share expectations for beyond

(CBS DETROIT) - At the culmination of a season that's starting to feel more and more like Groundhog Day, the 2022 Detroit Tigers flatlined on any expectation that it would be better. On Wednesday, the Bally Sports Detroit crew shed light on the harsh reality that Tigers fans have endured for years."I just think that A.J. is really hurt by what happened this season and he's going to be angry going into the offseason and he's going to get together with Scott Harris to make sure that this kind of season does not happen again where you have high expectations...
DETROIT, MI
Stephen A Smith
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green’s Jordan Poole Attack Caught On Camera: Watch

Draymond Green got caught in 4K. Draymond Green was the talk of the NBA just a couple of days ago as it was revealed that he got into a fight at practice with Jordan Poole. Klutch Sports tried to control the narrative early as they said that Poole had been acting differently ever since winning an NBA title.
NBA
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hotnewhiphop.com

Andre Iguodala Clears The Air On Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Situation

Andre Iguodala is providing some clarity. Draymond Green and Jordan Poole are the talk of the NBA right now as it was reported last night that Green punched Poole during practice. It was a report that was fairly unexpected, especially since it revealed that Green will likely be suspended by the team.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Stunned By The Skip Bayless News

LeBron James recently said he doesn't have a relationship with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. FOX Sports personalities Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discussed that news on Wednesday's episode of Undisputed. In a stunning turn of events, Bayless revealed he's on James' side in this situation. "I'm on LeBron's side. I don't love...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Richard Sherman Disses Russell Wilson After Horrible Performance

The Broncos are horrible right now. Russell Wilson was supposed to turn the Denver Broncos into viable Super Bowl contenders. Instead, Wilson has somehow made their offense worse. He has not looked like the Pro-Bowler that he normally is, and any semblance of a Super Bowl squad should be thrown out the window right now.
DENVER, CO
