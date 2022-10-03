Read full article on original website
NJGOP Statement on Biden Visit to New Jersey
Today, the New Jersey Republican State Committee (“NJGOP”) released the following statement in response to President Joe Biden’s visit to New Jersey this evening to attend a “million dollar” fundraiser at Governor Murphy’s home:. “Tonight, safely ensconced in Phil Murphy’s mansion with the monied...
Coughlin Announces New Department of Internal Communications and Constituent Relations within the Assembly Majority Office
Speaker Craig J. Coughlin today announced the Assembly Majority Office’s new Internal Communications and Constituent Relations Department. Working in conjunction with Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, who serves on Senior Leadership as Constituent Outreach Chair, the department will be responsible for supporting district office staff and providing them with resources and information to better assist constituents throughout the state.
DeGroot Plans ‘Pragmatic Outsider’ Role for ROEvember Rally
Paul DeGroot has interesting plans for Saturday. The Republican candidate in CD-11 plans to attend a March to ROEvember rally in Montclair. This is very much a Democratic event that is bound to attract Democratic politicians, including Mikie Sherrill, the woman DeGroot is running against. Abortion rights, after all, are a key part of the Democrats’ midterm campaign.
Kean, Sr.: ‘I Think We’re Going to be in Serious Trouble’
SHORT HILLS – Politicians like saying nice things about the press after they leave office. That’s not necessarily a criticism, just an observation about human nature. And so it was Thursday night that former governors Thomas H. Kean Sr. and James McGreevey took turns praising the press’ vital role in a democracy at the second annual Byrne Kean Dinner at the Short Hills Hilton. The affair was a benefit for the Corporation for New Jersey Local Media, (CNJLM), a non-profit created in 2020 to bolster local journalism in the face of continuing cutbacks by corporate-owned newspapers.
A Real Time Glance at ALL the Key Nov. 8th Elections
With Nov. 8 now a little more than a month away, it can be instructive to see what the candidates are talking about. The Dems say it’s abortion and women’s rights; not so the Republicans. With inflation still at around 8 percent, GOP congressional candidates across the state...
COVID After Shocks Roiling Public Workforce Health Insurance Rates
Just weeks after several hundred New Jersey public employees staged a noontime rally to protest an unprecedented hike in health insurance premiums, the nation’s largest union for federal workers sounded the alarm about the potential impact of double digits rate hikes on their members in all 50 states. “The...
Platkin: Division on Civil Rights Launches New Enforcement Initiative to Hold Municipalities Accountable for LGBTQIA+ Discrimination in Marriage Licensing
Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division on Civil Rights (DCR) announced today the launch of a new Marriage Equality enforcement initiative to ensure that municipal governments across New Jersey do not discriminate against or exclude LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking to obtain marriage licenses. As part of the Marriage Equality...
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 10/6/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Tyreek Hill scored a touchdown for his finances while Democrats who are driving tax policy in Trenton have repeatedly fumbled the ball.” – Senator O’Scanlon on NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s trade to the Miami Dolphins with state taxes as a factor.
