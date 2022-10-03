ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Men caught cheating at walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie, what went wrong for Browns in Atlanta, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
WKYC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

'Play ball!' Legendary Cleveland baseball drummer John Adams calls start of Wild Card game as Guardians face Tampa Bay Rays

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on Sept. 8, 2022. Although he wasn’t in his well-known seat under the scoreboard at Progressive Field, John Adans and his iconic rally drum still made a special appearance at the ballpark to kick off the first Wild Card game between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland businesses stocked, ready for Guardians playoff series

CLEVELAND — Whether you’re a player, a fan, or a business, everyone in Cleveland is preparing for the Guardians playoff series. The series kicks off Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, both teams were able to practice at Progressive Field. Meanwhile, businesses in Cleveland prepare for...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Guardian catches Walleye tourney cheating: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Turns out green algae from farming runoff isn’t the only toxin spoiling the beauty of Lake Erie, so has fish stuffing for greenbacks. ‘Guardians’ had beaten out ‘Walleyes’ to become the new name of Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team. Through no fault of their own, 5 walleyes lost again in a Cleveland fishing contest when the tournament’s guardian found the two member angler team who caught the walleye had stuffed them with 10, 12 once sinker weights.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Broadway, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Garfield Heights, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#The Cleveland Browns#Playhouse Square#Roku
thisiscleveland.com

Where to Watch Guardians Games in The Land

Visiting The Land for the Guardians’ playoff run? Don't be surprised if a bunch of contagiously optimistic Clevelanders high-five you while walking around Downtown. Expect red-white-and-blue revelry in packed bars, pouring out onto patios and emitting a unique brand of local pride. Sure, they’ve had a few drinks, but they’re mostly just glad the Guardians are playing October baseball.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

What Biden’s marijuana pardon means for Ohio, resentencing for woman who killed officer Shane Bartek, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 7, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out what President Joe Biden’s marijuana pardon means for people in Ohio, why Tamara McLoyd was resentenced today for gun convictions tied to the murder of police officer Shane Bartek, why Rev. Al Sharpton is protesting the construction of Sherwin-Williams global headquarters, charges against the lawyer who threw a water bottle at Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, and more on 3News Daily.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
WKYC

Forbes announces Ohio will host Under 30 Summit through 2025, with Cleveland first up in 2023

CLEVELAND — After teasing a “new opportunity coming soon to Ohio,” Forbes has revealed plans to hold its annual Under 30 Summit in Ohio through 2025. The decision, which was revealed Wednesday during a press conference at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, is being called “a move that recognizes the state’s impressive community of entrepreneurs and innovators.”
CLEVELAND, OH
milwaukeerecord.com

Relive the hope and horror of Cleveland Balloonfest ’86 in Dinner Set Gang’s “Ceiling Fan” music video

On September 27, 1986, Cleveland hosted an event called Balloonfest ’86. The large-scale happening had noble aspirations: to raise funds for the United Way, set a world record by releasing nearly 1.5 million helium-filled latex balloons into the air, and restore Cleveland’s reputation as a world class city at long last. It was a disaster.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

How popular Cleveland photographer Greg Murray shows off shelter pets' best sides

CLEVELAND, Ohio — October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog month -- a cause we wholeheartedly support on team Ready Pet GO!. Throughout Northeast Ohio, there are so many heroes in the rescue community who work tirelessly to help pets get adopted. We decided to shine a spotlight on one of them, who donates his own time to ensure all animals get the "best shot" at a loving home.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy