INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night. Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. They allowed six more sacks, had two more turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season. But the Colts still won 12-9 in overtime in Denver. “An ugly win is a beautiful thing,” team owner Jim Irsay posted on Twitter. The league’s lowest-scoring offense has a few extra days to find a fix — its next game isn’t until Oct. 16. And the reality is if the Colts can’t change their ghastly numbers, they won’t make the playoffs.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO