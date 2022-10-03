Read full article on original website
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments
The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
Designer Yoon Ahn Responds To Kanye’s Claims That She Slept With A$AP Rocky
The Ambush designer denied Ye’s accusations. Kanye West has targeted most of the fashion world in his recent social media rants. In one week, the DONDA star has called out everyone from Anna Wintour and writer Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson to Justin Bieber and Supreme creative director Tremaine Emory. Earlier this...
Kanye West Shares Texts From His Dad Regarding “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Kanye West posted a text message conversation he had with his father regarding his “White Lives Matter” shirt. Kanye West shared a text exchange he had with his father regarding his new “White Lives Matter” t-shirts on Instagram, Thursday. Ye says that it’s the first time in 45 years that he’s made his dad proud.
Kanye West Trolls Kim Kardashian Over Fashion Week Outfit Choice
Kim Kardashian recently shared a text message she received from Kanye West criticizing her outfit choices at Milan Fashion Week. Kanye West teased Kim Kardashian over one of her outfit choices for Milan Fashion Week, earlier this year, as was shown on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. In a text message Kim shares on the show, Ye remarks that he’d rather be in jail than wear one of the looks she went with for the event.
Kanye West Reaches Out To Alexandre Arnault Amid Feud
Kanye West sent a text to Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting with his father. Kanye West texted Bernard Arnault’s son, Alexandre Arnault, asking him to set up a meeting between the three parties on Wednesday. Ye had recently accused the LVMH CEO of having “killed” Virgil Abloh, who passed away last year from cancer.
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
GloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.
Khloé Kardashian Defends Sister Kim Against Kanye, He Calls Her A “Liar”
He questioned why people were outraged at his shirts but not when he allegedly was being kept from his kids. Khloé had enough. This is a wild week for pop culture and it’s all thanks to Kanye West. He shook things up when he debuted a “White Lives Matter” design, evening wearing the shirt as he and Candace Owens matched at Paris Fashion Week. The anti-Black Lives Matter phrase was popularized by far right-wing supporters who don’t believe in the movement. After receiving backlash, West said that Black Lives Matter was a scam.
Kanye West Explains “White Lives Matter,” Anti-BLM Stance
After stirring up controversy this week, Ye sits down for a 20-min video interview & details is ideaologies. Another day, another bout of social media chaos starring Kanye West. The rapper has been in a whirlwind since he debuted his controversial “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week. This apparently was more than just a design choice; West has repeatedly stated that he is a “White Lives Matter” advocate, even posing in photos with anti-BLM, far-right wing voice, Candace Owens.
Kanye West Talks MAGA, ‘White Lives Matter’ & More On Fox News: “It Was Funny”
The rapper also criticized his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Kanye West summed up a weeks worth of controversy on Thursday (October 6) during a sit down with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson on Fox. During the live interview, the fashion designer spoke about everything from his support of former POTUS Donald Trump to his ex-wife’s relationship with the Clintons.
Kanye West Goes Off On Adidas After Brand Puts Yeezy In Review
Ye is finally getting a response from Adidas. Kanye West has been putting Adidas on blast as of late. The artist believes that Adidas has ruined the Yeezy brand, and as a result, he wants to end his partnership. For the most part, Adidas has been silent on this issue, although today, they decided to issue a strongly-worded statement. As you can see down below, Adidas is putting the Yeezy partnership in review, however, they will continue to handle the imprint, at least for the time being.
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West Over “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is not happy with Kanye West for rocking a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY SZN 9 show. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-James, called out Kanye West for making a “mockery” of the Black Lives Matter movement in a statement provided to Rolling Stone on Tuesday. West had worn a shirt with the phrase, “White Lives Matter,” during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show.
Mase Responds To Diddy’s Claim About Owing Him $3 Million
Mase brought up Diddy’s mother while responding to his claim about owing $3 million. Mase responded to Diddy’s recent claim that the former Bad Boy rapper owes him $3 million with a video on Instagram, Wednesday. In the clip, Mase suggests that Diddy’s mother is the one with “the receipts.”
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers
Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
Kodak Black Calls For BET Boycott: “Y’all Not For The People”
The Florida rapper went on a Twitter rant against the network. Kodak Black is not happy with BET. Following the network’s Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday (October 4), the Florida rapper took to social media to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. He even went as far as to call the “Big Energy” rapper Frappuccino. However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak’s diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight, Black ensemble with the caption, “#Frappuccino.”
Kanye West Apologizes To DJ Khaled & Mentions Fat Joe
Kanye West apologized to DJ Khaled with a sincere post on Instagram, Thursday. Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post. “I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT...
