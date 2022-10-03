ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

recordpatriot.com

And the winners are … best Michigan roads for color

LANSING — As Michigan enters peak color season, local officials across the state have nominated the best roads for motorists to enjoy the changing foliage. Peak Michigan colors started Sept. 18 in the Upper Peninsula and end at the state’s southern border Oct. 29. The County Road Association...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Midland middle schooler arrested after threat made against students

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland middle school student was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making threats against other students. The student made threats against other students at Northeast Middle School, Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael Sharrow said. Administration at the school became aware of the threat on Thursday and...
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Watershed assembly to host public forum on future of Rogers Dam

MECOSTA TOWNSHIP — The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly will host a Rogers Dam and Rogers Dam Pond educational workshop from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Mecosta Township Hall, 19729 11 Mile Rd., Big Rapids. This is the first community stakeholder forum with MRWA that...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Challengers face Midland County Commission incumbents in forum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Half of the incumbent Midland County Commissioners did not attend a public forum on Tuesday that is offered each election cycle. District 6 candidates Commissioner Eric Dorrien, a Republican, and challenger Sarah Schulz, a Democrat, withdrew from participation due...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
recordpatriot.com

Credit union opening creates interest

United Bay Community Credit Union hosted a grand opening Tuesday, bringing a financial institution back to Coleman after nearly a year. Coleman native and now United Bay Community Credit Union Coleman Branch Manager Emily Burgess, moved from Washington State back to Michigan for the job. United Bay Community Credit Union...
COLEMAN, MI
WNEM

Bridgeport junior varsity football season ends abruptly

SAGINAW County, Mich. (WNEM) -The junior varsity football season is over for the Bridgeport Bearcats. Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools Athletic Director Gabe Rodriguez tells us there just weren’t enough players. “We went from about 22 to 25 kids in the beginning of the season, down to 9 real quick. We...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
MLive

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

East Tawas councilman and business owner accused of hiring hitman

EAST TAWAS, Mich. (WJRT) - A city councilman and business owner in East Tawas is accused of hiring a hitman to kill two people. Michigan State Police say 65-year-old Michael Mooney was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of solicitation of murder in Iosco County District Court. Investigators say Mooney tried...
EAST TAWAS, MI
abc12.com

13-year-old accused of threatening violence at Midland middle school

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A 13-year-old student of Northeast Middle School in Midland was arrested after police say he threatened to commit an act of violence. The Midland Police Department and Midland Public Schools administration learned of the alleged threat Thursday morning, but investigators say it actually was made on Monday.
MIDLAND, MI
WNEM

Bay Co. man wins $271K from Michigan lottery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Bay County man won $271,601 playing the Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The player matched the five numbers, 14-19-21-34-36, from the Sept. 7 drawing. He bought his winning ticket at Larry’s Corner Lounge at 101 W. Third Street in Pinconning. “I...
BAY COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

This is Most Dangerous Place to Live in Michigan

When you think of dangerous cities in Michigan, Detroit and Flint are usually the first ones that come to mind. This may come as a big surprise but those cities aren't the most dangerous in the state of Michigan. They're definitely high on the list but they didn't land at the number spot of a recent study.
MICHIGAN STATE

