Retail specialist joins Phoenix real estate firm

Phoenix Independent
 4 days ago

Ryan Eustice has joined the Kidder Mathews Phoenix office as senior vice president, the company announced.

Eustice brings nearly 20 years of experience in retail commercial real estate — specializing in landlord and tenant representation, new ground-up development, investment sales and land sales.

Before joining Kidder Mathews, he spent 10 years at CBRE in Phoenix.

Eustice has represented many well-known landlords and developers and has assisted with the expansion needs of many national and local tenants throughout Arizona.

He has helped complete the initial market expansion in Arizona for new tenants to the market and continues to represent well-established tenants such as Discount Tire, Brake Masters, and Freddy’s with its site selection needs.

“I made the decision to join Kidder Mathews after learning about the company’s entrepreneurial culture and their commitment to building a platform that runs more agile than the competition,” said Eustice. “The firm has the necessary services and support to be a successful broker in an everchanging market, and the company’s ability to adapt was appealing to me.”

Phoenix Independent

