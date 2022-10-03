ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where's the best Halloween house in Rockland? Angle

By Nancy Cutler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween. I am seeing a lot of fun decorations this year - maybe real life is scary enough. Here's one of my faves:

What are you seeing in your neck of the woods? Share photos of your favorite Halloween house! Send them to me at ncutler@lohud.com and include your name (or who took the photo) and permission to publish (or the photographer's permission to publish, if it's not you). Include the street and municipality/hamlet where the house is located. I'd like to put together a little visual tour of Rockland's spirited decor.

ICYMI: The House voted unanimously last week to name the Suffern Post Office for Jerry Donnellan , the county's former director of veterans services, a Vietnam War combat vet, Purple Heart recipient and well-known and well-loved Rocklander. U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones, who currently represents Rockland in the 17th Congressional District, introduced the bill. It would need Senate approval and the president's signature to happen.

Go and do: Have you caught any of The Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack performances? It's not too late. The shows go on through Oct. 16. Venues include Marydell Faith and Life Center in Upper Nyack and Nyack's own Hopper House.

And if you're a fan of Helen Hayes, you are in luck. At 8 p.m. Friday at the Nyack Center, Rivertown Film hosts " Helen Hayes on Film: When the First Lady of Broadway Conquered Hollywood ." Then ArtsRock presents "J oyce Bulifant: Remembering Helen Hayes With Love ," a one-woman show in which the actress shares memories of her mother-in-law, stage legend, and longtime Nyacker; that takes place at 8 p.m. Saturday at the First Reformed Church downtown. Meanwhile, Pretty Penny, the longtime North Broadway home of Hayes and Charles MacArthur, is earning Literary Landmark status.

Share ideas: Have a news tip, feedback, suggestions? Email Nancy Cutler at ncutler@lohud.com

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Where's the best Halloween house in Rockland? Angle

