2 running for a pair of Saginaw Public School Board of Education seats
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI — While it may be one of the few uncontested races for a school board seat countywide, Saginaw Public Schools District has two candidates on the ballot this Nov. 8. Former Saginaw Mayor Joyce J. Seals will be running for re-election for her board of education...
And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color
LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
Schuette, Dawson battle for Michigan House seat in Nov. 8 general election
When State Rep. Annette Glenn announced her decision to run for State Senate it created a vacancy in Midland’s 95th District. Democrat Matt Dawson and Republican Bill G. Schuette are competing for her State House seat in the 2022 midterm elections on Nov. 8. Schuette is a former intelligence...
Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
Watershed assembly to host public forum on future of Rogers Dam
MECOSTA TOWNSHIP — The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly will host a Rogers Dam and Rogers Dam Pond educational workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Mecosta Township Hall, 19729 11 Mile Rd., Big Rapids. This is the first community stakeholder forum with MRWA that...
Challengers face Midland County Commission incumbents in forum
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Half of the incumbent Midland County Commissioners did not attend a public forum on Tuesday that is offered each election cycle. District 6 candidates Commissioner Eric Dorrien, a Republican, and challenger Sarah Schulz, a Democrat, withdrew from participation due...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Credit union opening creates interest
United Bay Community Credit Union hosted a grand opening Tuesday, bringing a financial institution back to Coleman after nearly a year. Coleman native and now United Bay Community Credit Union Coleman Branch Manager Emily Burgess, moved from Washington State back to Michigan for the job. United Bay Community Credit Union...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Bay City Public Safety director says he jabbed noisy teen with flashlight per training from ‘back in the day’
BAY CITY, MI — Speaking to one of his officers, Bay City Public Safety Director Michael J. Cecchini says he felt threatened by teens making noise near his apartment, causing him to call upon his training from “back in the day” and jab one of the teens in his chest with his Maglite flashlight.
Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly
SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman
EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school
MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
Bay Co. man wins $271K from Michigan lottery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $271,601 playing the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The player matched the five numbers, 14-19-21-34-36, from the Sept. 7 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Larry’s Corner Lounge at 101 W. Third Street in Pinconning. “I...
This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan
When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
Avid skateboarder and veteran brings indoor skate park to Bay City’s West Side
Skateboarding started as a way to get out of the office for self-professed workaholic Anthony “AJ” Malenfant. Recently, he skated his way into life as the owner of a new business, Major Skate, at 106 S. Linn St. on Bay City’s West Side. Malenfant’s association with skateboarding...
