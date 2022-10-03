Read full article on original website
How-To Get Passport Card or Passport Book for the 1st Time in WA
How-To Get Your First-Ever Passport Card or Passport Book in Washington. Ever since I heard the news that the Amtrak is reopened going from Seattle to Vancouver, I’ve been itching to ride the train across the Washington border into Canada. If you don’t have an enhanced ID or have never applied for a passport, you need to know how to get a passport card or passport book as a first-timer.
DELICIOUS Tamales Are Taking Over For the 99 and 2000s in WAPATO
WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. WHERE: Downtown Wapato at the Washington Victory Plaza. (On the corner of 2nd St and Wapato Ave.) COST: It is Free to attend but you will have to buy your own tamales. For more info, give Marla Hernandez a...
If Your Neighbor Cuts Down Your Tree in Washington, You Could Get a Massive Payday
Disclaimer: I am not a legal expert, this article is meant to entertain. Instead of going to bed right away last night, I did what any other mature adult would do and started scrolling on my phone. This particular digital adventure took me down a rabbit hole that I willingly lost myself in. As I've grown older, I've realized I don't know much of anything, which is okay. That just means I can learn something new nearly every day. So, I learned about tree law.
Washington Lawmakers Talk About Lowering BAC Level
In 2021 Yakima Police officers stopped a lot of impaired drivers who were well over the legal limit. But now some state lawmakers want to lower the official blood alcohol content that qualifies people as being intoxicated. Yakima Police Chief Matthew Murray says the city has experienced more than 15 traffic fatalities which he says is the highest in Yakima history. Many of the drivers involved in traffic crashes are under the influence in the city. Last year Yakima Police say 60% of the all traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers. 335 DUI related arrests were made last year. Chief Murray says in 2021, 60% of the traffic fatalities involved impaired drivers and officers made 335 DUI arrests. That means many drivers who could have been in a serious crash were taken off Yakima roads.
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
Is it Legal to Wear Earbuds While Driving in Washington?
I was driving on the 240 Bypass in Richland yesterday and saw a dude one car over with earbuds in. I thought it was against the law! My father always told me that it was illegal to drive with headphones on. He said it's important to hear everything around you, emergency vehicles, oncoming traffic, etc. And so, I always thought it was illegal to drive with earbuds everywhere. I had to do some investigating.
Savor the Breathtaking Views and Clear Trails of THIS Washington Lake
This recommendation comes from a co-worker. If you're looking for a great place to hike in Washington, check out Dusty Lake, near Quincy. Stunning views await you, at Crater, Potholes, and Frenchman Coulees.You'll need a Discover Pass to cover your entry fee. Why you should visit Dusty Lake. There is...
Water Line Work Slows Yakima Traffic Thursday
Yakima City crews have been busy this week with a lot of water line work before the cold weather arrives in the valley. More water line work happens Thursday that will result in traffic restrictions. City officials say the work hapens on North 16th Avenue between Madison Avenue and Hathaway Street from 5:00 am 3:30 pm, Thursday. The work will result in traffic being limited to one lane in both directions in the project area.
Yakima Driver Alert Emphasis Patrols Underway
Yakima Police say a special speed emphasis patrol is now underway until the end of the year. Yakima Police Capt. Jay Seely says Patrol Officers are now obligated to make at least 3 to 4 traffic stops every day and either warn or ticket drivers. The chief is very concerned...
Idaho Base Jumper Scary Crash Ordeal as Chute Gets Wrapped [VIDEO]
Exclusive Video Shows Idaho Base Jumper Crash And Rescue. A Twin Falls Idaho base jumper got into a bit of a jam as their jump went off-course, resulting in a crash along some jagged rocky cliffs that concluded with a harrowing rescue. My wife and I were passing through Twin...
The Top 4 Great places to get Pumpkins in Eastern Washington
Break out the goblins, ghouls, and Jack-O-Lanterns, Halloween isn't far away, which means it's the perfect time to start carving up Pumpkins for your decor in or outside of the house. Some of the greatest Halloween memories we have are the days of going to a pumpkin patch to pick out our own pumpkins.
Want To Help Those in Need in Yakima? Your Chance Comes Saturday
It's time to help those in need in our community by helping to fill the shelves of food banks in Yakima. It's called the Operation Harvest Food Drive by Yakima Rotary Clubs and the collection happens Saturday with your help. You get a bag on your porch? Volunteers will be...
Family of Missing Yakima Boy Mark His 5th Birthday Wednesday
The family of a missing Yakima boy are celebrating his 5th birthday Wednesday at Sarge Hubbard Park where he was reported missing on September 10. Lucian Mungia remains missing as family and friends continue the search around the region. Posters of the missing boy can be found throughout the valley and in other parts of the state.
Beautiful 7 Acre Outlook Home for Sale Featuring Indoor Pool
Do you enjoy taking a dip in the pool all year round? While others will be closing up their patios soon, this beautiful home for sale in Outlook, WA features stunning open concepts and an indoor pool fit for Olympic swimmers and Marco polo enthusiasts!. Stunning 7-Acre Home Featuring Panoramic...
Looking for an Adventure? Try First Fridays in Downtown Yakima
If you're searching for something exciting to do for your first weekend of October, baby how about you kick things off with First Fridays in Downtown Yakima? There are loads of activities and offerings, free classes, and beyond! The only question that remains is, what will you do first?. First...
The Top 4 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals in Yakima
It's bound to happen. You are on a date in a restaurant somewhere and you or your date thinks, "I'll have the most expensive thing on the menu!" Well, maybe once you look over this list you will save up your coins and treat yourself or someone special to one of the most expensive restaurant meals in Yakima!
New Health-Conscious Spot, Fiddle’s Juice Bar, Now Open in Yakima
Yakima has no lack of spots to eat and drink. However, if you're looking for something a little more on the healthy side there's a new place that's now open for you to check out. Fiddle's Juice Bar is now open on 8th and Nob Hill. Along with fresh, cold-pressed...
The 5 Perfect Halloween Costumes for Washingtonians
Halloween isn't too far off at this point, and it seems people are still having some issues coming up with a costume for 2022. We decided to step up and help you out with five costumes perfect for Washingtonians. I know what you're thinking, it's gonna be Batman, Harley Quinn, Thor, or Buzz Lightyear. However, that's not what we're going for.
Excused Mental Health Days Allowed for Students in Washington State
Students in Washington can now take excused mental health days. We must deepen the value and commitment we give to mental health as individuals, communities and governments and match that value with more commitment, engagement and investment by all stakeholders, across all sectors. . Rules approved by the state superintendent...
Needing FREE Clothes/Hygiene Items Yakima? New Spot to Recharge!
Having everything you need is a luxury I hope everyone gets to experience at some point in their lives. For most, the pay check to pay check lifestyle is the norm. Are you in need of some basic essentials? Taking a moment to get the items you need could make all the difference and Barth Clinic in Yakima is excited to announce a new FREE resource to the community The Evelyn Ann Center.
