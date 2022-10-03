Read full article on original website
Colts searching for a fix after another ugly offensive game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts wanted to put on an entertaining prime-time show Thursday night. Instead, they turned most football fans off with another dismal offensive performance. They allowed six more sacks, had two more turnovers and failed to score a touchdown for the second time this season. But the Colts still won 12-9 in overtime in Denver. “An ugly win is a beautiful thing,” team owner Jim Irsay posted on Twitter. The league’s lowest-scoring offense has a few extra days to find a fix — its next game isn’t until Oct. 16. And the reality is if the Colts can’t change their ghastly numbers, they won’t make the playoffs.
Nick Gates on return to Giants practice: 'It was huge to get that damn red jersey off'
Thirteen months after his 2021 season, and nearly his career, ended because of a complicated leg fracture, Nick Gates returned to Giants practice this week, and couldn’t have been happier.
