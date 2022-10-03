ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

My Top High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in October and Hold for Decades

Unlike many high-yield dividend stocks, Kinder Morgan can afford to continue supporting its dividend with free cash flow. The company has ample investment opportunities in oil and gas and in projects that support the energy transition. Kinder Morgan's balance sheet is in excellent shape.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw lowered his price target on Silvergate to $70 per share. Shaw believes growth will be limited moving forward.
Motley Fool

Why PayPal, Upstart, and SoFi Stocks Are All Falling Today

A strong September jobs report raised the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the Fed. Investors are concerned that additional rate hikes could tip the economy into a full-blown recession. While higher interest rates generally benefit financial institutions, in a recession, all bets are off.
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos to Avoid No Matter What

Terra Classic's tarnished reputation could spell trouble for investors. Shiba Inu's weak competitive moat means it will struggle to stand out among hundreds of similar meme coins.
Motley Fool

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Dropped

Marijuana stocks rallied along with the rest of the stock market early this week. On Wednesday, they're following the stock market down again. Congress may be planning to keep a ban on marijuana edibles in an effort to protect children from drugs.
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run.
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

Buffett has overseen a greater-than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) since becoming CEO in 1965. Although Berkshire Hathaway holds stakes in around four dozen securities, more than half of invested assets are tied up in just two stocks.
Motley Fool

3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

Procter & Gamble's portfolio consists of dozens of brands with high name recognition. Realty Income is among the most dominant triple net lease real estate investment trusts in the world. Magellan Midstream Partners boasts the most extensive refined products pipeline system in the United States.
Motley Fool

My Top Energy Stock to Buy in October

The energy sector tends to be volatile. Being able to handle the ups and downs is key to survival. The future of energy looks increasingly like cleaner alternatives will displace dirtier ones. TotalEnergies is deftly riding the energy waves in front of it and preparing the clean energy ride that...
Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Buys in This Bear Market

Align can capitalize on the attractive growth potential of the clear aligners market. Visa's business has remained resilient and is effectively a bet on the economy.
Motley Fool

All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

Buffett has delivered a whopping 20.1% average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since becoming CEO in 1965. A bear market meltdown is providing the perfect opportunity for Buffett to deploy some of his company's capital. The Oracle of Omaha has spent over $62 billion buying shares of this stock...
Motley Fool

Why Snap Stock Is Handily Beating the Market This Week

Multiple analysts released statements this week speaking to a strengthening advertising market. Snap generates most of its revenue from ads, but it hopes to change that in the future.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners in the Next Decade and Beyond

Coupang is the leading e-commerce business in South Korea. Revolve Group is a fast-growing online fashion company.
Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Right Now?

Parkev Tatevosian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

McCormick (MKC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

McCormick (MKC 1.40%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Oct...
Motley Fool

IDT (IDT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

IDT (IDT 7.04%) Good evening, and welcome to IDT Corporation's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 earnings call. In today's presentation, IDT's management will discuss IDT's financial and operational results for the three- and 12-month periods ended July 31, 2022. During remarks by IDT's chief executive officer, Shmuel Jonas, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator instructions] After Mr.
CoinDesk

Decentralized Exchange Token GMX Surges After Binance, FTX Listings

The token of the decentralized exchange GMX surged close to its all-time high Wednesday as Binance and FTX, two of the world's most widely used crypto exchanges, announced plans to list the token. GMX jumped to as high as $60 from around $40, data on crypto price tracker CoinGecko...
