CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out green algae from farming runoff isn’t the only toxin spoiling the beauty of Lake Erie, so has fish stuffing for greenbacks. ‘Guardians’ had beaten out ‘Walleyes’ to become the new name of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team. Through no fault of their own, 5 walleyes lost again in a Cleveland fishing contest when the tournament’s guardian found the two member angler team who caught the walleye had stuffed them with 10, 12 once sinker weights.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO