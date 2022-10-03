ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Forgot How Good Fall In Illinois Looks? Here are 20 Amazing Reminders

I did forget, did you? In Illinois, spring is envigorating, summer is sublime, winter is the worst, and fall, that's an epic love story told in these 20 photographs. The older I get, the more I realize that my soul was created for the peaceful, easy feeling of fall, just like the song says, I know the season between summer and winter won't let me down.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween

If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you love exploring new places, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. I have put together a list of four absolutely amazing places in Illinois that are usually underrated but are definitely worth exploring, even if you don't have much time on your hands. So next time you feel like exploring new places in this beautiful state, make sure to add some of these places to your list too.
Rockford Gets It’s First Marijuana ‘Craft Grow’ Location on Forest View Road

Hey Rockford, we are first to receive a license (one of 340 for Illinois) for a cannabis "craft grow." MyStateline. O.K. so first question, what does "craft grow" mean?. Craft grown is a cannabis cultivation process that generally involves environmentally sustainable practices. In addition, craft grown cannabis is usually produced in small batches and certified organic. - Leafwell.
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
Scared Of Ghosts? Illinois’ Oldest Hotel Might Not Be For You

Anytime I learn a building or home was constructed in the 1800s I assume it's haunted. I'm also irrationally terrified of paranormal activity. My anxiety peaks when I'm inside an old space, in fact, the thought alone makes me shaky and sweaty. When I read about the history and reviews of the Desoto House Hotel in Galena, Illinois I learned one thing, I will never set foot inside.
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois

For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
Construction Starts at Hard Rock Rockford Three Years After Approval

About three years after the Illinois legislature passed a bill approving Hard Rock Casino Rockford, the ground was broken last Wednesday by Hard Rock representatives and city officials in a much-anticipated ceremony. The shovels were turned at the casino’s permanent location near the entrance of Interstate 90 on East State...
‘Women’ Put Rockford in Top Three of ‘Top Haunted Cities’ List of Illinois

As of 2015, Rockford has shown up big on a list you might not wanna show up on...The Most Haunted Cities in Illinois. NBC5. Also as we start October, you'll need to know a few things. Scary, haunted stuff will flood your internet searches for a month...and you live in the right state AND city if you dig the spooky things. Oh, and this list points the finger at WOMEN as the reason. As my wife said, "well this sounds stupid."
Illinois’ Most Popular Halloween Candy Makes Some People Cry

A recent state-by-state ranking of our favorite Halloween candy reveals the Top 3 in Illinois and one of them will make even grown people tear up a little. It's still too early in October to buy the stash of candy to give out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween night, at least for me it is. If my wife or I buy too early, we'll have to buy another stash for Halloween. Good thing we waited because now we can buy the most popular stuff.
Illinois’ Two Most Famous Food Giants Team Up For Ultimate Meal

The most delicious food mash-up was finally created by combining two restaurant giants in Illinois. If you're looking for one reason to love Illinois, it's the food. The Land of Lincoln is full of delicious meals. Restaurants can even make hot dogs memorable. The best part is you can find several different flavors and styles throughout the state.
1440 WROK has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

