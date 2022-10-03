Men caught cheating at walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what went wrong for Browns in Atlanta, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

Read full article on original website
'Play ball!' Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams calls start of Wild Card game as Guardians face Tampa Bay Rays
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Sept. 8, 2022. Although he wasn’t in his well-known seat under the scoreboard at Progressive Field, John Adans and his iconic rally drum still made a special appearance at the ballpark to kick off the first Wild Card game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
Cleveland businesses stocked, ready for Guardians playoff series
CLEVELAND — Whether you’re a player, a fan, or a business, everyone in Cleveland is preparing for the Guardians playoff series. The series kicks off Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, both teams were able to practice at Progressive Field. Meanwhile, businesses in Cleveland prepare for...
Guardian catches Walleye tourney cheating: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out green algae from farming runoff isn’t the only toxin spoiling the beauty of Lake Erie, so has fish stuffing for greenbacks. ‘Guardians’ had beaten out ‘Walleyes’ to become the new name of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team. Through no fault of their own, 5 walleyes lost again in a Cleveland fishing contest when the tournament’s guardian found the two member angler team who caught the walleye had stuffed them with 10, 12 once sinker weights.
Stay a while: Longtime Guardians fan has a special home during a special season
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Just off Interstate 71, via the Bagley Road exit in Middleburg Heights, amid a clutch of chain restaurants, inside a motel room that doubles as a mattress storage space, 83-year-old Virgil Fry is preparing for a Guardians game. Fry knows the room well. He has occupied it,...
How to get tickets to sold-out Guardians playoff game 2, Cleveland gets US premiere of Disney show, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, October 6, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out how to get tickets to Saturday’s sold-out Guardians playoff game, where to see the best Halloween displays in...
FirstEnergy fighting to keep nuclear bailout bribery records secret, Guardians playoff game times revealed, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out how FirstEnergy is trying to keep its nuclear bailout bribery documents secret and how PUCO is involved, when...
WKYC
Cleveland Guardians players hosting community organizations for Wild Card games at Progressive Field
CLEVELAND — Throughout the 2022 MLB season, many of the Cleveland Guardians players have spent time giving back to the community by working with various Northeast Ohio organizations. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. As...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighborhood left with orange barrels for months after sidewalk project never finished
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amos and Nyasha Muhammad have taken pride in not only their home, but their neighborhood for 38 years. They tell 19 News that keeping things clean and safe has become difficult because of the large holes on their sidewalk. About four months ago, the Muhammads said...
thisiscleveland.com
Where to Watch Guardians Games in The Land
Visiting The Land for the Guardians’ playoff run? Don't be surprised if a bunch of contagiously optimistic Clevelanders high-five you while walking around Downtown. Expect red-white-and-blue revelry in packed bars, pouring out onto patios and emitting a unique brand of local pride. Sure, they’ve had a few drinks, but they’re mostly just glad the Guardians are playing October baseball.
What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.
WKYC
Wild Card round begins as Cleveland Guardians battle Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field
Play ball! Here's what fans need to know as the Cleveland Guardians battle the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card at Progressive Field.
Guardians’ outfield defense is more than just a surprise, it’s golden
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A question mark at the beginning of this season, the Guardians’ outfield has become the backbone of its defense and a major impetus behind Cleveland’s return to the top of the American League Central Division. Myles Straw, Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez have grown...
ODNR addresses Cleveland fishing tournament cheating controversy, says report being prepared for prosecutors
CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells 3News their officers are preparing a report for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office in connection with last week's Cleveland fishing tournament controversy. The situation, which has since generated national attention, centers around competitors Jake Runyan and Chase Cominsky after...
Bond set for man accused of assault on Browns fan
A man accused of seriously hurting a fan during a Cleveland Browns game last year, will now head to court to defend himself.
Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023
CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
Something fishy: Anglers caught cheating during Cleveland tournament
CLEVELAND — Controversy erupted at a fishing tournament on Lake Erie in Cleveland on Friday after two anglers were caught cheating by adding lead weights and fish fillets to increase the weight of the fish. The season-ending LEWT Championship walleye shootout was held at Gordon Park in Cleveland Harbor...
Zagara’s Marketplace bowing out, Dave’s moving in -- but closing Cedar-Fairmount store in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For two local family grocers, it’s the end of one era and the beginning of a new one. Dave’s Markets announced today (Oct. 7) their acquisition of Zagara’s Marketplace at Lee and East Overlook roads. Dave’s will move in to Zagara’s after the Cedar-Fairmount Dave’s closes Oct. 25.
milwaukeerecord.com
Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video
On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
How popular Cleveland photographer Greg Murray shows off shelter pets' best sides
CLEVELAND, Ohio — October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog month -- a cause we wholeheartedly support on team Ready Pet GO!. Throughout Northeast Ohio, there are so many heroes in the rescue community who work tirelessly to help pets get adopted. We decided to shine a spotlight on one of them, who donates his own time to ensure all animals get the "best shot" at a loving home.
New haunted house opening in Cleveland Friday
A brand new haunted house is opening up this spooky season, and for those living in the city, you won't have to travel far.
WKYC
