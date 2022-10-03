Read full article on original website
Jets' Duane Brown says he feels 'good to go' vs. Dolphins
Duane Brown's debut with the New York Jets could come Sunday against the Miami Dolphins
Steelers set to face Bills for 4th consecutive season
The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to play the Buffalo Bills in the fourth straight year in which the non-division rivals have met
Bears' David Montgomery is questionable, Jaylon Johnson is doubtful against Vikings
The Bears have listed running back David Montgomery as questionable to play against the Vikings on Sunday as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury.
Nick Gates on return to Giants practice: 'It was huge to get that damn red jersey off'
Thirteen months after his 2021 season, and nearly his career, ended because of a complicated leg fracture, Nick Gates returned to Giants practice this week, and couldn’t have been happier.
