ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brooklynvegan.com

Patti Smith plots “Songs & Stories” tour for new book, adds 2nd NYC birthday show

Patti Smith will release A Book of Days on November 15 via Penguin. It was inspired by her Instagram, and features 365 photos taken throughout a single year. Here are details:. In 2018, without any plan or agenda for what might happen next, Patti Smith posted her first Instagram photo: her hand with the simple message “Hello Everybody!” Known for shooting with her beloved Land Camera 250, Smith started posting images from her phone including portraits of her kids, her radiator, her boots, and her Abyssinian cat, Cairo. Followers felt an immediate affinity with these miniature windows into Smith’s world, photographs of her daily coffee, the books she’s reading, the graves of beloved heroes—William Blake, Dylan Thomas, Sylvia Plath, Simone Weil, Albert Camus. Over time, a coherent story of a life devoted to art took shape, and more than a million followers responded to Smith’s unique aesthetic in images that chart her passions, devotions, obsessions, and whims. Original to this book are vintage photographs: anniversary pearls, a mother’s keychain, and a husband’s Mosrite guitar. Here, too, are photos from Smith’s archives of life on and off the road, train stations, obscure cafés, a notebook always nearby. In wide-ranging yet intimate daily notations, Smith shares dispatches from her travels around the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Halloween Dog Parade returning to Tompkins Square Park for 2022

One of NYC's most beloved Halloween traditions, the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, will again host tons of costume canines this month. With the East River amphitheater demolished as work on the East Side Coastal Resiliency Project continues, it's changing locations again for 2022, returning to its former home in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday, October 22. This year's edition is happening with a slightly changed name, too: it's now the Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Festival. Puppybowl and NFL referee Dan Schachner hosts, and the costume competition begins at 1 PM. Contestants need to pre-register to participate this year, as space is limited; do that here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

‘Meet Me in the Bathroom’ documentary in theaters and streaming this fall

Meet Me in the Bathroom, Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace's documentary about the early-'00s NYC music scene that gave us The Strokes, Interpol, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and more (based on Lizzy Goodman's book of the same name), is getting its NYC premiere at a special Rooftop Films-presented screening at Webster Hall on October 30. that will be followed by a Q&A with "special guests." Tickets ($40) are on sale now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy