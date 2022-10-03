ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit made an arrest in connection to a murder case from September of 2021. Deputies said on Jan. 11, 2022, 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in connection to the death of Larry Green, who was shot on Sept. 29, 2021 at the Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. Thompson was initially charged following the execution of the search warrant and booked for felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City

FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three incidents that happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no injuries were...
FOREST CITY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutherford County, NC
City
Ferguson, NC
Rutherford County, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Sarah Lee#Fox#Crimestoppers#Sheriff
FOX Carolina

Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers. Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.
WBTV

Gaston County man fired from Wendys

Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

Man found shot at Greenville County business

The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.

Comments / 0

Community Policy