FOX Carolina
Man steals car with dog inside at CVS in Simpsonville, deputies say
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on a suspect accused of stealing a car with a dog inside on Oct. 1. Deputies said a victim’s 2015 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from a CVS Pharmacy at 698 Fairview Road....
WYFF4.com
Surveillance video shows hooded burglar breaking into Piedmont restaurant
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Security video caught a man wearing a hood over his face on video as he broke into an Upstate restaurant earlier this week. Now, the owner needs your help to track him down. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the break-in at Cancun Mexican...
FOX Carolina
Man accused in 2021 murder arrested in Greenville Co., deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the homicide unit made an arrest in connection to a murder case from September of 2021. Deputies said on Jan. 11, 2022, 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson was arrested in connection to the death of Larry Green, who was shot on Sept. 29, 2021 at the Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road. Thompson was initially charged following the execution of the search warrant and booked for felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics-related charges.
FOX Carolina
Police investigating three shooting incidents that happened in Forest City
FOREST CITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department is investigating three incidents that happened over the last three weeks in the Seitz Drive and Dogwood Lane neighborhoods. According to police, officers say these incidents were reported to law enforcement by third party individuals, but no injuries were...
FOX Carolina
Police find unusual animal wandering in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department found an animal that is not commonly found in the Upstate wandering around Greenville. Thursday night, police said Officer Hamilton’s last call for the day was responding to reports of a baby alligator or crocodile on Palm Street. The little...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office releases results of Operation Rolling Thunder
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday to release the 2022 results of Operation Rolling Thunder. The law enforcement blitz takes place annually on Interstate 85. Deputies searched 144 vehicles during Operation Rolling Thunder this year. They seized more than...
FOX Carolina
Upstate pastor stole from gun store, SLED says
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said an Upstate pastor was arrested after he stole from Palmetto State Armory. The incident occurred on July 21 and was captured on surveillance video. SLED said Waddy Talley left the store with merchandise valued at approximately $105. He...
FOX Carolina
Man arrested after dog thrown from bridge in Spartanburg Co, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement said a man now faces an animal cruelty charge after a dog was thrown from a bridge. The Environmental Enforcement said on Oct. 3, officers responded to a call of someone tossing a dog from a bridge located on Highway 11 in the Fingerville area.
FOX Carolina
Police searching for suspect that broke into warehouse, stole furniture
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole furniture from an Upstate business in September. According to police, the incident occurred during the night of September 9 and 10 when an unknown suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture.
FOX Carolina
Woman wanted for three counts of shoplifting in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in locating Jasmine Nicole Rodgers. Rodgers is wanted for three counts of shoplifting stemming from incidents where she was recorded stealing scratch-off lottery tickets from convenience stores. In the video above, Rodgers is seen distracting the clerk before reaching behind the counter and stealing the tickets.
WBTV
Gaston County man fired from Wendys
Hopewell High School is partnering with Hilinski's Hope to join schools across the country in recognizing Student Athlete Mental Health Week. Police request public assistance in searching for missing 11-year-old girl. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for public help in finding an 11-year-old girl. Drivers...
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
Family asking for more information after man dies in Spartanburg County Detention Center
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) The family of a man who died at the Spartanburg County Detention Center wants to know more about what happened. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 29-year-old Lavell Najah Lane died on Monday. The Racial Justice Network, along with the family of Lane, gathered in front of the detention center to express […]
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 101 follow-up
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We returned to Highway 101 to follow up on the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s promised work. The highway runs through Greenville, Spartanburg, and Laurens Counties. However, the main issues were in Spartanburg County, in Woodruff. In May 2021, the SCDOT assured they’d...
WBTV
1 killed, multiple injured in Hickory crash after stolen vehicle pursuit
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and multiple are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Hickory on Wednesday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Catawba County on Springs Road and McDonald Parkway. The crash...
Lanes reopen on I-85S in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – All lanes have reopened following a crash on I-85 in Chesnee. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the southbound side close to mile marker 79 near Gossett Road. As of 6:50 a.m., all lanes were blocked while first responders worked to clear the […]
17-year-old dies in crash in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 17-year-old died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Chesnee. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened around 10:45 a.m. on Horse Creek Road. The coroner said a 2004 Honda van was traveling south speeding past another driver when it lost control and ran off the left […]
Body of missing person recovered in North Carolina lake
Information is extremely limited; this story will be updated as they are received.
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
